Kohberger hearings delayed until Oct. 26

Sep. 22—The hearings scheduled today to discuss Bryan Kohberger's grand jury indictment have been moved to Oct. 26, according to court documents.

Kohberger was indicted during a private grand jury proceeding in May, which led to his arraignment. Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment. Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Kohberger's attorneys are working to get the indictment dismissed based on what they view as a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, a lack of sufficient evidence and the withholding of evidence. They also alleged errors in the grand jury's instructions.

The rescheduled hearings will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 26. The first one will be behind closed doors; the second will be open to the public.