Koehler Township man arrested on 37-count warrant

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 51-year-old Koehler Township man was arrested on June 14 on a multitude of criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook, his department investigated the criminal sexual conduct case that the victim said occurred over a period of 13 years.

“The investigation started back in the middle of May and led to the arrest of a Koehler Township man on June 14,” said Cook.

Detective Lieutenant Andrew LaLonde conducted the investigation which led to the arrest of Scott David Hurley, age 51.

The case was presented to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office and a 37-count warrant was issued for the alleged offenses against Hurley, ranging from criminal sexual conduct in the first, third and fourth degrees against a minor and also engaging in child sexually abusive activity. If found guilty, Hurley could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Hurley was arraigned and was not given a bond. His preliminary exam is set for 2:30 p.m. on June 29.

Cook said it is not always easy for a victim to come forward, but he encourages any victim of criminal sexual conduct to file a complaint.

“I certainly understand a victim can be apprehensive to talk about it with a stranger, but I encourage those that have been or are a victim of sexual abuse to talk to someone they trust and/or a therapist, counselor, someone that can provide the support to bring it forward,” he said.

Cook added there are resources available in the county to help victims, including the Women’s Resource Center and the Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline, available 24/7 at 855-VOICES4.

