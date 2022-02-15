Kohl's unveils 400 stores will get a Sephora beauty shop in 2022. Is your store on the list?

Kohl's and Sephora plan to bring the "Sephora at Kohl's" experience to more than 850 stores by 2023.

More Kohl’s stores are getting a beauty makeover.

After opening the first 200 Sephora at Kohl’s locations in 2021, the department store chain unveiled the next 400 stores that will add small beauty shops in 2022.

Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement that with the expansion the companies will be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s to millions of customers nationwide.

“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,” Howe said. “We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

By 2023, the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's experience to more than 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores. Sephora at Kohl’s shops are replacing Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.

Instead of being a traditional department store beauty counter like you’d see at Nordstrom or Macy’s, the experience will be like a store within a store, each occupying about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance.

More brands coming in 2022

Shoppers have access to around 125 brands and more than 8,500 products in categories including makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products at the new shops and online. Brands include Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.

But Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new prestige beauty brands to its assortment this spring: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible," Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Double loyalty: Kohl's Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider

If you shop at Kohl's for your Sephora products, you'll earn Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider points.

The first step to getting extra savings is to link your Sephora Beauty Insider account with your Kohl's Rewards account. (And if you're not members of either program, you can sign up for Sephora here and Kohl's program here.)

Shopping tip: While you can earn rewards with Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider program, Sephora products are excluded from Kohl's coupons and do not earn Kohl’s Cash. Also, rewards do expire for both programs, so keep track and use them accordingly.

While Kohl's and Sephora have teamed up, Ulta also started opening small shops in Target stores in another beauty partnership.

Sephora at Kohl's 2022 locations

The following 400 Kohl's stores are slated to get Sephora at Kohl's shops added to them in 2022.

Alaska Kohl’s getting Sephora

Anchorage: 1200 N Muldoon Road Suite D

Arizona Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Ahwatukee: 4637 E Chandler Blvd.

Avondale: 1611 N Dysart Road

Lake Pleasant: 10072 W Happy Valley Road

North Glendale: 5408 W Bell Road

North Scottsdale: 8680 E Raintree Drive

Northwest Gilbert: 1121 E Baseline Road

South Chandler: 1430 S Arizona Ave.

South Gilbert: 1497 E Williams Field Road

Surprise: 14020 W Bell Road

Yuma: 1350 S Castle Dome Ave.

California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Alhambra: 1201 S Fremont Ave.

Arden: 1896 Arden Way

Bakersfield NW: 9400 Rosedale Highway

Bakersfield SW: 5385 Gosford Road

Balboa: 5505 Balboa Ave.

Beaumont: 1479 E Second St.

Campbell: 525 E Hamilton Ave.

Chico: 1505 Springfield Drive

Chula Vista South: 1870 Main Ct

City of Industry: 21818 Valley Blvd.

Clovis: 1000 Shaw Ave.

Downey: 300 Stonewood St.

Folsom: 1013 Riley St.

Fontana: 14960 Summit Ave.

Fresno West: 3699 W Shaw Ave.

Huntington Beach: 7777 Edinger Ave. Suite 136

La Quinta: 78950 Highway 111

Manteca: 2360 Daniels St.

Mira Loma: 12315 Limonite Ave.

Monrovia: 504 W Huntington Drive

Oceanside: 3410 Marron Road

Palm Desert: 34940 Monterey Ave.

Pleasant Hill: 2302 Monument Blvd.

Porterville: 1275 W Henderson Ave.

Poway: 12880 Gregg Court

Rancho San Diego: 2398 Jamacha Road

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22215 El Paseo

Redding: 895 Browning St.

Redondo Beach: 1799 Hawthorne Blvd.

Riverside at Tyler: 3520 Tyler St.

Riverside Van Buren: 19260 Van Buren Blvd.

Roseville West: 10375 Fairway Drive

San Marcos: 720 Center Drive

Santa Rosa: 3746 Airway Drive

Santee: 9412 Mission Gorge Road

Simi Valley: 2930 Tapo Canyon Road

Sun Valley: 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

Temecula: 32085 Temecula Parkway

Tustin: 18182 Irvine Blvd.

Vacaville: 570 Orange Drive

Valencia: 24200 Valencia Blvd.

Vallejo: 1190 Admiral Callaghan Lane

Victorville: 14305 Bear Valley Road

Visalia: 2208 S Mooney Blvd.

Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Whittier: 15602 Whittwood Lane

Colorado Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

Arapahoe Crossing: 6584 S Parker Road

Arvada: 15680 W 64th Ave.

Aurora East: 18307 E Hampden Ave.

Brighton: 2425 Prairie Center Parkway

Colorado Springs West: 4910 N Nevada Ave.

Fort Collins: 813 E Harmony Road

Longmont: 1211 S Hover St.

Loveland: 1340 Sculptor Drive

Parker: 11485 S Twenty Mile Road

Pueblo: 5627 N Elizabeth St.

Southwest Denver: 8444 S Kipling Parkway

Connecticut Kohl’s getting Sephora

Branford: 1075 W Main St.

Brookfield: 84 Federal Road

Canton: 104 Albany Turnpike

Enfield: 95 Elm St.

Groton: 220 Route 12

Lisbon: 160 River Road Suite A100

Rocky Hill: 1899 Silas Deane Highway

Trumbull: 100 Hawley Lane

Wallingford: 1248 S Broad St.

West Norwalk: 500 Connecticut Ave.

Delaware Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

Brandywine: 401 Rocky Run Parkway

Kirkwood: 4437 Kirkwood Highway

Middletown: 601 S Ridge Ave.

Newark: 2800 Pulaski Highway

Sephora at Kohl's locations are at the front of stores.

Florida Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Brandon: 11151 Lake Brandon Drive

Cape Coral: 513 SW Pine Island Road

Clearwater: 2514 State Road 580

Clermont: 12305 US Highway 27

Fort Myers: 9357 Ben C Pratt/6 Mile Cypress Parkway

Lady Lake: 492 N Us Highway 441

Lakeland: 1401 Town Center Drive

Naples: 6381 Naples Blvd.

Ocala: 4031 SW 43rd Street Road

Orange City: 1065 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Pensacola: 9300 Baldridge Road

Sarasota: 3950 Central Sarasota Parkway

St. Petersburg: 4820 Park St N

Tampa North: 3979 Van Dyke Road

Georgia Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

Acworth: 3354 Cobb Parkway NW

Canton: 2034 Cumming Highway

Columbus: 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Hamilton Mill: 2270 Hamilton Creek Parkway

Hiram: 5220 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway

Johns Creek: 3620 Peachtree Parkway

McDonough: 1570 Highway 20 W

Merchants Walk: 1289 Johnson Ferry Road

Newnan: 1140 Highway 34 E

Illinois Kohl’s getting Sephora shops added

Algonquin: 734 S Randall Road

Crestwood: 13130 Rivercrest Drive

Crystal Lake: 5420 Northwest Highway

Decatur: 1080 Hickory Point Mall

DeKalb: 2070 Sycamore Road

Downers Grove: 2920 Finley Road

Effingham: 1600 Ford Ave.

Fox Valley: 4340 Fox Valley Center Drive

Gurnee: 6120 Grand Ave.

Harlem-Irving: 4220 N Harlem Ave.

Lincolnwood: 3333 W Touhy Ave.

Machesney Park: 10153 N 2nd St.

McHenry: 2450 N Richmond Road

Moline: 800 42nd Avenue Drive

Mt. Prospect: 1500 S Elmhurst Road

Oswego: 2500 Us Highway 34

Peoria: 4100 W Willow Knolls Drive

Peru: 5253 State Route 251

Quincy: 6100 Broadway St.

Round Lake: 230 E Rollins Road

Schaumburg: 171 Barrington Road

South Elgin: 350 Randall Road

Springfield: 2901 S Veterans Parkway

Stratford Square: 6 Stratford Square Mall

Yorkville: 945 Erica Lane

Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Anderson: 4544 S Scatterfield Road

Bloomington: 3140 W Whitehall Crossing Blvd.

Brownsburg: 580 W Northfield Drive

Fashion Mall Commons: 8487 Union Chapel Road

Fort Wayne: 835 E Coliseum Blvd.

Geist: 8141 E 96th St.

Goshen: 3802 Midway Road

Kokomo: 2156 E Boulevard

Lafayette: 2415 Sagamore Parkway S

Merrillville: 1601 Southlake Mall

Muncie: 1200 E Princeton Ave.

Noblesville: 16701 Clover Road

Northeast Fort Wayne: 10310 Maysville Road

Plainfield: 2685 E Main St.

Portage: 6495 US Highway 6

Terre Haute: 5679 S US Highway 41

Valparaiso: 350 Silhavy Road

Warsaw: 590 W 300 N

Westfield: 2005 E Greyhound Pass

Iowa Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Ankeny: 1935 Se Delaware Ave.

Cedar Falls: 5911 University Ave. Suite 400

Coralville: 2795 Commerce Drive

Council Bluff: 3626 Metro Drive

Davenport: 3910 Elmore Ave.

Dubuque: 2595 NW Arterial

Northland Square Cedar Rapids: 361 Collins Road NE

Kansas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops

Olathe: 16250 W 135th St.

Overland Park: 11585 Metcalf Ave.

Shawnee: 15500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Topeka: 6130 SW 17th St.

Kentucky Sephora at Kohl's new shops

Bardstown: 7915 Bardstown Road

Bowling Green: 2321 Gary Farms Blvd.

Elizabethtown: 3100 N Dixie Ave.

Oxmoor: 110 Oxmoor Lane

Preston Highway: 11811 Standiford Plaza Drive

Springhurst: 4200 Towne Center Drive

Maine Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops added

Auburn: 105 Mount Auburn Ave.

Augusta: 80 Stephen King Drive Suite 1

Bangor: 520 Stillwater Ave.

Westbrook: 41 Main St.

Maryland Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

Bel Air: 5K Bel Air South Parkway

Bowie: 4200 Mitchellville Road

Ellicott City: 4320 Montgomery Road

Frederick: 7350 Guilford Drive

Germantown: 20918 Frederick Road

Glen Burnie: 418 George Clauss Blvd.

Hagerstown: 17145 Cole Road

Severna Park: 575 Ritchie Highway

Silver Spring: 12024 Cherry Hill Road

Timonium: 50 W Ridgely Road

Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora

Burlington: 150 Lexington St.

Chelmsford: 265 Chelmsford St.

Framingham: 1 Worcester Road

Leominster: 10 Orchard Hill Park Drive

Pembroke: 139 Church St.

Plymouth: 68 Shops at 5 Way

Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Drive

Taunton: 80 Taunton Depot Drive

Walpole: 100 Providence Highway

Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Ann Arbor: 3160 Lohr Road

Benton Harbor: 980 E Napier Ave.

Brighton: 6650 Whitmore Lake Road

Flint: 3030 S Linden Road

Gaylord: 2450 W M 32

Grand Blanc: 6300 Saginaw Road

Jackson: 1222 Jackson Xing

Lansing: 6528 W Saginaw Highway

Midland: 901 Joe Mann Blvd.

Northville: 20155 Haggerty Road

Novi: 43550 W Oaks Drive

Okemos: 1710 Newman Road

Port Huron: 4485 24th Ave. Suite 100

Rochester Hills: 223 E Auburn Road

Saginaw: 3090 Tittabawassee Road

Southland: 14500 Racho Blvd.

Traverse City: 3333 N US Highway 31 S

West Bloomfield: 7200 Orchard Lake Road

White Lake: 7375 Highland Road

Woodhaven: 20840 West Road

The first Sephora at Kohl's locations are now open with more on the way.

Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora

Baxter: 7565 Excelsior Road

Blaine: 10311 Baltimore St. NE

Bloomington: 7931 Southtown Drive

Eagan: 1350 Town Centre Drive

Knollwood: 8440 Highway 7

Maple Grove: 8080 Wedgwood Lane N

Oak Park Heights: 5805 Krueger Lane

Rogers: 21985 S Diamond Lake Road

Rosedale: 1651 County Road B2 W

St. Cloud: 145 2nd St. S

Missouri Kohl’s getting Sephora

Arnold: 2150 Michigan Ave.

Bridgeton: 12222 Saint Charles Rock Road

Columbia: 1010 E Green Meadows Road

Crestwood: 9701 Watson Road

Creve Coeur: 955 Woodcrest Executive Drive

Fenton: 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive

Joplin: 301 Geneva Ave.

Liberty: 8540 Church Road

Manchester: 14425 Andersohn Drive

O’Fallon: 2110 Highway K

St. Peters: 4000 S Saint Peters Parkway

Washington: 3198 Phoenix Center Drive

Wentzville: 1239 W Pearce Blvd.

Nebraska Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Crossroads: 909 S 72nd St.

Eagle Run: 13550 W Maple Road

Lincoln: 401 N 84th St.

Lincoln South: 8700 S 28th St.

Oakview: 3351 Oak View Drive

Papillion: 8909 S 71st Plaza

New Hampshire Kohl’s getting Sephora

Bedford: 81 South River Road Route 3

Nashua: 101 Coliseum Ave.

Newington: 45 Gosling Road Unit 7

Plaistow: 30 Plaistow Road

Salem-NH: 2 Cluff Crossing Road

West Lebanon: 250 Plainfield Road

New Jersey Sephora at Kohl’s shops

Cherry Hill: 2133 Route 38

East Brunswick: 333 State Route 18

Flemington: 325 US Highway 202

Holmdel: 2145 State Route 35

Ledgewood: 275 State Route 10 E

Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 W

Mantua: 300 Bridgeton Pike

Marlton: 301 Route 70 W

Mays Landing: 110 Consumer Square

Middletown: 800 State Route 35

Morris Plains: 1711 State Route 10

Newton: 11 N Park Drive

South Plainfield: 4971 Stelton Road

Toms River: 1 Route 37 W

Westampton: 2703 Route 541

New York Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

Brewster: 60 Independent Way

Caesar’s Bay: 8973 Bay Parkway Suite 1

Clifton Park: 54 Crossing Blvd.

Commack: 45 Crooked Hill Road

Cortlandt Manor: 3008 E Main St.

Deer Park: 409 Commack Road

East Setauket: 5000 Nesconset Highway

Fayetteville: 100 Towne Drive

Fresh Meadows: 6111 188th St.

Greece: 4100 W Ridge Road

Henrietta: 3150 W Henrietta Road

Kingston: 800 Miron Lane

Rocky Point: 346 Route 25A Suite 130

Saratoga Springs: 79 Weibel Ave.

Vestal: 3208 Vestal Parkway E

Victor: 439 Commerce Drive

Wappingers Falls: Nine Mall Plaza, 1830 South Road

Watertown: 21850 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

Hickory: 1920 Catawba Valley Blvd SE

Matthews: 9617 E Independence Blvd.

Mooresville: 350 W Plaza Drive Suite T

Waxhaw: 601 Sherman Place

Winston-Salem: 1010 Hanes Mall Blvd.

North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora

Bismarck: 1129 W Century Ave.

Ohio Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops

Akron South: 2975 S Arlington Road

Avon: 35906 Detroit Road

Bainbridge: 7005 Market Place Drive

Centerville: 6400 Wilmington Pike

Chillicothe: 45 River Trace

Eastgate: 4607 Eastgate Blvd.

Fairfield: 3173 Princeton Road

Governors Plaza: 9201 Fields Ertel Road

Highland Heights: 6245 Wilson Mills Road

Huber Heights: 8301 Troy Pike

Lancaster: 1355 Ety Road NW

Lorain: 3080 Jaeger Road

Macedonia: 8100 Macedonia Commons Blvd.

Mansfield: 524 N Lexington Springmill Road

Medina: 4095 Pearl Road

Miami Township: 1164 State Route 28

Miamisburg: 10800 Innovation Drive

New Philadelphia: 400 Mill Ave. SE

Niles: 2350 Niles Cortland Road SE

Parma: 6860 Ridge Road

Powell: 120 Meadow Park Ave.

Sandusky: 815 Crossings Road

Springfield: 1600 N Bechtle Ave.

Stow: 4240 Kent Road

Tylersville: 7935 Tylersville Road

Wadsworth: 1119 Williams Reserve Blvd.

Western Hills: 6580 Harrison Ave.

Westgate: 3221 Westgate

Wooster: 3792 Burbank Road

Zanesville: 3825 Gorsky Drive

Oklahoma Kohl’s getting Sephora

Owasso: 12405 E 96th St. N

Riverside: 9595 S Delaware Ave.

Southeast Tulsa: 11011 E 71st St.

There are 200 open Sephora at Kohl's locations.

Oregon Kohl’s getting Sephora shop

Beaverton: 11055 SW Canyon Road

Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora

Allentown: 2010 Whitehall Mall

Bensalem: 2325 Street Road

Carlisle: 226 Westminster Drive

Center Square: 1301 Skippack Pike

Chambersburg: 955 Norland Ave.

Dickson City: 3907 Commerce Blvd.

Doylestown: 1745 S Easton Road

Exton: 229 W Lincoln Highway

Lebanon: 1261 Quentin Road

Quakertown: 200 N West End Blvd.

Ralphs Corner: 2333 W Main St.

Royersford: 989 S Township Line Road

State College: 275 Colonnade Blvd.

Warminster: 918 W Street Road

Wilkes-Barre: 17555 Southpark Center

York East: 2600 Pleasant Valley Road

York West: 200 Town Center Drive

Rhode Island Kohl’s getting Sephora

Warwick: 650 Bald Hill Road Suite 300

South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora shop

Myrtle Beach: 8646 Highway 17 Bypass S

Tennessee Sephora at Kohl’s shops

Clarksville: 2840 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Franklin: 300 Spring Creek Drive

Hendersonville: 1030 Glenbrook Way

Spring Hill: 1020 Crossings Blvd.

Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Conroe: 2808 Interstate 45 N

Flower Mound: 2501 Cross Timbers Road

Forum Northeast: 8098 Agora Parkway

Frisco: 7150 Preston Road

Garland: 3353 N President George Bush Highway

Katy South: 5550 W Grand Parkway S

Katy: 1200 Fry Road

Lake Worth: 6054 Azle Ave.

Lakeline: 11111 Lakeline Blvd.

Longview: 3096 N Eastman Road Suite 100

McKinney: 3001 S Central Expressway

Mesquite: 19065 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway

Midland: 3200 N Loop 250 W

New Braunfels: 1050 N Interstate 35

North Richland Hills: 6091 Precinct Line Road

Northwoods: 1950 N Loop 1604 E

Rockwall: 823 E Interstate 30

Round Rock: 200 Sundance Parkway

San Antonio West: 10838 Potranco Road

South Arlington: 5410 S Cooper St.

Southlake: 3001 E State Highway 114

Spring: 20614 Interstate 45

Tomball: 22529 Tomball Parkway

Tyler: 7715 S Broadway Ave.

Valley Ranch: 1035 Market Place

Waco: 2708 W Loop 340

Vermont Kohl’s store getting Sephora

South Burlington: 155 Dorset St.

Virginia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops

Brandermill: 4701 Commonwealth Centre Parkway

Chesapeake: 1547 Sams Circle

Chester: 2701 W Hundred Road

Fair Lakes: 12551 Fair Lakes Circle

Mechanicsville: 7390 Bell Creek Road

Midlothian: 11331 Midlothian Turnpike

Princess Anne: 3344 Princess Anne Road

Short Pump: 11240 W Broad St.

Stafford: 1220 Stafford Market Place

Virginia Beach: 4564 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Winchester: 2194 S Pleasant Valley Road

Washington Sephora at Kohl’s location

Bonney Lake: New store, address to come.

West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora

Clarksburg: 330 Emily Drive

Huntington: 300 Mall Road

Ranson: 260 West Virginia Way

Wisconsin Kohl’s getting Sephora

Appleton North: 800 W Northland Ave.

Darboy: 3226 E Calumet St.

Delafield: 3105 Golf Road

Fond Du Lac: 913 W Johnson St.

Green Bay East: 2300 E Mason St.

Greenfield: 8750 W Sura Lane

Johnson Creek: 570 Wright Road

Lake Delton: 131 Commerce St.

Muskego: S68W15388 Janesville Road

Neenah: 1175 W Winneconne Ave.

Oak Creek: 9035 S Howell Ave.

Sheboygan: 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

Stevens Point: 150 Crossroads Drive

Waukesha: 2130 E Moreland Blvd.

West Allis: 2601 S 108th St.

West Bend: 1400 S Main St.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sephora at Kohl's: New beauty departments coming to 400 Kohl's in 2022