Kohberger trial suspended indefinitely

Aug. 24—Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday and his Oct. 2 trial date has been vacated.

Kohberger appeared in Latah County District Court with his attorney Anne Taylor, who told Judge John Judge that delaying the trial will help ensure Kohberger receives more effective counsel.

"Are you sure you want to do this?" Judge asked Kohberger.

"Absolutely," Kohberger replied.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson did not object to Kohberger's request. He called it a "smart move" considering the importance of the case.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Thompson's team and Kohberger's attorneys were faced with a tight deadline to get ready for the Oct. 2 trial start. On Tuesday, Judge issued a schedule that included multiple pre-trial hearings and deadlines for motions in September alone.

Given the short time to prepare, Thompson said Kohberger was faced with choosing a right to a speedy trial versus a right to effective counsel.

Judge also did not object to Kohberger's request. He said this is a "very significant, complicated case" for all the attorneys involved as well as Kohberger. He informed Kohberger that following this decision, the defendant cannot reclaim his right to a speedy trial at a later date.

Taylor is continuing to fight Kohberger's grand jury indictment based on what her team sees as errors in the selection process and the standard of proof required for an indictment. A hearing on Kohberger's motion to dismiss that indictment will be held Sept. 1.

The indictment led to his arraignment in May in Latah County District Court. Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during that arraignment. Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Following that hearing, there will be discussions with the court about setting a new schedule and a new trial date.

Taylor said she will also be filing motions to strike down the possibility of a death penalty sentence. Additionally, Taylor will file a motion regarding cameras in the courtroom. She did not specify what that motion will entail, but said it is based on something that occurred during a previous hearing.

Taylor also said that a witness she brought in to testify during Friday's hearing regarding the Kohberger case had been questioned by the FBI about her testimony.

Gabriella Vargas, an investigative genetic genealogist, spoke in court about her experience working with law enforcement in other cases involving DNA and genealogy as evidence.

Thompson stated that Vargas, while communicating with her colleagues after Friday's hearing, reneged on some of her testimony. Thompson said that when he heard about this, his office asked the government to talk to Vargas.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.