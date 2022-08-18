Kohl's Corp. quarterly sales fall 8.5%; company planning $500 million stock buyback

Kohl's Corp. headquarters are shown Monday, February 6, 20112 at N56 W17000 Ridgewood Drive in Menomonee Falls, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

Kohl's Corp. finished the second quarter with net sales down 8.5% continuing a downward slide for the year according to results released Thursday morning.

In response to the decline, Kohl's plans to buy $500 million worth of company stock to shore up the share price.

CEO of Kohl’s, Michelle Gass makes announcement about Kohl’s coming to the 3rd Street Market on Friday, July 15, 2022 in downtown Milwaukee.

In a statement, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass attributed the decline to "a weakening macro environment, high inflation and dampened consumer spending, which especially pressured our middle-income customers."

"We have adjusted our plans, implementing actions to reduce inventory and lower expenses to account for a softer demand outlook," Gass said. "Kohl’s has navigated difficult periods in the past and I am confident in our ability to successfully manage through the current uncertainty."

On the stock buyback plan, Gass said the investment "underscores our steadfast confidence in Kohl’s future and focus on creating shareholder value. We also remain firmly committed to our current dividend."

Kohl's has had a rocky 2022. On July 15, the company announced its first store in downtown Milwaukee plans to open in 2023 and hours later it announced its chief technology and supply chain officer was leaving the company.

In May, the company announced sales dropped 5.2% in the first quarter which was "below expectations."

Days before the disappointing first quarter results, Kohl's announced two top executives, the chief marketing officer and the chief merchandising officer, were leaving the company.

On Monday, Kohl's announced it had hired Christie Raymond to be the chief merchandising officer after she served in the role on an interim basis.

Earlier this year, the company considered a deal with Franchise Group to buy Kohl's but talks eventually fell apart.

