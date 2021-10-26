Kohl's shoppers can save an extra 20% off at this sale for a limited time
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If you're looking to skip the mad rush of Black Friday, Kohl's is letting shoppers save big on dozens of home essentials this week.
Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
From now through Sunday, October 31, shoppers can get 20% off select products by using the coupon code YOUR20 at checkout. That means you get savings on everything from Food Network cookware sets to vacuums by Shark. Not only that, but if you spend $50 or more, you can use the coupon code GET10 to get $10 off your total. Shoppers also earn $10 in Kohl's cash that can be spent on future purchases from Monday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 10.
If you want a way to enjoy fried foods with a little less hassle, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven is a great addition to your kitchen. Normally listed for $249.99, this countertop appliance is available at $183.99, a $66 price cut. This is Reviewed's favorite air fryer toaster oven thanks to its even toasting ability and compact size fit for most countertops. We found it prepared crunchy chicken nuggets and french fries, along with well-toasted bread.
Whether you need your carpets cleaned or hardwood floors freshened, the Bissell CrossWave multi-surface vacuum can keep your home floors in shape. Typically listed at $319.99, this multi-function appliance is now $205.99 thanks to the coupon code cutting its price by $114. Bissell says the CrossWave vacuums and washes both carpets and hard floors with a dual-action brush roll. Don't worry about a soggy rug though, as Bissell says the vacuum comes with a moisture-control trigger.
Check out more top-rated products discounted by the coupon code below.
Shop top picks from the Kohl's sale
Kitchen appliances
Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $14)
Get the Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker for $25.59 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $14.40)
Get the Cuisinart Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt and Sorbet Maker for $55.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $24)
Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle for $79.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $40)
Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker for $79.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $50)
Get the Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $127.99 at checkout with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $42)
Get the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for $143.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $86)
Get the Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 for $167.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $82)
Get the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $183.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $66)
Get the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill for $239.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $90)
Cookware and bakeware
Get the Food Network 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set for $19.19 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $10.80)
Get the Food Network 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven for $47.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $32)
Get the Pyrex Bake 'N Store 16-Piece Glass Food Storage Set for $55.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $14)
Get the Food Network 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for $79.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $50)
Get the Food Network 10-Piece Textured Titanium Nonstick Cookware Set for $103.99 (Save $76)
Vacuums
Get the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $135.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $94)
Get the Shark Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum for $143.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $136)
Get the Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac for $205.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $114)
Get the Bissell Air Ram Cordless Vacuum for $215.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $54)
Get the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $215.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $114)
Get the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner for $247.19 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $102.80)
Get the Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum for $279.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $239)
Bedding and bath
Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Quick-Dry Bath Rug from $11.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $3 to $7.20)
Get The Big One Quilted Side Sleeper Bed Pillow for $12.79 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $3.20)
Get The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw for $15.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $11)
Get the Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set from $27.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $22 to $41)
Get The Big One Waterproof Mattress Pad from $31.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $8 to $14)
Get the Dobby Pique Mystery Hookless Fabric Shower Curtain for $47.99 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $12)
Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set for $74.39 with coupon code YOUR20 (Save $18.60)
Shop the Kohl's sale.
Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kohl's: Save 20% on home essentials right now