Kohl's Corp. quarterly sales decline 5.2% and are 'below expectations'; bids from companies that want to buy Kohl's 'due in coming weeks'

Sephora launched it’s partnership on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 with Kohl’s department store at 2315 N. 124th Street in Brookfield. The beauty and cosmetics store will now be inside Kohl’s department store.

Three months into 2022 and Kohl's Corp. first quarter results have been 'below expectations,' according to a company presentation.

The company's first quarter net sales and comparable sales saw a decrease of 5.2%.

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said the decline was mostly driven by a decrease in sales in the home and children's departments.

“The overall industry was up against very difficult year-over-year comparisons in the first quarter, including our home business up more than 30% last year,” Gass said. “Our home sales declined 17% in the quarter and accounted for 15% of our sales.”

Spring seasonal business was under pressure in the quarter due to “unseasonably cooler weather” especially in northern markets, Gass said.

“Children's business, which is heavily influenced by weather, saw a 12% decrease in sales,” Gass said. “With spring seasonal sales accounting for more than half of the decline.”

The announcement of the lackluster performance comes one day after the Menomonee Falls-based company announced two key executives will leave the retailer.

"As we continue to drive our strategy forward we will use this opportunity to identify new talented leaders to enhance our capabilities and accelerate our transformation," Gass said. "Search firms are already engaged and the search is underway."

As the company dives deeper into its partnership with Sephora, Gass said the Sephora at Kohl's stores have seen an net increase in the low single digits in sales.

“We’ve said all along that the true incremental benefit from Sephora will occur over multiple periods as awareness and replenishment traffic builds,” Gass said. “The Sephora performance during the first quarter indicates that this in fact is taking hold and it gives us great confidence as we roll out another 400 Sephora at Kohl’s shops by early August.”

Gass said the company expects more positive results from its partnership with Sephora toward the end of the year.

The results come a week after the company fended off an effort by activist investors to take over the board of directors. Meanwhile, Kohl's is evaluating numerous offers to buy the company.

Gass said interested parties are “working to prepare fully financed proposals.”

“At this point we have formally communicated to the multiple parties in our process, the specific procedures for the submission of actionable bids due in the coming weeks,” Gass said.

Kohl's employs about 4,000 people in the Milwaukee area and has about 1,100 stores.

Kohl's shares closed at $45.04, up about 4.5% in heavy trading. Kohl's shares - along with other retailers and the overall market - were hammered Wednesday in a strong sell-off triggered by by weak earnings reports from Target and Walmart.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kohl's first quarter sales decline 5.2% and are 'below expectations'