Kohl’s security catches man taking ‘upskirt’ photos of shopper, California cops say

A Kohl’s security officer helped catch a man accused of taking “upskirt” photos of a woman shopping at the store, California police reported.

Officers believe the man may have other victims, Huntington Beach police said in a Sept. 15 news release.

A security officer called police at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 after noticing a man secretly taking photos under the skirt of a woman in the store, police said.

The officer continued to monitor the man until police arrived. Police officers arrested the 37-year-old Pico Rivera man on multiple charges, including invasion of privacy and obstruction.

Investigators said they believe the man has “committed similar acts.”

They ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Anthony Pham at 714-878-5640 or apham@hbpd.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-855-847-6227.

Huntington Beach is about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

