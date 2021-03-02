This Kohl's flash sale on men's socks, underwear and more will save you a bundle

Arielle Tschinkel, Reviewed
·3 min read
Shop this sale to save on men&#39;s basics.
Shop this sale to save on men's basics.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you or your significant other have been sporting ratty, stained or ripped undershirts, socks and boxers or briefs, chances are, there's an intimates drawer that needs a refresh.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Thankfully, Kohl’s is having a massive sale on men’s basics, with top brands such as adidas, Dickies, Fruit of the Loom, Jockey and more getting major price cuts for a limited time. Better yet, Kohl's card holders can take an extra 25% off their purchase by entering coupon code SAVE25NOW at checkout.

Through the end of today, March 2, you can enjoy big savings on comfy undergarments of all kinds. These discounts whittle the cost of such essentials, like these best-selling adidas six-pack Climalite crew performance socks, regularly $20, to less than $3 per pair at their sale price of $16. Available in white, gray, black or in an assortment of navy and gray/black shades, these crew-length socks hit at the mid-calf, providing an cushioned fit regardless of whether you’re hitting the golf course, meeting friends for lunch or just want to stay cool and comfortable while sitting through all-day Zoom meetings. The brand’s signature Climalite moisture-wicking technology is designed to keep your feet dry and cool and have all-over cushioning for support. Ribbing, meanwhile, helps to keep the socks’ shape after every wash and wear, so they’ll look brand new long after they become your new go-tos. These foot covers also have a 4.6-star star rating from almost 500 Kohl's shoppers, who noted that they were super comfortable.

Save on these top-rated socks from adidas through the end of today, March 2.
Save on these top-rated socks from adidas through the end of today, March 2.

For the same price, you can also score a six-pack of adidas no-show socks, which hit right at the ankle, or a six-pack of low-cut socks for a bit more ankle coverage. Both feature the same Climalite technology and cushioning mentioned above for optimal comfort.

It’s not just socks you’ll save big on, either—there are also price cuts on boxers, briefs, undershirts and more, all from the brands you know and love as part of this flash sale. Shoppers will even enjoy free shipping with every purchase over $75.

This limited-time savings event only runs through March 2, though, so don’t wait to snag your favorite picks and upgrade your essentials.

Shop the Kohl's Men's Basics Sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kohl's: Shop to save on men's wardrobe essentials at this flash sale

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 best things you should buy in March

    During March, you can save big on things like grills, luggage, and winter apparel, making it the best time to buy them.

  • The JBL BoomBox 2 Is the Lowest Price It Has Ever Been Right Now

    Savings never sounded so good.

  • Smith Machines May Look Intimidating, But They Boast Some Serious Benefits for Cyclists

    You don’t need to avoid this piece of strength training equipment; you can actually use it to boost your speed and power.

  • 31 Cheap and Chic Staples Worth Buying for Spring

    Time to stock up.

  • 15 must-have products that went viral on TikTok last month

    Oops, TikTok made you buy it. These are the 15 TikTok products that went mega-viral in February.

  • Our 50 Favorite Movies Set in Every Single State

    There's no place like home.Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler

  • 11 Spring Break Destinations for Grown-Ups

    Why should college kids have all the fun?Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler

  • Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Black Armani Dress Edition

    For a soon-to-be-released tell-all with Oprah.

  • Meghan and Harry's Tell-All Is the "Final Straw" for William, Insiders Say

    Queen Elizabeth was "shocked and saddened" by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's response last week to her official statement about her decision to strip the Sussexes of their ceremonial titles and patronages. But there is one member of the Royal Family who was and still is "absolutely furious" over it. A royal source told Best Life that Prince William was "seething with anger" over what he perceived to be "absolute disrespect of Her Majesty in a very public way." Harry and Meghan's stinging words came shortly after their announcement that they would be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a Mar. 7 tell-all interview on CBS, which the insider said is "the final straw" in the brothers' already fractured relationship. The Sussexes' decision to do the interview is drawing comparisons to Princess Diana's explosive 1995 sitdown with Martin Bashir that proved disastrous for both the princess and the royals. It was a choice she came to regret. Nearly three decades later, William simply cannot fathom why any member of the Royal Family would open themselves up to that kind of scrutiny and drag the rest of the family into it, knowing how devastating it could be for all parties involved.No one had been told Diana was doing that infamous BBC interview, including William and Harry. The headmaster at Eton College, where William was studying at the time, arranged for the prince to watch it alone in his office. When Diana arrived to talk to her son the day after the premiere of the interview—during which she questioned Prince Charles' suitability to be king and talked of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles—William refused to see his mother. "He loved his mother very much," said an insider. "But at the time, he thought the interview was a stunning betrayal. He could not understand why Diana would publicly say the things she did about his father and the monarchy."The source continued, "Harry choosing to do a no-holds-barred interview with the most famous interviewer and personality in the world has resurrected all those memories for William." According to the insider, Harry's decision has pushed the brothers' once-strong bond "into the abyss." "If there is going to be any kind of reconciliation between the brothers, it will be very far down the line now, if ever," the source said.Read on for the stunning reasons behind what could be an irreparable break between the brothers, and for more on the latest with the House of Windsor, check out Prince Harry Is Preparing to Rush to Prince Philip's Side, Say Insiders. William has always been wary of the media, while Harry has seemingly started to embrace it. Diana's death fostered a deep mistrust and dislike of the media in William, so much so that the Palace had to, at his request, negotiate an agreement with the press that the prince be left alone during his time at St. Andrews University on the condition he would make himself available for periodic press calls, which he reportedly hated. When he and Kate graduated and his then-girlfriend was being hounded by photographers, he filed a formal complaint with the Press Commission. Today, the prince still keeps the press at arm's length, but he has learned to give the media just enough access to his own family and the royals so as to protect them while satisfying his duty as heir.Harry has filed numerous lawsuits against the media for what he considers harassing and untrue stories written about Meghan and their relationship. He also told Tom Bradby in the now infamous ITV interview that every time he sees a wall of flashbulbs, it brings him back to his mother's tragic death. But now living in America, Harry has seemingly adopted more of a celebrity's mindset towards the press.William spoke about the media for the very first time in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. His poignant remarks may hint at why he reportedly feels angry and confused over Harry's decision to do the interview with Oprah. “Harry and I lived through [the media's obsession with Diana and its fatal consequence], and one lesson I’ve learned is you never let [the media] in too far, because it’s very difficult to get them back out again," he said. "You’ve got to maintain a barrier and a boundary, because if both sides cross it, a lot of pain can come from it." And for more on the tragedy of the People's Princess, check out The 6 Biggest Unanswered Questions Surrounding Princess Diana's Death. Tensions between William and Harry started long before Meghan came along. In the fall, royal historian Robert Lacey told Best Life that the toxic combination of William and Harry's traumatic upbringing due to their parents' "loveless, arranged" marriage and their mother's shocking death caused some long-simmering feelings of resentment that culminated in a rift so deep, it imperils the very future of the monarchy."Most everyone thought the dual traumas of their parents' marriage and their mother's tragic death were in the past," Lacey told Best Life in Oct. 2020. But that proved not to be the case. "They are the legacy of all that heartache," he added. And for more on what Lacey thinks Diana would've done about their divide, check out Diana Would Have Healed William and Harry's Rift, Says Royal Biographer. Harry reportedly took William's early concern about his relationship with Meghan as an insult and sign of disrespect. When Harry began to date Meghan in 2016, William reportedly reminded his brother of the advice their mother had once given them. A royal insider told Best Life in Mar. 2020, "Both William and Harry knew how deeply unhappy their mother was over her disastrous marriage to Charles. She wanted that to be a cautionary tale for them. Diana and Charles were alone together a little over a dozen times before they were married. They both had second thoughts, but felt a duty to go through with it. Diana told William and Harry to make absolutely sure the woman they wanted to marry was 'the one' and not to rush or be forced into anything."William reportedly reminded Harry of their mother's warning, according to Daily Mail, asking his brother: "Are you sure you're doing the right thing?" My sources confirmed that Harry was deeply hurt and offended by William's question. "Harry felt that William was dismissive of his relationship with Meghan from the start," my source said. "That never changed, things only got worse." And for more royal news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. William and Harry seemingly interpreted Princess Diana's life advice very differently. William and Harry seemingly internalized Diana's advice to take time to find the right person and marry for love very differently. William and Kate Middleton started dating at university and were together for eight years before getting engaged; Harry and Meghan were in their 30s when they met and dated for two years before they married. "Harry set out to marry for love at any cost, while William took his mother's words quite seriously and took his time to make sure royal life would suit Catherine and she would be a good fit within the family," said a royal insider. "As the future king, both love and duty figured equally in his mind." And for more on William's future as king, check out Can the Monarchy Survive Without Queen Elizabeth? Any glimmer of hope of a reconciliation between William and Harry has now been dashed. Lacey—whose book Battle of Brothers: William&Harry—The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult chronicles their complicated relationship—told Best Life in October that there were hopes that the one-year review of the Sandringham Summit, which had originally been scheduled for next month, "might produce some sort of reconciliation." But instead, according to another royal source, the Sussexes' early decision to finalize their split from the Royal Family in such a public way and their plans to air what is expected to be an interview full of bombshell revelations to a worldwide audience has made that "impossible anytime in the foreseeable future." And for more facts about their mother, check out Here's the Truth Behind the Biggest Myths About Princess Diana.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Prince William Is Reportedly Being "Kept in the Dark" About Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview

    "William does not know what she has told Oprah, none of the Royal Family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it."

  • Chris Harrison Is Stepping Down From The Bachelor Amid Racism Controversy

    “By excusing historical racism, I defended it.”

  • Cary Grant's Life in Photos

    A look into the life of Hollywood's original leading man. From Town & Country

  • Will There Be a Normal People Season 2?

    The Hulu show's debut run was a hit.

  • What Do Your Rooms Say About You? The Answer Might Be a Surprise

    Following a long tradition, new artworks examine what our personal spaces reveal about us all.

  • How to Watch the Golden Globes' Most Ludicrous, Infuriating Award Show Yet

    Why not spend a pandemic Sunday evening watching a glamorous train wreck?

  • What Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name Their Second Child?

    Betting sites are already laying odds on what the new little Sussex will be called.

  • Dating No Filter, review: are we here for romance or is this a blood sport?

    Channel 4 will be furious. Sky One has taken two of the terrestrial station’s biggest shows – First Dates and Gogglebox – and blended them together to make the rude, crude and fitfully funny Dating No Filter. It’s very simple: singletons, all of whom look like they are on the reserve list for Love Island, go on awkward dates, while pairs of guffawing comedians watch on from sofas, picking apart their dress sense, dating etiquette and cheesy one-liners. In other countries it would be classed as a blood sport. The first date found plenty for the comedians to guffaw at, with the pompous Sami, a 20-year-old personal trainer from “Ippy” (Ipswich, to you and I), spectacularly failing to impress 21-year-old Nicole, a perfectly nice healthcare assistant from Colchester (not, thankfully, “Colly”). Sami was full of the sort of waffle that gets you on shows like this. “I go more for the heart and the head,” he said, cryptically. “And there’s not many people with heads nowadays.” The celebs made hay with his patter and leather trousers, as well as his barmy claim to be mates with Alicia Keys’s brother “Craig Keys”.

  • ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Teaser Dropped And It Deserves Your Undivided Attention

    ‘This is not a drill’: The Handmaid’s Tale will return soon — very soon Hulu confirmed on Thursday that the fourth season of dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale will come out the gate swinging with the first three episodes on April 28. When the sometimes-too-close-to-reality hit show returns, June/Offred (played by Elisabeth Moss) “strikes back []

  • World Central Kitchen Shared Photos Of The First Center They Built With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

    It was constructed in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.

  • Dua Lipa Wore Low-Rise Jeans to Show Off Her Underwear

    Love that for her.