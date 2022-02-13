Kodak Black, three others shot outside California restaurant at Justin Bieber after-party

Miami Herald file/AP file photo
Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read
In this article:
Kodak Black, an infamous South Florida rapper, has been shot along with three other people outside a West Hollywood, California restaurant during a Justin Bieber after-party Saturday, reports say.

Around 2:45 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a shooting outside the restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Two people were found shot

Police believe the shooting was spawned by a fight between several people. It is unknown who the shooter is, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the two shooting victims to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say two other people were shot and took themselves to a local hospital.

NBC News reports Kodak Black, whose name is Bill Kapri and who is from Pompano Beach, was among the four people shot. Nice Guy Owner John Terizan told NBC that Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party inside the Italian restaurant on the night of the shooting.

TMZ footage shows Kapri leaving the restaurant and later getting involved in the scuffle before the shooting.

