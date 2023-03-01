Kohl's swings to surprise loss and issues bleak outlook

ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl's swung to a surprise fourth quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store's customers pulled back on spending with inflation squeezing family budgets.

The retailer also issued an annual outlook Wednesday that fell well below Wall Street expectations, sending shares tumbling 10% in premarket trading.

The company reported a loss of $273 million, or $2.49 per share for the quarter ended Jan. 28. Industry analysts had projected per-share profits of 97 cents, according to a poll by FactSet.

Last year during the same period, the company earned $299 million, or $2.20 per share.

Sales fell a little more than 7% to $6.02 billion. Comparable-store sales — those from stores opened at least a year and online channels — slid 6.6%.

Kohl’s is under pressure from activist shareholders to turn around its business. It is battling higher costs and a pullback from its price-conscious shoppers who are being more cautious with their spending in the face of rising prices for gas, food, and just about everything else.

Last month, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, retailer made Tom Kingsbury, named interim chief executive in early December, its permanent CEO. Kingsbury, a Kohl’s board member with more than 40 years experience in retail, took over for Michelle Gass who was named president of Levi Strauss & Co.

On Tuesday, Kohl's announced that 30-year retail veteran Dave Alves had been named Kohl’s president and chief operating officer, reporting to Kingsbury, effective in April 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Kohl’s Posts Big Loss as Inflation Bites. Stock Dives.

    The retailer reported a $2.49 per-share loss for the fourth fiscal quarter. The Street expected a 97 cents earnings-per-share profit.

  • Kohl's swings to surprise loss as discounts hammer margins, shares slump

    Surging prices of food and homes over the last year have forced customers to cut back on spending on non-essential products, pushing Kohl's and other retailers into steeper discounts and promotions to clear excess stocks of casual and athleisure apparel. Those discounts were the major contributor to a more than 1,000 basis point decline in fourth-quarter gross margins, Kohl's said. Kohl's reported a loss of $2.49 per share for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared with estimates for a profit of 98 cents.

  • EV startups from Lucid to Rivian see demand fade, supply chain issues linger

    U.S. electric vehicle startups are seeing an unsettling trend, with demand evaporating as potential customers look for deals or hold off on purchases altogether. Luxury sedan maker Lucid, pickup and SUV maker Rivian and electric semi truck maker Nikola all flagged economic pressure, with industry experts saying price cuts by industry behemoth Tesla and the availability of cheaper EV models from traditional automakers sapped demand for the startups' new vehicles. The Model Y from Tesla retails for at least $54,990 after recent price cuts, Rivian's R1S SUV is priced around $78,000 and Lucid sells its Air Pure sedans for about $87,400.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Selling in Droves and 1 They Can't Stop Buying

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (née Google), there are two stocks billionaire money managers are dumping and one they're piling into.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • 15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest airplane manufacturing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World. When it comes to high technology, the aircraft industry ranks right at the top of the food chain, alongside semiconductor fabrication and […]

  • Morgan Stanley's chief stock strategist warns that the 2023 rally is a 'bull trap' and pain is coming for investors in March

    "Given our view on earnings, March is a high risk month for the bear market to resume," top stock strategist Mike Wilson warned.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)