Kodak Black offers to cover college tuition for children of slain FBI agents

A Florida rapper offered to pay the college tuition for the children of the two FBI agents who were fatally shot last week while serving a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida.

Kodak Black, who was recently released from prison after a pardon from President Donald Trump, wanted to help after learning Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger have children, his attorney Bradford Cohen said.

Alfin had a 3-year-old, and Schwartzenberger left behind two children, 4 and 9 years old, according to NBC News affiliate WTVJ.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were gunned down Feb. 2 while executing a search warrant at a child pornography suspect’s apartment. Three others were injured.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger, who were known for working cases involving crimes against children, "exemplified heroism today in defense of their country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said after their deaths.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges in 2019 after admitting that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms. The rapper obtained three guns: a 9mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. He received a pardon from Trump last month.

Cohen said he contacted the FBI Miami division last week with Black's offer to pay the college tuition for the slain agents' children.

The letter said that the rapper understands what it’s like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home and that he didn't want the families to worry about the expense of college, Cohen said.

Black "tries to take care of as many people as he can," Cohen said. "There’s always someone you can help in donating your time or money, and he has always agreed with that line of thinking."

Cohen said he has been in contact with the FBI and is working with them to nail down the donation amount for each of the children.

The FBI Miami Division did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.