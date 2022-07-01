Kohler Celebrates and Enhances Mental Health Support for Associates

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kohler Co.

KOHLER, Wis., July 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Kohler Co. announces this week its expanded Employee Assistance Program. This enhanced offering gives Kohler associates around the globe access to mental health and work/life resources.

“Kohler cares deeply for the safety, health and wellbeing of all associates and has been dedicated for many years to strengthening its mental health services offered,” says Dan Velicer, Kohler Vice President of Global Benefits. “The expansion of our Employee Assistance Program is a positive step in supporting our global associates’ journey of wellbeing.”

Kohler’s continued progress has been recognized by industry organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Wellness Council of America (platinum level Well Workplace award). Kohler’s HeadsUP Business Resource Group consisting of mental health advocates from across Kohler, promotes the mental health awareness, education and support for Kohler Associates, family and friends affected by mental illness.

Kohler also marks its one-year anniversary of being designated a StigmaFree organization through its partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) demonstrating its full support for those living with mental illness. With this partnership, Kohler pledges to continuously fight the stigma against mental illness in its workplace through the following commitments:

Providing a place of support and inclusion, without judgment, for all, including those Kohler associates, family, and friends affected by mental illness.

Acknowledging that mental health is akin to physical health and is part of an associate’s overall wellbeing.

Incorporating company-wide trainings and resources on mental health and mental illnesses consistently throughout the year and across all of Kohler’s corporate functions and business groups.

Advocating that all leadership, management, and human resource associates have conversations on mental health with their respective associates with the hopes of forging a rusting environment within Kohler.

Promoting open and public communications on mental health amongst all Kohler associates.

Additionally, in celebration and support of May’s Mental Health Awareness month, Kohler Co. hosted in-person and virtual events for its associates and families, confirming to associates the importance of mental health awareness and benefits. Events were centered on the company’s #IWillListen run/walk and NAMI StigmaFree Pledge that resulted in over 300 global associate participants.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

