Kohberger case: FBI returns to Idaho home where students were killed for new evidence

FBI investigators are returning to the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November as the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the case, remains suspended indefinitely.

The house, which was donated to the college and had its demolition postponed indefinitely, was being made accessible to the FBI and prosecutors on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Investigators are working to create a unique form of evidence, collecting “documentation to construct visual and audio exhibits and a physical model of the home,” according to a news release from the university.

Agents will be going back into the home “to gather their own measurements and images now that the personal property has been removed from the premises,” the release stated.

Investigators said such physical models typically take months to develop.

Originally, they didn’t think they had the time with an October court date scheduled, but because Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial in August, his court date was pushed back indefinitely and the court has yet to set a new date.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania native, was a student at Washington State University when he arrested in December and charged with first-degree murder and felony burglary.

He’s accused of breaking into the Moscow, Idaho, home on King Road and fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students: Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“As the family has stressed from the beginning of this investigation, the King Road house is one of the most critical pieces of evidence in this case,” the Gonclaves family said in a statement. “We are grateful that the University of Idaho listened to the family’s concerns and delayed the demolition of the home. It is our understanding that the King Road residence will not be demolished until after the trial has concluded,” they said.