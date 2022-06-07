What Kohl’s Means to The Franchise Group

David Moin
·6 min read

The Franchise Group believes having a diversified portfolio has served it well — and has been aggressive in its growth strategy.

Two years ago, TFG — the parent company of The Vitamin Shoppe — bought FFO Home, a regional retailer of furniture, appliances and mattresses, and proceeded to rebrand it to American Freight. Three years ago, The Vitamin Shoppe was acquired. Franchise Group’s other businesses include Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock Home Furniture & More, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and the Sylvan Learning Centers.

More from WWD

Now the Virginia Beach, Va.-based, publicly held retailer is pursuing an acquisition of Kohl’s Corp. Considering Kohl’s is a department store without any franchising, a deal would certainly bring TFG’s portfolio to a new level of diversification. On a combined basis, TFG operates more than 3,000 store locations mostly in the U.S., and predominately franchised or under dealer agreements, though there are also company-run stores.

Late Monday, Kohl’s and TFG said they entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation period to enable TFG to acquire Kohl’s Corp. for $60 per share in cash, valuing Kohl’s at close to $8 billion.

It’s like David taking on Goliath, considering The Franchise Group’s annual volume of $3.26 billion, and Kohl’s at $19.4 billion. Yet, there have been cases where smaller retail companies purchased larger ones. Le Tote filed for bankruptcy subsequent to purchasing Lord & Taylor.

There’s also a question of financing — whether a deal with TFG would leave Kohl’s stuck servicing a big debt load. Remember what happened with the Neiman Marcus Group — it was saddled with some $300 million to $400 million in annual interest payments to service debt stemming from its acquisition. That, along with the pandemic, ultimately drove the luxury retailer into bankruptcy.

If the Kohl’s-Franchise Group talks lead to a definitive agreement, TFG intends to contribute approximately $1 billion of capital to the transaction, all of which is expected to be funded through a corresponding increase in the size of its secured debt facilities. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Oak Street Real Estate Capital is reportedly working with Franchise Group on the financing.

Activist shareholders, in particular Macellum Advisors, have valued Kohl’s real estate at about $8 billion. Macellum has pressured Kohl’s to sell some of its real estate and lease it back, to raise shareholder value, but Kohl’s rejected that idea.

In a conference call earlier this year, TFG’s president and chief executive officer Brian R. Kahn responded to a question regarding the potential acquisition of Kohl’s.

“I can’t tell you what we’re going to do in the future. But I can tell you, I think a lot about our philosophy when it comes to M&A and things that we look at from time to time,” Kahn said. “So first, we’ve got a lot of conviction in the brands that we operate now. And so we very strongly believe that these brands that we operate will give us significant organic growth over time and also generate enough free cash flow to support a healthy and growing dividend and also additional free cash flow that we can reinvest both internally and externally in M&A. And we don’t have any interest in putting that at risk for any transaction…we’re not going to mortgage the farm to do any one transaction.…We look at everything that’s available. And some things make sense, some things don’t make sense.

“Any transaction of size certainly would need to be significantly accretive to FRG earnings per share and cash flow per share. And I think you can also imagine, as wonderful as our lenders are, we do have capacity constraints regarding capital and large transactions would certainly have to be just over-the-top positive for FRG. In my personal opinion to tie us up, money doesn’t grow on trees,” he said.

“Management for us is always the key. I think you heard me talk about management a little bit ago of the businesses we have. We have really investable management teams at Franchise Group…whether we do very small transactions or very large transactions, management is always going to be a key to what we’re looking for.”

TFG indicated in its Monday statement that it remains committed to conservative financial policies, including target leverage levels, and maximizing free cash flow generation. “If a transaction is completed, it is anticipated that the free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS of Franchise Group would significantly increase,” the company indicated. “The significant increase in free cash flow generation is expected to further Franchise Group’s objective of increasing dividends and other capital return to shareholders, while also enabling Franchise Group to accelerate continued organic and inorganic investments.”

Both Kohl’s and TFG made it clear that a transaction is not assured. Other parties, including private equity firm Sycamore Partners, have made offers to buy Kohl’s.

“I don’t think Kohl’s and The Franchise Group is a good fit. The Franchise Group doesn’t know anything about the fashion business, even the banks are going to question it,” said Walter Loeb, the veteran retail analyst.

“The fit would be better with Sycamore,” observed Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. “They have experience acquiring a bunch of troubled brands, such as Talbots, and also they bought Belk, which is still a good department store. Sycamore has experience in retail and specifically department store retail. We think they have a better chance of creating value out of the acquisition.”

“The three-week exclusive will come rapidly to an end and I wouldn’t be surprised if Sycamore or a third party comes back with another offer,” Johnson suggested. “If you are a Kohl’s shareholder you want to get as much as you can for your shares.”

“It’s a head scratcher,” added Allan Ellinger, founder and senior managing partner of MMG Advisors. “This is a franchise operator. What does it know about department stores, and how would they finance a deal? I don’t understand what their strategy is. This would be a really big gulp for them. If you are going to change your strategy and diverge from your core competencies, make it a smaller gulp.”

Retail analysts agree that Kohl’s has needed fixing for some time and has been doing a lot to elevate its game, such as bringing in Sephora as well as a host of national brands focused on active and casual offerings. But the changes need time to kick in and so far, Kohl’s has not been showing signs of improvement. Instead, the Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based retailer has been underperforming its peers in the retail industry. And some shareholders have been getting impatient.

“Kohl’s has not had the bounce back seen at other department stores,” Johnson said. “Macy’s and Nordstrom have done a better job of matching capacity with demand,” through significant numbers of store closings.

“My suspicion is the acquiring party, whether it’s The Franchise Group, Sycamore or some other firm would take a hard look at bringing the number of Kohl’s stores down,” from the current fleet of about 1,100. “But you don’t want to cut too deeply. One advantage Kohl’s has are its locations. They’re closer to where people live and work,” Johnson said.

“I would say a deal isn’t absolutely necessary but something has to be done to improve the performance at Kohl’s.”

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Odd couple: Why does a franchise company want to buy Kohl's?

    Based on its size and business model, analysts say Kohl’s is an unusual acquisition target for suitor Franchise Group.

  • Franchise Group enters exclusive talks over Kohl's sale

    Franchise Group, owner and operator of retail stores such as The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, said the companies have entered into a three-week-long exclusive discussion. "The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation," Kohl's said. Kohl's said the deal is subject to board approval and provided no assurance that an agreement would be finalised.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock sank Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped,...

  • This Beat-Up Mega Tech Stock Is Your Best Bet, Analysts Say

    Falling tech-related stocks are a big reason the S&P 500 is struggling this year. But analysts have a favorite.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, June 7 – Gold Price Continues to Fluctuate Along $1,850

    Gold is 0.5% higher this morning, as it is trading just above the $1,850 level again. What about the other precious metals?

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • This Company Could Become The Next Great Dividend Stock. But Here's Why Most Investors Will Miss It.

    Quick: Name five companies that could be great dividend stocks over the next decade. Nearly a decade ago, the bigwigs of the alcohol industry -- specifically those running Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller -- decided to see what would happen if they combined their companies to form the world's largest beer maker. The cumulative result of AB-InBev's quest for industry domination was a balance sheet that had a staggering $122 billion in total debt.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • Federal jury convicts Todd and Julie Chrisley of bank fraud and tax evasion

    The Chrisley's former attorney was found guilty of conspiring in their scheme to evade the IRS.

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.