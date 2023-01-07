Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals

Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell.

The jail, which is connected to the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow and 1 1/2 miles from the stabbings on King Road, can house up to 37 inmates in 37 cells.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University criminology graduate student, is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. Kohberger also is charged with felony burglary.

Kohberger is accused of entering the King Road rental home, just south of the UI campus in Moscow, and stabbing the four students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Other inmates at the jail are incarcerated for charges such as grand theft, rape, lewd conduct with a minor, drug possession, domestic battery, probation violation and other crimes.

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said he was unable to answer questions related to Kohberger's stay in jail because of a gag order issued by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.

The order prohibits police and attorneys from providing information on Kohberger's case.

Kohberger follows a vegan diet and the jail is trying to accommodate, according to media reports.

Kohberger wore a bulletproof vest under his orange jail clothes to his first Latah County court appearance Thursday. Authorities appeared to place a helmet on Kohberger's head before being taken in a truck Wednesday night from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to the Latah County Jail.

Kohberger will remain in jail without bond at least until a status hearing Thursday in front of Marshall.