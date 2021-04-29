Kodak Black pleads guilty to South Carolina assault, gets 18 months probation

Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room in 2016.

Black, 23, was originally charged with sexual assault, but pleaded guilty to a non-sex offense, first degree assault and battery, Florence, South Carolina, CBS affiliate WBTW reported.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was given a 10-year suspended sentence and 18 months’ probation as part of the deal, according to WBTW. If he doesn’t violate his probation, he won’t serve a single day in prison in the case.

Black was 18 when he was charged with sexually assaulting a high school student in February 2016 after a concert in Florence, about 60 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. As the case dragged, Black did not speak publicly about it, even walking off a Hot 97 interview in 2018 when host Ebro Darden mentioned it.

In late 2019, the rapper was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on an unrelated federal gun charge. His sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump on Trump’s last full day in office, Jan. 19, 2021.

Black apologized to the assault victim in court Wednesday, WBTW reported. He must also go through counseling as part of his plea deal.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and fellow Pompano Beach, Florida, native Lamar Jackson planned to testify on Black’s behalf but left prior to the hearing, the Myrtle Beach Post and Courier reported.

