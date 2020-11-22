Kohl's just dropped its Black Friday 2020 week deals and the savings are insane

Nicole Briese, USA TODAY
·2 min read
These savings are unreal.
These savings are unreal.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

All year long, we've eagerly waited for Black Friday to arrive, and while it may not officially be here on the calendar, it's certainly arrived at Kohl's. The retailer's Black Friday Week deals launched today, November 22, and we couldn't be more excited. Between the impressive price cuts (you can shop select items for $10 or less!), additional 15% off you'll receive with a code and famous Kohl's cash bonuses, it's one of the best Black Friday sales you're likely to see in 2020.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

Everything—and we do mean everything—has seemingly been discounted here, from top-rated vacuum cleaners from the likes of iRobot and Shark to home appliances from Keurig, KitchenAid and more. While exclusions apply, many items will also be discounted by an extra 15% off with coupon code THANKS. Better still, customers who spend $50 or more will earn $15 in Kohl's cash to spend between Saturday, November 28, and Wednesday, December 9.

These savings will run through Black Friday, November 27, with more "super deals" set to drop on Thursday, November 26.

Not sure where to start? We've rounded up all of the best discounts you can scoop up starting right now. Below, find our picks for the best Kohl's Black Friday deals of 2020.

The best Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now

Kitchen

Bed and Bath

Floor Care

Electronics

Fashion, apparel and accessories

Shop the Kohl's Black Friday 2020 Deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black Friday 2020: The best Kohl's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now

Latest Stories

  • Chris Christie calls Trump legal team a 'national embarrassment'

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had harsh words for President Trump's legal team as it pursues its increasingly quixotic quest to overturn the November election.

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Venezuelans start 'Black Friday' shopping

    For a second year in a row, Venezuela's stores have held "Black Friday,'' after President Nicolas Maduro's government relaxed regulations that for almost two decades forced companies to maintain consumer goods prices low despite high inflation. Malls and small retailers across the country advertised discounts of up to 80% on goods from shoes to electronics, hoping an influx of Christmas shoppers could compensate for weak sales so far in Venezuela's seventh straight year of economic contraction. In recent years the Venezuelan government has eased a complex, longstanding system of currency controls. That has led to a wider circulation of foreign currency, as Venezuelans turn to the dollar to protect their earnings against a fast-devaluing local bolivar.

  • Biden's first Cabinet picks coming Tuesday, chief of staff Klain says

    President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet picks on Tuesday, incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday. The incoming president, a Democrat, has promised to build an administration that reflects the diversity of the country. "We’ve made that decision,” Biden told a news conference.

  • Giuliani to reportedly skip meeting with Michigan lawmakers after COVID-19 exposure

    Members of President Trump's outside legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, have reportedly been sidelined from a meeting with Michigan lawmakers due to a case of COVID-19.Giuliani and other Trump lawyers won't be able to attend a White House meeting scheduled for Friday with two Michigan lawmakers because they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, Axios reports. This meeting with lawmakers from the state where President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win, according to the Times, "appears to be a part of the president's campaign to interfere with the state's certification process."But Andrew Giuliani, Rudy's son who is a staffer at the White House, on Friday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Times reports he attended the Thursday news conference in which Rudy Giuliani pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On a conference call with Trump officials on Friday, when the subject arose of which member of Trump's outside legal team would attend the White House meeting, Axios reports this planning quickly "fell apart" when it was revealed that Giuliani's son tested positive and it subsequently became clear that "the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed." Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs summed up the chaos by noting that Giuliani being forced to skip this meeting due to COVID-19 comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser David Bossie were both sidelined because they tested positive for the coronavirus.> Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows sidelined after the election by coronavirus so Dave Bossie stepped in to guide strategy. Then Bossie sidelined by covid, and Rudy Giuliani became front man on election battle. Now Giuliani can’t be in the room because his son has the virus. https://t.co/oFMZBxH8Hl> > — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020Indeed, Axios wrote that this was just more "turmoil" thrown into Trump's legal efforts, with a campaign adviser saying, "It's just a s--tshow, it's a joke." Read more at Axios.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Operation Warp Speed advisor says US could return to normal by May if vaccines distributed as planned

    ‘70 per cent or so of the population being immunised would allow for true herd immunity to take place’

  • Taiwan says unnamed U.S. official is visiting, cannot give details

    A U.S. official has arrived in Taiwan, the island's foreign ministry said on Sunday, adding that it could not provide details as the trip has not been made public, though it did deny a media report that the CIA chief was in town. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with fury when the U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar came to Taipei in August, followed by U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach in September, sending fighter jets near the island each time. The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China.

  • Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up' against Trump's refusal to concede

    Republicans need to "stop the nonsense," Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan said on CNN, marking the latest Republican calling on the president to concede.

  • Meet the Remmo clan - the Arab gang that has become Germany's most notorious organised crime family

    The arrest of three men this week in connection with last year’s €1bn (£892m) jewel heist at Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum has shone a rare light on the “Arab clans” who increasingly dominate organised crime in Berlin. The arrested men are all members of the Remmo Clan, a single extended family that is one of the most feared in the German capital and has been implicated in a series of spectacular crimes in recent years. Two more family members wanted in connection with the Dresden robbery remain on the run from police. Among those arrested this week is believed to be Wissam Remmo, who was convicted in February of the theft of a giant solid gold commemorative coin worth €3.75m (£3.3m) that disappeared without trace from one of Berlin’s best guarded museums on a spring night in 2017. Another member of the family was convicted over a 2014 raid on a savings bank in which he and his accompices got away with €10m in cash before blowing the bank up on their way out. The Remmo Clan are just one of the so-called “Arab clans”, extended families of Middle Eastern who control much of the drugs and illegal prostitution trade in Berlin, and defend their various turfs around the city with violence and intimidation. Alongside the Remmos, there are the al-Zeins, the Abou Chakers, and the Miris, among others. Tourist shops even sell maps showing the city divided into their territories. Clan members are often unemployed and claim benefits, yet they flaunt their wealth, living in villas in Berlin’s most expensive neighbourhoods and driving Porsches and high-performance Mercedes.

  • New foundation created to help families of lost hikers following 2016 disappearance of Kris Fowler

    Kris Fowler, 34, was last seen on October 12, 2016, at the Cracker Barrel at White Pass in Washington where he stopped to get coffee before heading out to complete hiking the last leg of the Pacific Coast Trail. His phone was shut off about an hour later and he was never seen again. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Rudy Giuliani's son tested positive for the coronavirus one day after attending his father's sweaty press conference

    Trump campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis, said that the president's legal team, present at Thursday's briefing, had likely been exposed to the virus.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

    Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.

  • Trump's defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States' European allies

    "There was not really a plan B in case Trump won," said Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations.

  • Man arrested after woman pushed onto New York City subway tracks

    The victim ended up between the rails as the approaching train passed harmlessly over her.

  • Photos of abandoned, stripped cruise ships show how deeply the cruise industry is sinking

    There's been an increase in the number of cruise ships getting stripped for parts since the pandemic, revealing a new normal for the cruise industry.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.