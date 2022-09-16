Kohler Recognized in Six Categories of Fast Company 2022 Innovation by Design

The company recognized in categories ranging from general excellence to sustainability to innovative design within the prestigious award program

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kohler Co.

KOHLER, Wis., September 16, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Kohler today was recognized in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design awardsprogram, ranking in six categories overall. The company received an honorable mention in the Design Company of the Year category, the Abstra tile collection by Kohler WasteLAB was named the winner of the Materials category and an honorable mention in the Circular Design, General Excellence and Sustainability categories and the collaborative innovation of KOHLER x Arsham Rock.01 3D Printed sink is named a finalist in the Home category.

The Design Company of the Year, in which Kohler ranked as an honorable mention, recognizes the most innovative design companies of the year. Companies are judged on the quality, breadth, and ambition of their submitted work.

Winner: Materials

Honorable Mention: Circular Design, General Excellence and Sustainability

The Abstra Collection is made from more than 99.5% recycled materials. From the tile body to the glaze, Abstra explores the tenets of a circular economy, inspired by nature as a model for sustainable processes. The collection features handcrafted tile patterns in a range of colors that can be laid in myriad ways for a custom effect allowing architects, designers, and end users to purchase sustainably without sacrificing beauty or functionality.

Kohler WasteLAB originated from the company’s in-house incubator Innovation for Good, an initiative within the company’s operating philosophy of Believing in Better that strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Kohler WasteLAB carries the objective to reimagine the approach to waste by finding the value in landfill-bound material and engaging in a manufacturing process where nothing is wasted. Abstra is the second tile collection to come from Kohler WasteLAB and the first to explore new uses for pottery wastewater sludge.

Story continues

Kohler WasteLAB is comprised of a talented group of designers, ceramicists, and engineers at Kohler Co. who rely on factory waste as their primary medium. When developing the Abstra Collection, the WasteLAB decided to take waste conversion one step further, exploring a radical new avenue in its sustainability efforts. The WasteLAB pioneered a way to leverage the Kohler Wisconsin Pottery’s slip distribution system wash out, glaze department rinse out, and production slop sinks for Abstra’s tile body. Consisting primarily of pottery waste clay and glaze, the material is dewatered and processed into a usable base material called filter cake.

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB is currently available for purchase at ANN SACKS Showrooms nationwide. Consumers can visit www.annsacks.com for further information or the nearest showroom location.

Finalist: Home

Kohler and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham collaborated to design a one-of-a-kind limited-edition 3D-printed sink entitled Rock.01 that was debuted in December 2021. Rock.01 was crafted in Kohler, Wisconsin and was available in an edition of 99. The piece sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Like much of Arsham’s work, Rock.01 is an homage to time. Comprised of 3D-printed vitreous china and hand-poured brass, the sink’s vessel blends modern-day technology with Kohler’s nearly 148-year manufacturing legacy into what can only be described as functional high art. The effects of time are reflected in the patina of the brass “rock” and achieved through a forced coercion process.

Kohler’s revolutionary method of 3D-printing vitreous china is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, and the technology itself is what made it possible to produce Daniel’s design which was too complex to produce using traditional methods.

Kohler was recently listed No.10 on the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list by Fast Company, named the winner of Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators Sustainability list and a finalist on the Large Companies list.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Contact:

Vicki Valdez HafensteinKohler Co. Public Relationsvictoria.valdezhafenstein@kohler.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kohler-recognized-in-six-categories-of-fast-company-2022-innovation-by-design-445770905