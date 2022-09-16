Kohler Recognized in Six Categories of Fast Company 2022 Innovation by Design

·4 min read

The company recognized in categories ranging from general excellence to sustainability to innovative design within the prestigious award program

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kohler Co.

KOHLER, Wis., September 16, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Kohler today was recognized in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design awardsprogram, ranking in six categories overall. The company received an honorable mention in the Design Company of the Year category, the Abstra tile collection by Kohler WasteLAB was named the winner of the Materials category and an honorable mention in the Circular Design, General Excellence and Sustainability categories and the collaborative innovation of KOHLER x Arsham Rock.01 3D Printed sink is named a finalist in the Home category.

The Design Company of the Year, in which Kohler ranked as an honorable mention, recognizes the most innovative design companies of the year. Companies are judged on the quality, breadth, and ambition of their submitted work.

Winner: Materials

Honorable Mention: Circular Design, General Excellence and Sustainability

The Abstra Collection is made from more than 99.5% recycled materials. From the tile body to the glaze, Abstra explores the tenets of a circular economy, inspired by nature as a model for sustainable processes. The collection features handcrafted tile patterns in a range of colors that can be laid in myriad ways for a custom effect allowing architects, designers, and end users to purchase sustainably without sacrificing beauty or functionality.

Kohler WasteLAB originated from the company’s in-house incubator Innovation for Good, an initiative within the company’s operating philosophy of Believing in Better that strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Kohler WasteLAB carries the objective to reimagine the approach to waste by finding the value in landfill-bound material and engaging in a manufacturing process where nothing is wasted. Abstra is the second tile collection to come from Kohler WasteLAB and the first to explore new uses for pottery wastewater sludge.

Kohler WasteLAB is comprised of a talented group of designers, ceramicists, and engineers at Kohler Co. who rely on factory waste as their primary medium. When developing the Abstra Collection, the WasteLAB decided to take waste conversion one step further, exploring a radical new avenue in its sustainability efforts. The WasteLAB pioneered a way to leverage the Kohler Wisconsin Pottery’s slip distribution system wash out, glaze department rinse out, and production slop sinks for Abstra’s tile body. Consisting primarily of pottery waste clay and glaze, the material is dewatered and processed into a usable base material called filter cake.

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB is currently available for purchase at ANN SACKS Showrooms nationwide. Consumers can visit www.annsacks.com for further information or the nearest showroom location.

Finalist: Home

Kohler and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham collaborated to design a one-of-a-kind limited-edition 3D-printed sink entitled Rock.01 that was debuted in December 2021. Rock.01 was crafted in Kohler, Wisconsin and was available in an edition of 99. The piece sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Like much of Arsham’s work, Rock.01 is an homage to time. Comprised of 3D-printed vitreous china and hand-poured brass, the sink’s vessel blends modern-day technology with Kohler’s nearly 148-year manufacturing legacy into what can only be described as functional high art. The effects of time are reflected in the patina of the brass “rock” and achieved through a forced coercion process.

Kohler’s revolutionary method of 3D-printing vitreous china is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, and the technology itself is what made it possible to produce Daniel’s design which was too complex to produce using traditional methods.

Kohler was recently listed No.10 on the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list by Fast Company, named the winner of Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators Sustainability list and a finalist on the Large Companies list.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Contact:

Vicki Valdez HafensteinKohler Co. Public Relationsvictoria.valdezhafenstein@kohler.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kohler-recognized-in-six-categories-of-fast-company-2022-innovation-by-design-445770905

Recommended Stories

  • NBA-PayPal won't renew Suns sponsorship if team owner stays on after suspension

    Sarver was suspended by the NBA this week for one year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation determined he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inequitable conduct toward female employees. "We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values," PayPal Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said in a statement.

  • Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources

    Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said. The plan, which was given to regulators this week, aims to address a 2020 directive from the Fed demanding that the bank correct several "longstanding deficiencies" in its internal controls. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) imposed a $400 million fine on Citi in 2020, citing similar concerns.

  • Lithium price surge hits automakers as they ramp up EV production

    The latest hurdle for an auto industry in the throws of an EV (electric vehicle) transformation is more higher prices. Bloomberg reports Lithium carbonate prices hit a new record high of 500,500 yuan, or $71,315, a ton today in China, this according to data from Asian Metal Inc. Lithium is a key component of battery cell technology used in everything from EVs to mobile phones.

  • L.A. conserving water at record levels, but it's not enough as drought worsens

    Officials are lauding the city's progress, but some experts ponder the long-term plan — especially as seasonal outlooks indicate yet another dry winter is in store for Southern California.

  • Explore and learn at the Forest Society’s Creek Farm

    Creek Farm Fall Series offers residents talks, walks, and art projects

  • Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Has Given Away His Company—Proving Fashion Can Be a Force for Good

    “We’re making Earth our only shareholder,” the brand’s founder Yvon Chouinard says. “I am dead serious about saving this planet.”

  • 2 single-day closures coming for Snohomish County waste transfer stations, drop boxes

    County officials say there is a shortage of railcars and crews to ship trash out, leading them to shut down transfer stations and drop boxes for the next two Sundays.

  • Samsung Elec to invest over $5 bln to slash emissions

    STORY: Samsung Electronics wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The world’s largest maker of smartphones and chips said Thursday its investing more than $5 billion dollars into major eco-intiatives by 2030. Kim Soo-jin, Samsung's head of ESG strategy group, said the company hopes to “contribute positively” to climate change issues by developing better technology. "Samsung Electronics will actively take part in activities to overcome the climate crisis through innovative technology, such as ultra-low-power products and recycling resources, and do our best to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050." The South Korean firm said it will spend the money on research and development for technology aimed at filtering out greenhouse gases and capturing carbon dioxide generated during chip production. Samsung is also seeking to bring up the portion of reused plastic in its devices to 50% of all plastic by 2030, and 100% by 2050. Other initiatives include recycling more resources such as lithium and cobalt used in its devices, boosting production of energy-efficient chips and devices, as well as slashing water usage. The company said it joined a group of global corporations committed to 100% renewable energy called RE100, following in the footsteps of global peers such as Apple and Intel. South Korea has said it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but experts say it’s especially challenging for a country with large scale heavy industry, including shipbuilding and steel.

  • Jackson water crisis leads to empty water bottles everywhere. Where to go for recycling

    Keep Jackson Beautiful is working with city and school district officials to offer residents a way to recycle the millions of plastic water bottles.

  • Samsung Elec to invest over $5 billion as it targets net zero emissions by 2050

    Samsung Electronics will invest over 7 trillion won ($5.02 billion) by 2030 as part of sweeping environmental initiatives aimed at making the company carbon neutral by 2050, the world's largest chip and mobile maker said on Thursday. The tech giant will spend the money on research and development for technology aimed at filtering out greenhouse gases and capturing carbon dioxide generated during chip production, and is seeking to make its devices business carbon neutral earlier, by 2030, said Kim Soo-jin, Samsung's head of ESG strategy group. "There are costs, but we will try to forge a business opportunity."