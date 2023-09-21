Kohberger hearing about grand jury indictment will be closed to the public

Sep. 20—A Friday hearing on Bryan Kohberger's motion to dismiss his grand jury indictment will be held behind closed doors.

Latah County District Judge John Judge sided with Kohberger's attorneys to hold a closed hearing in an order he filed Tuesday. The Latah County Prosecutor's Office did not object to this motion.

Kohberger was indicted during a private grand jury proceeding in May, which led to his arraignment. Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment. Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Kohberger's attorneys are working to get the indictment dismissed based on what they view as a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, a lack of sufficient evidence and the withholding of evidence.