KofC free throw winners crowned

Feb. 4—NORWALK — Twelve youngsters were crowned champions in the recent Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship held at the St. Paul Convocation Center.

The event was sponsored by Norwalk Knights of Columbus No. 626.

The 12 will advance to district competition at noon Sunday, Feb. 12, at the St. Paul Convocation Center.

Here are the winners:

—9 year old girl — Jolette Hernandez

—9 year old boy — Logan Beatty

—10 year old girl — Isabella Cofield

—10 year old boy — William Shumaker

—11 year old girl — Kylie Mock

—11 year old boy — Eli Schwan

—12 year old girl — Amelia Stoll

—12 year old boy — Casey Fries

—13 year old girl — Ella Kalizewski

—13 year old boy — Kade Houck

—14 year old girl — Morgan Endsley

—14 year old boy — Grant Kuhnle