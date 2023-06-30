Kohberger team granted grand jury records

Jun. 30—Latah County District Judge John Judge on Wednesday granted Bryan Kohberger's attorneys access to information about the grand jury proceedings that led to the Moscow quadruple murder suspect's indictment.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing UI students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

He was indicted in May by a grand jury, which led to his May 23 arraignment hearing. Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf after Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter his own plea.

Kohberger's defense team plans to contest the indictment and requested a record of the grand jury proceedings. Judge ordered that the prosecution and defense may obtain a copy of the grand jury transcript, copies of the exhibits and copies of the questionnaires for the jurors.

"In order to protect the identities of the impaneled grand jurors, the disclosed record and transcript are to be redacted so as to remove any reference to grand jurors' individual names," Judge wrote in his order.

Kohberger's team, led by Kootenai County public defender Anne Taylor, also requested the prosecution disclose evidence including the training records for three police officers involved in the case.

It also asked for a deadline on receiving FBI records regarding the search for Kohberger's cellphone records, and the search for his white Hyundai Elantra that was among the evidence leading to Kohberger's arrest.

Judge said during a Tuesday hearing that he will take this matter under advisement and issue a written decision at a later time.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson is seeking a death penalty sentence in this case. A trial is scheduled starting on Oct. 2.

