The stock of Kogan.com (ASX:KGN, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 10.69 per share and the market cap of AUD 1.1 billion, Kogan.com stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Kogan.com is shown in the chart below.





Because Kogan.com is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 18.1% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Kogan.com has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.86, which is better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Kogan.com at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kogan.com is strong. This is the debt and cash of Kogan.com over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kogan.com has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 687.4 million and earnings of AUD 0.407 a share. Its operating margin is 8.28%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Kogan.com is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kogan.com over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Kogan.com's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Kogan.com's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 82.6%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Kogan.com's return on invested capital is 44.08, and its cost of capital is 3.29. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kogan.com is shown below:

In short, the stock of Kogan.com (ASX:KGN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Kogan.com stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

