Kohl's Corp. names interim leader Tom Kingsbury as its new CEO

Ricardo Torres, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

After serving as the interim CEO since December, Kohl's Corp. has officially named Tom Kingsbury the new CEO of the company.

Tom Kingsbury, CEO of Kohl's Corp.
The announcement on Thursday comes exactly two months after Kingsbury entered the role as the interim executive succeeding Michelle Gass, who left the company.

“This is a pivotal time for Kohl’s, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value,” Kingsbury said. “During the last few months, I have seen the passion and dedication of the Kohl’s team and the unique value we can bring to our customers nationwide. I look forward to partnering with the Board and leadership team to build on our strengths and deliver on our strategy for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Kohl's board chairman Peter Boneparth said Kingsbury has an "exceptional track record growing retail businesses and his deep knowledge of Kohl’s makes him the right choice for Kohl’s next CEO."

"Since joining the Board, Tom has added valuable insight and perspective, and as Interim CEO, he has demonstrated strong leadership and made a meaningful and positive impact on the organization,” Boneparth said. “The board has the full confidence in Tom’s ability to drive the business forward, focusing on accelerating sales and profitability, and we look forward to our continued work together.”

Boneparth served as CEO of Burlington Stores, Inc., from 2008 to 2019; he also served on the Burlington Stores board of directors from 2008 to 2020, including as chairman from 2014 to 2019 and as executive chairman from 2019 to 2020.

Kingsbury was appointed to the Kohl's board two years ago when the company made a deal with a group of activist investors and subsequently nominated him to the board.

Also on Thursday, Kohl's announced a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, a subsidiary of Macellum Capital Management, which tried to take over the board in a proxy fight last year.

In a statement, Jonathan Duskin, managing partner for Macellum, said, “We are very excited about the future of Kohl’s under the leadership of Tom and have the utmost confidence in his ability to maximize shareholder value.”

Kohl's stock ended the day Thursday up more than 2.5% to $34.07 per share.

The department store chain based in Menomonee Falls has more than 1,110 stores in 49 states, according to its website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kohl's Corp. names Kingsbury new CEO

