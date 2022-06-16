Kohl's is having a monster home sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2021

Get top-rated home essentials, from furniture to kitchen appliances, from Kohl's Wow Deals sale happening now.

In the thick of Prime Day 2021, you might think that Amazon is the best place to find the best deals on everything imaginable. While the online shopping giant has quite a number of discounts, other retailers are offering major price cuts this week, too.

If you need proof, look no further than Kohl’s. Shoppers using a Kohl's Card can redeem the promo code DEALS to get 15% off in-store and online purchases through June 22. And any shopper who spends $50 can earn $10 of Kohl’s Cash to apply through Sunday, July 4. But believe it or not, there's more savings to be had.

As part of its Wow Deals, shoppers can find a variety of home essentials at discounted prices through tomorrow. For example, you can save 60% on bedding and pillows, score certain outdoor games up to 30% off, and there are T-shirts and tank tops for as low as $5.99.

To make your bed a bit more comfortable, consider The Big One's Easy Care 275 thread count sheet set, which starts at $19.99—that's a $20 price cut from its usual starting price of $39.99. More than 3,000 customers gave a 5-star review, often noting that the easy-to-wash sheets are a good fit for many mattresses. Shoppers also remarked on the set's overall comfort, and that it was "nice" and "crisp" after washing cycles, too.

So if you’re looking to revamp your daily needs at a fraction of the usual price, check out the best deals available at Kohl’s this week.

The best deals to buy from the Kohl's Wow sale

Save $40 on this super-comfy antigravity chair at Kohl's today.

Get cozy at home with this The Big One comforter on sale this week.

Beef up your breakfast with this mini waffle maker for less than $10 at Kohl's.

