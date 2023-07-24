Kodiak Sciences scraps development of eye disorder drug

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the drug failed in diabetic macular edema, and not wet age-related macular degeneration)

(Reuters) -Kodiak Sciences Inc decided to discontinue development of its experimental drug to treat a type of eye disorder, sending its shares tumbling 40% in premarket trading on Monday.

The decision comes after the company failed to meet the main goal in two late-stage studies testing its antibody-based drug, tarcocimab tedromer, against diabetic macular edema.

The drug also led to an increase in cataracts over time in patients enrolled in the study, the company said.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)