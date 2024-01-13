Kohler Gingerbread Festival winners and more news in the latest Sheboygan weekly dose

Kohler Foundation has unveiled the winners of its 27th annual Gingerbread Festival, which was held at the historic Waelderhaus in November and December 2023. Pictured is the Grades K-2 winner by Lake Country Academy, 'Little House in the Big Woods.'

SHEBOYGAN — The weather outside is frightful as Sheboygan readies for a week of single-digit temperatures on the heels of a winter storm, but delightful are the recently announced winners of the 27th annual Gingerbread Festival.

The festival was in November and December at Kohler Foundation’s Waelderhaus, 1100 W. Riverside Drive, Kohler. Fifty entries were viewed and voted on by more than 4,600 visitors.

Securing the title of the festival’s highest vote-getter was “Little House in the Big Woods,” created by Viki Grunewald’s kindergarten class from Lake Country Academy in Sheboygan. The class drew inspiration from the classic work “Little House in the Big Woods,” written by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Prizes, based on tallied votes, are being awarded in seven categories. The first-place winners in each category were awarded $500. They include the following:

Pre-school: St. John the Baptist Catholic School, “Church: It Takes a Village”;

Grades K-2: Lake Country Academy, “Little House in the Big Woods”;

Grades 3-5: St. John Lutheran School (Mrs. Konz), “Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf”;

Grades 6-8: St. John Lutheran School (Mrs. MacGillis), “Ski Resort”;

Grades 9-12: Cedar Grove Belgium High School, “Taco Bell”;

Community Groups: Christ Child Academy (Mrs. Mutsch), “Candy Land”; and

Open: Nourish Farms, “Nourish Barn.”

Second-place winners earned a $250 cash prize. They include the following:

Pre-school: John Michael Kohler Arts Center Preschool, “Jolly Ranch House”;

Grades K-2: St. John Lutheran School Plymouth (Miss Murphy), “2nd Grade Castle”;

Grades 3-5: St. John Lutheran School Plymouth (Mrs. MacGillis), “The Farm”;

Grades 6-8: St. John Lutheran School Plymouth (Mrs. MacGillis), “The Red Farm”;

Grades 9-12: Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah High School, “Barnyard Pals”;

Community Groups: RCS Empowers, “Butterfly Dreams”; and

Open: Jake’s, A Lakeland Community, “Jake’s, A Lakeland Community.”

Third-place honorees and recipients of a $100 award include the following:

Pre-school: Kohler Elementary Junior Kindergarten “Barbie’s Holiday Dream House”;

Grades K-2: St. John Lutheran School Plymouth (Miss Rebekah Meyer) “Jesus is Born”;

Grades 3-5: St. John the Baptist Catholic School “Santa’s Reindeer Barn”;

Grades 6-8: Christ Child Academy (Mrs. Terri Meyer) “Reindeer Games at Lambeau Field”;

Grades 9-12: AFS Intercultural Exchange Program “Christmas in our Piece of the World”;

Community Groups: Hub City 4-H Club (Lori Schmid) “Dr. Seuss Christmas”; and

Open: Willing Workers 4-H Club (Margo Howard) “Welcome to Whoville.”

Next year’s festival will be Nov. 29-Dec. 30. Learn more at KohlerFoundation.org.

Kohler-Andrae will host events at Sanderling Nature Center Jan. 20

Friends of Kohler-Andrae State Park will have the Sanderling Nature Center open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the third Saturday of each month this winter, December through April.

Following are descriptions for the two programs offered Jan. 20:

11 a.m.: Cabin Fever Series: “Wildlife of Dunes and Shore.” Learn how animals in the park adapt to winter, then venture out to search for animal signs.

1:30 p.m.: Cabin Fever Series: “Winter Wonders.” Join Master Naturalist Samantha Lammers as participants explore the park to find whatever winter signs abound.

Kohler-Andrae State Park is at 1020 Beach Park Lane, Sheboygan. Call 920-451-4080 for more details. Vehicle admission is required to attend the events.

Trivia Night returns to Maywood Feb. 3

After a short hiatus, Maywood Environmental Park’s Trivia Night is returning for a night of general trivia competition.

This year’s event will take place Feb. 3. Trivia play begins at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds support environmental education programs at the park.

Teams of up to eight are invited to join the 10-round competition, which includes trivia in a variety of categories: movies, music, television, sports, nature and more.

Participants are treated to complimentary popcorn and hot chocolate. Teams can also take their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Advanced registration is encouraged as seating is limited. Cost is $80 per table. To register a table, visit https://gomaywood.org/programs/registration-forms/. A link to online registration and a printable form are available. In-person registration is available at the Ecology Center also.

For more information or to have a registration form emailed, contact Maywood at maywood@sheboyganwi.gov or call 920-459-3906. The park is at 3615 Mueller Road, Sheboygan.

ELG Middle School’s winter concert is Jan. 16

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Middle School Music Department will present its annual winter concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Ronald Mauk Auditorium.

Performing will be the middle school band and the middle school chorus.

Select pieces to be performed by the band include “Coronation Fanfare” by Robert W. Smith, “The Fires of Bandai” by Robert Sheldon and “Jingle Bells! Samba Bells!” arranged by William Owens.

Choral selections include “Peaceful Night” by Teresa Jennings, a Mac Huff arrangement of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “My Shot” (from Hamilton) and an arrangement of “Party in the USA.”

Directors are Holly Green, vocal music teacher, and Jodi Voss, instrumental music teacher. Deb Levandowski will accompany the choir. The community is invited. Admission is free.

Tickets on sale for Youth in the Arts fundraiser

"Winter Dinner Dance with Tonic Roots - A Fundraiser for Youth in the Arts" is coming to Laack’s Tavern & Ballroom, W4302 County Road JM, Sheboygan Falls, at 5 p.m. Jan. 27.

Seranya Studios Arts Foundation is raising funds in support of young artists in Sheboygan County. From visual to culinary arts, musical to fine craft, SSAF said it seeks to provide assistance while also growing an annual scholarship fund for one or more graduating high school students going on to study in the arts. The goal for 2024 is to provide at least one $1,500 scholarship.

Tickets are now available from $35 through https://events.humanitix.com/winter-dinner-dance-with-tonic-roots-a-fundraiser-for-youth-in-the-arts. For more information, email susan@thehubcoffee.com or call 920-893-9000.

Radon test kits available

Sheboygan County Health and Human Service Department is offering a limited supply of short- and long-term radon test kits for a reduced fee of $5 and $10, respectively.

The kits can be picked up at the department’s office, 1011 N. Eighth St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The kits are being made available in January, which is National Radon Action Month.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends all residents test their homes at least once for radon gas. If high levels are detected, simple steps can be taken to correct the problem and make a home safe.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that can enter your home through cracks in the foundation, openings around joints and pipes, and dirt floors. Long-term exposure is linked with an increased risk of lung cancer.

Call the Health and Human Services Department at 920-459-3207 or go to lowradon.org for more information.

