Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook

This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a woman arriving at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa. Kohl’s reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter, delivering a 30% increase in profits but a 10% drop in sales. Results announced Tuesday, March 2, handily beat Wall Street estimates. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl's reported mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter, delivering a 30% increase in profits but a 10% drop in sales.

Results, announced Tuesday, handily beat Wall Street estimates.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, company also issued a per-share range for the current year whose top range beat analysts' expectations.

The earnings report comes out as Kohl’s is fighting back against an investor group’s efforts to take control of the department store chain’s board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum.

The investor group had said it had nominated nine members for Kohl’s board of directors as it looks to boost the company’s stock and its financial performance. The group owns a 9.5% stake in Kohl’s.

Late last year, the department store chain announced late last year that Sephora will be replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl’s with 2,500 square foot shops, starting with 200 locations in the fall of year. It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023.

Kohl's said Tuesday it earned $343 million, or $2.20 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 30. That compares with $265 million, or $1.72 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings was $2.22, well ahead of the $1.01 per share that analysts forecast, according to FactSet.

Sales reached $6.14 billion, down from $6.83 billion in the year-ago period. But results surpassed the $5.88 billion that analysts had expected, according to FactSet.

Kohl’s expects net sales for the current year to increase in the mid-teens percentage range. The company also forecasts that per share range should be anywhere from $2.45 to $2.95 for the year. Analysts forecast $2.65 per share, according to FactSet.

Shares rose 1%, or 50 cents, to $57.50.

Recommended Stories

  • Online demand powers Kohl's holiday sales, to buy back up to $300 million of shares

    Shares of the mid-priced chain rose 2% as it reinstated a quarterly dividend and said it would buy back shares worth $200 million to $300 million. Department stores, including Kohl's, have been doubling down on cookware, kitchen electrics, beauty products, athleisure apparel and activewear, as they look to beat lower demand for dresses and formal clothing from consumers working from home. Kohl's, which started selling Lands' End Inc's comfy clothes last year, now plans to launch its own athleisure brand FLX as it looks to increase store space allotted for activewear.

  • Cuomo Could Be Compelled to Testify in Sexual Harassment Inquiry

    When a team of outside investigators begins to examine sexual harassment allegations lodged against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, its scope may be far broader than first anticipated. The team, which will be hired by Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, will have far-reaching subpoena powers to request troves of documents and compel witnesses, including the governor, to testify under oath. The independent inquiry may also scrutinize not just the sexual harassment accusations made by two former aides last week, but potential claims from other women as well. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the end, which is likely to be months from now, the investigators will be required to produce a final report, the results of which could be politically devastating for Cuomo. “The end game is that a report that found him culpable would bring pressure to bear on him personally, on his regime, on the Legislature to act,” said Nina Pirrotti, a lawyer who specializes in employment law and sexual harassment cases. “But I don’t exactly know how it will play out.” Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, is navigating one of the most precarious and uncertain periods of his more than 10 years in office, just months after he had emerged as a national leader early in the coronavirus pandemic. The governor is facing a federal probe into his administration’s decision to withhold data on nursing home deaths, a scandal that has led to calls for impeachment and has spurred state legislators to seriously consider curbing the emergency powers they granted him at the beginning of the pandemic. But the harassment accusations could be even more damaging for a governor who has prided himself on advancing protections for women in the workplace. The first accusation came from Lindsey Boylan, who used to work for his administration. Boylan published an essay Feb. 24 that detailed a series of unsettling encounters she said she had with Cuomo, including an instance when she said he gave her an unsolicited kiss on the lips. Then, on Saturday, The New York Times published an article about Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former entry-level staffer in the governor’s office who accused him of asking invasive questions, including whether she was monogamous and had sex with older men. She said she interpreted the remarks as sexual advances. Cuomo’s office denied Boylan’s allegations at the time. On Sunday, following Bennett’s account, Cuomo issued a statement in which he denied propositioning or touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for workplace comments that he said “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.” On Monday, following public back-and-forth over who would conduct the investigation, James received the governor’s authorization to open an inquiry under a section of state law that allows her office to “inquire into matters concerning the public peace, public safety and public justice.” The claims from both women are now at the center of that investigation, the contours of which are still materializing but could prod deeply into the inner workings of the governor’s office and how sexual misconduct allegations are handled there. Cuomo’s office has indicated that the governor’s office would “voluntarily cooperate fully” and that it had instructed all state employees to do so as well. Investigators will ultimately produce a public report, which is bound to include a summary and analysis of their findings, maybe even recommendations. Experts said the civil inquiry could look at whether Cuomo violated the state’s human rights laws and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, a federal law that protects against harassment because of a person’s sex. “These women do have the option, potentially, to bring claims against their employer, the state of New York, for Gov. Cuomo’s conduct,” Pirrotti said, adding that the facts in the report could help victims recover economic and emotional distress damages. As investigators corroborate details, she said the inquiry could “widen and widen” to include other sexual harassment claims that might surface during the investigation. On Monday, a third woman, Anna Ruch, came forward and said that she was “confused and shocked and embarrassed” when Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding reception. In a referral letter Monday to the attorney general, Beth Garvey, a special counsel and senior adviser to the governor, said the inquiry would broadly look into “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” James, a Democrat, said her office would oversee “a rigorous and independent investigation” but would hire a law firm to spearhead it, a move that many saw as an attempt to avoid any appearance that politics would influence the investigation. The governor endorsed James’ run for attorney general in 2018, and she has been rumored as a potential candidate to challenge Cuomo in a primary next year, when he would be up for reelection. James had not selected an independent law firm as of Monday. Lawyers from the firm would be deputized and will have the power to subpoena witnesses, as well as any documents, records, papers and books relevant to the investigation. Failure to comply with a subpoena could result in a misdemeanor. Kevin Mintzer, a Manhattan-based lawyer who has represented numerous women in sexual harassment cases, said that while there is no single way to conduct an investigation like the one Cuomo will face, he would expect it to proceed along the same lines used by those run by plaintiffs’ lawyers like himself and by companies undertaking internal inquiries. First, Mintzer said, investigators are likely to assemble any relevant documents, including emails and text messages that bear not only the accusations brought by Boylan and Bennett, but also on those made by any other potential accusers. Then, Mintzer said, witness interviews could follow, as investigators decide who they want to speak with formally and under oath. At some point, the focus of the probe will turn directly to Cuomo, Mintzer said, though that is likely to happen only once investigators are fully versed in the case. “Before they question the governor — an event of obvious significance — they will be well prepared with what the documents and other people have said,” Mintzer said. The contents of the report are likely to determine Cuomo’s fate, but some state legislators have already signaled that impeachment proceedings could be considered. “We’ll wait for the report, but I do believe that something needs to be done ultimately and whether or not the governor can continue is an open question,” state Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Democrat and deputy majority leader in the upper chamber, told NY1 on Monday. Some critics have also raised questions about the governor’s potential influence over the investigation. Some noted that, under state law, the governor would be required to receive a weekly report on the investigation. The law also says the governor must countersign any checks used to pay for the inquiry, which the Legislature is supposed to provide funds for. “I think Letitia James is independent, but the way the structure is set up, it’s hard to retain independence when you have to report to the governor and the governor is involved with the finances,” said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Long Island and a former prosecutor. “It’s especially perverse when it is the governor himself who is under the microscope.” Kaminsky has introduced legislation to allow the state attorney general to independently commence criminal investigations without a referral, likening it to the authority local district attorneys possess. “It’s not revolutionary,” he said. Garvey, the special counsel to the governor, told James in the referral letter that the governor would waive the weekly reports “due to the nature of this review.” Kaminsky, however, questioned whether such an exception was permitted under state law. It is not clear how long the investigation might take. Mintzer said that the timeline will likely be driven as much by political considerations as by legal issues. “This is a matter of immense public interest and people want to get to the bottom of it,” he said, “and I’m sure that will be the mandate from the attorney general.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kohl’s Posts Q4 Profit and Predicts Sales Growth in 2021

    Even as CEO Michelle Gass seeks to get the company back on track after COVID-19, activists are looming.

  • Kohl’s Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Predicts Sales Growth in the Year Ahead

    As it faces pressure from an activist investor group, the company also plans to buy back up to $300 million of its shares.

  • 'The fight goes on': Carla Bruni and French conservatives rally round Sarkozy

    Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative political allies and his singer-songwriter wife have rallied to the defence of the former French president after a court convicted him of corruption, but his leftist foes hailed the verdict, saying justice had been served. A Paris court on Monday ruled that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. In a stunning fall from grace for a man who as president from 2007 to 2012 bestrode the national and global stage, Sarkozy was handed a three year jail sentence, suspended for two, though he is unlikely to spend any time behind bars.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • 10 Best New Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shared the 10 best new stocks to buy now. You can skip our discussion of the current situation of the financial markets and go directly to 5 Best New Stocks to Buy Now. Let’s face it: investing isn’t as easy as it seems, especially in the age of meme stocks, outrageous […]

  • Investors Who Bought Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 76%

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost...

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • I married the ‘life of the party’ who was a regular at Royal Ascot. But all he does is take his financial troubles out on me

    There are three topics: My husband, his business and his family.’ Let’s just say there are three topics of conversation: My husband, his failing business and his terrible family. The pandemic hurt the already shaky family firm.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Just Bought This Juicy Dividend Stock. Should You?

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to its portfolio in the third quarter of last year. What makes AbbVie so appealing to two very different investors like Buffett and Wood? It's pretty easy to figure out why Wood chose AbbVie for the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF.

  • Pfizer and Moderna Pledge More US Vaccines

    One of the many challenges of this winter has been tracking down coronavirus vaccines. Demand has outstripped supply, but not evenly. Distribution has been hampered by extreme weather and the special...

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Target (TGT) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Target (TGT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.53% and 3.00%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Mining magnets: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

    In the tenth century, Erik the Red, a Viking from Iceland, was so impressed with the vegetation on another Arctic island he had found he called it "the green land." Today, it's Greenland's rocks that are attracting outsiders - superpowers riding a green revolution. The world's biggest island has huge resources of metals known as 'rare earths,' used to create compact, super-strong magnets which help power equipment such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, combat aircraft and weapons systems.