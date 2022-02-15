Kohl's unveils 400 stores will get a Sephora beauty shop in 2022. Is your store on the list?
More Kohl’s stores are getting a beauty makeover.
After opening the first 200 Sephora at Kohl’s locations in 2021, the department store chain unveiled the next 400 stores that will add small beauty shops in 2022.
Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement that with the expansion the companies will be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s to millions of customers nationwide.
“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,” Howe said. “We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”
By 2023, the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's experience to more than 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores. Sephora at Kohl’s shops are replacing Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.
Instead of being a traditional department store beauty counter like you’d see at Nordstrom or Macy’s, the experience will be like a store within a store, each occupying about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance.
More brands coming in 2022
Shoppers have access to around 125 brands and more than 8,500 products in categories including makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products at the new shops and online. Brands include Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.
But Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new prestige beauty brands to its assortment this spring: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.
“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible," Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.
Double loyalty: Kohl's Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider
If you shop at Kohl's for your Sephora products, you'll earn Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider points.
The first step to getting extra savings is to link your Sephora Beauty Insider account with your Kohl's Rewards account. (And if you're not members of either program, you can sign up for Sephora here and Kohl's program here.)
Shopping tip: While you can earn rewards with Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider program, Sephora products are excluded from Kohl's coupons and do not earn Kohl’s Cash. Also, rewards do expire for both programs, so keep track and use them accordingly.
While Kohl's and Sephora have teamed up, Ulta also started opening small shops in Target stores in another beauty partnership.
Sephora at Kohl's 2022 locations
The following 400 Kohl's stores are slated to get Sephora at Kohl's shops added to them in 2022.
Alaska Kohl’s getting Sephora
Anchorage: 1200 N Muldoon Road Suite D
Arizona Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Ahwatukee: 4637 E Chandler Blvd.
Avondale: 1611 N Dysart Road
Lake Pleasant: 10072 W Happy Valley Road
North Glendale: 5408 W Bell Road
North Scottsdale: 8680 E Raintree Drive
Northwest Gilbert: 1121 E Baseline Road
South Chandler: 1430 S Arizona Ave.
South Gilbert: 1497 E Williams Field Road
Surprise: 14020 W Bell Road
Yuma: 1350 S Castle Dome Ave.
California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Alhambra: 1201 S Fremont Ave.
Arden: 1896 Arden Way
Bakersfield NW: 9400 Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield SW: 5385 Gosford Road
Balboa: 5505 Balboa Ave.
Beaumont: 1479 E Second St.
Campbell: 525 E Hamilton Ave.
Chico: 1505 Springfield Drive
Chula Vista South: 1870 Main Ct
City of Industry: 21818 Valley Blvd.
Clovis: 1000 Shaw Ave.
Downey: 300 Stonewood St.
Folsom: 1013 Riley St.
Fontana: 14960 Summit Ave.
Fresno West: 3699 W Shaw Ave.
Huntington Beach: 7777 Edinger Ave. Suite 136
La Quinta: 78950 Highway 111
Manteca: 2360 Daniels St.
Mira Loma: 12315 Limonite Ave.
Monrovia: 504 W Huntington Drive
Oceanside: 3410 Marron Road
Palm Desert: 34940 Monterey Ave.
Pleasant Hill: 2302 Monument Blvd.
Porterville: 1275 W Henderson Ave.
Poway: 12880 Gregg Court
Rancho San Diego: 2398 Jamacha Road
Rancho Santa Margarita: 22215 El Paseo
Redding: 895 Browning St.
Redondo Beach: 1799 Hawthorne Blvd.
Riverside at Tyler: 3520 Tyler St.
Riverside Van Buren: 19260 Van Buren Blvd.
Roseville West: 10375 Fairway Drive
San Marcos: 720 Center Drive
Santa Rosa: 3746 Airway Drive
Santee: 9412 Mission Gorge Road
Simi Valley: 2930 Tapo Canyon Road
Sun Valley: 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd.
Temecula: 32085 Temecula Parkway
Tustin: 18182 Irvine Blvd.
Vacaville: 570 Orange Drive
Valencia: 24200 Valencia Blvd.
Vallejo: 1190 Admiral Callaghan Lane
Victorville: 14305 Bear Valley Road
Visalia: 2208 S Mooney Blvd.
Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.
Whittier: 15602 Whittwood Lane
Colorado Kohl’s getting Sephora shops
Arapahoe Crossing: 6584 S Parker Road
Arvada: 15680 W 64th Ave.
Aurora East: 18307 E Hampden Ave.
Brighton: 2425 Prairie Center Parkway
Colorado Springs West: 4910 N Nevada Ave.
Fort Collins: 813 E Harmony Road
Longmont: 1211 S Hover St.
Loveland: 1340 Sculptor Drive
Parker: 11485 S Twenty Mile Road
Pueblo: 5627 N Elizabeth St.
Southwest Denver: 8444 S Kipling Parkway
Connecticut Kohl’s getting Sephora
Branford: 1075 W Main St.
Brookfield: 84 Federal Road
Canton: 104 Albany Turnpike
Enfield: 95 Elm St.
Groton: 220 Route 12
Lisbon: 160 River Road Suite A100
Rocky Hill: 1899 Silas Deane Highway
Trumbull: 100 Hawley Lane
Wallingford: 1248 S Broad St.
West Norwalk: 500 Connecticut Ave.
Delaware Kohl’s getting Sephora shops
Brandywine: 401 Rocky Run Parkway
Kirkwood: 4437 Kirkwood Highway
Middletown: 601 S Ridge Ave.
Newark: 2800 Pulaski Highway
Florida Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Brandon: 11151 Lake Brandon Drive
Cape Coral: 513 SW Pine Island Road
Clearwater: 2514 State Road 580
Clermont: 12305 US Highway 27
Fort Myers: 9357 Ben C Pratt/6 Mile Cypress Parkway
Lady Lake: 492 N Us Highway 441
Lakeland: 1401 Town Center Drive
Naples: 6381 Naples Blvd.
Ocala: 4031 SW 43rd Street Road
Orange City: 1065 Harley Strickland Blvd.
Pensacola: 9300 Baldridge Road
Sarasota: 3950 Central Sarasota Parkway
St. Petersburg: 4820 Park St N
Tampa North: 3979 Van Dyke Road
Georgia Kohl’s getting Sephora shops
Acworth: 3354 Cobb Parkway NW
Canton: 2034 Cumming Highway
Columbus: 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.
Hamilton Mill: 2270 Hamilton Creek Parkway
Hiram: 5220 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
Johns Creek: 3620 Peachtree Parkway
McDonough: 1570 Highway 20 W
Merchants Walk: 1289 Johnson Ferry Road
Newnan: 1140 Highway 34 E
Illinois Kohl’s getting Sephora shops added
Algonquin: 734 S Randall Road
Crestwood: 13130 Rivercrest Drive
Crystal Lake: 5420 Northwest Highway
Decatur: 1080 Hickory Point Mall
DeKalb: 2070 Sycamore Road
Downers Grove: 2920 Finley Road
Effingham: 1600 Ford Ave.
Fox Valley: 4340 Fox Valley Center Drive
Gurnee: 6120 Grand Ave.
Harlem-Irving: 4220 N Harlem Ave.
Lincolnwood: 3333 W Touhy Ave.
Machesney Park: 10153 N 2nd St.
McHenry: 2450 N Richmond Road
Moline: 800 42nd Avenue Drive
Mt. Prospect: 1500 S Elmhurst Road
Oswego: 2500 Us Highway 34
Peoria: 4100 W Willow Knolls Drive
Peru: 5253 State Route 251
Quincy: 6100 Broadway St.
Round Lake: 230 E Rollins Road
Schaumburg: 171 Barrington Road
South Elgin: 350 Randall Road
Springfield: 2901 S Veterans Parkway
Stratford Square: 6 Stratford Square Mall
Yorkville: 945 Erica Lane
Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Anderson: 4544 S Scatterfield Road
Bloomington: 3140 W Whitehall Crossing Blvd.
Brownsburg: 580 W Northfield Drive
Fashion Mall Commons: 8487 Union Chapel Road
Fort Wayne: 835 E Coliseum Blvd.
Geist: 8141 E 96th St.
Goshen: 3802 Midway Road
Kokomo: 2156 E Boulevard
Lafayette: 2415 Sagamore Parkway S
Merrillville: 1601 Southlake Mall
Muncie: 1200 E Princeton Ave.
Noblesville: 16701 Clover Road
Northeast Fort Wayne: 10310 Maysville Road
Plainfield: 2685 E Main St.
Portage: 6495 US Highway 6
Terre Haute: 5679 S US Highway 41
Valparaiso: 350 Silhavy Road
Warsaw: 590 W 300 N
Westfield: 2005 E Greyhound Pass
Iowa Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Ankeny: 1935 Se Delaware Ave.
Cedar Falls: 5911 University Ave. Suite 400
Coralville: 2795 Commerce Drive
Council Bluff: 3626 Metro Drive
Davenport: 3910 Elmore Ave.
Dubuque: 2595 NW Arterial
Northland Square Cedar Rapids: 361 Collins Road NE
Kansas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops
Olathe: 16250 W 135th St.
Overland Park: 11585 Metcalf Ave.
Shawnee: 15500 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Topeka: 6130 SW 17th St.
Kentucky Sephora at Kohl's new shops
Bardstown: 7915 Bardstown Road
Bowling Green: 2321 Gary Farms Blvd.
Elizabethtown: 3100 N Dixie Ave.
Oxmoor: 110 Oxmoor Lane
Preston Highway: 11811 Standiford Plaza Drive
Springhurst: 4200 Towne Center Drive
Maine Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops added
Auburn: 105 Mount Auburn Ave.
Augusta: 80 Stephen King Drive Suite 1
Bangor: 520 Stillwater Ave.
Westbrook: 41 Main St.
Maryland Kohl’s getting Sephora shops
Bel Air: 5K Bel Air South Parkway
Bowie: 4200 Mitchellville Road
Ellicott City: 4320 Montgomery Road
Frederick: 7350 Guilford Drive
Germantown: 20918 Frederick Road
Glen Burnie: 418 George Clauss Blvd.
Hagerstown: 17145 Cole Road
Severna Park: 575 Ritchie Highway
Silver Spring: 12024 Cherry Hill Road
Timonium: 50 W Ridgely Road
Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora
Burlington: 150 Lexington St.
Chelmsford: 265 Chelmsford St.
Framingham: 1 Worcester Road
Leominster: 10 Orchard Hill Park Drive
Pembroke: 139 Church St.
Plymouth: 68 Shops at 5 Way
Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Drive
Taunton: 80 Taunton Depot Drive
Walpole: 100 Providence Highway
Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Ann Arbor: 3160 Lohr Road
Benton Harbor: 980 E Napier Ave.
Brighton: 6650 Whitmore Lake Road
Flint: 3030 S Linden Road
Gaylord: 2450 W M 32
Grand Blanc: 6300 Saginaw Road
Jackson: 1222 Jackson Xing
Lansing: 6528 W Saginaw Highway
Midland: 901 Joe Mann Blvd.
Northville: 20155 Haggerty Road
Novi: 43550 W Oaks Drive
Okemos: 1710 Newman Road
Port Huron: 4485 24th Ave. Suite 100
Rochester Hills: 223 E Auburn Road
Saginaw: 3090 Tittabawassee Road
Southland: 14500 Racho Blvd.
Traverse City: 3333 N US Highway 31 S
West Bloomfield: 7200 Orchard Lake Road
White Lake: 7375 Highland Road
Woodhaven: 20840 West Road
Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora
Baxter: 7565 Excelsior Road
Blaine: 10311 Baltimore St. NE
Bloomington: 7931 Southtown Drive
Eagan: 1350 Town Centre Drive
Knollwood: 8440 Highway 7
Maple Grove: 8080 Wedgwood Lane N
Oak Park Heights: 5805 Krueger Lane
Rogers: 21985 S Diamond Lake Road
Rosedale: 1651 County Road B2 W
St. Cloud: 145 2nd St. S
Missouri Kohl’s getting Sephora
Arnold: 2150 Michigan Ave.
Bridgeton: 12222 Saint Charles Rock Road
Columbia: 1010 E Green Meadows Road
Crestwood: 9701 Watson Road
Creve Coeur: 955 Woodcrest Executive Drive
Fenton: 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive
Joplin: 301 Geneva Ave.
Liberty: 8540 Church Road
Manchester: 14425 Andersohn Drive
O’Fallon: 2110 Highway K
St. Peters: 4000 S Saint Peters Parkway
Washington: 3198 Phoenix Center Drive
Wentzville: 1239 W Pearce Blvd.
Nebraska Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Crossroads: 909 S 72nd St.
Eagle Run: 13550 W Maple Road
Lincoln: 401 N 84th St.
Lincoln South: 8700 S 28th St.
Oakview: 3351 Oak View Drive
Papillion: 8909 S 71st Plaza
New Hampshire Kohl’s getting Sephora
Bedford: 81 South River Road Route 3
Nashua: 101 Coliseum Ave.
Newington: 45 Gosling Road Unit 7
Plaistow: 30 Plaistow Road
Salem-NH: 2 Cluff Crossing Road
West Lebanon: 250 Plainfield Road
New Jersey Sephora at Kohl’s shops
Cherry Hill: 2133 Route 38
East Brunswick: 333 State Route 18
Flemington: 325 US Highway 202
Holmdel: 2145 State Route 35
Ledgewood: 275 State Route 10 E
Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 W
Mantua: 300 Bridgeton Pike
Marlton: 301 Route 70 W
Mays Landing: 110 Consumer Square
Middletown: 800 State Route 35
Morris Plains: 1711 State Route 10
Newton: 11 N Park Drive
South Plainfield: 4971 Stelton Road
Toms River: 1 Route 37 W
Westampton: 2703 Route 541
New York Kohl’s getting Sephora shops
Brewster: 60 Independent Way
Caesar’s Bay: 8973 Bay Parkway Suite 1
Clifton Park: 54 Crossing Blvd.
Commack: 45 Crooked Hill Road
Cortlandt Manor: 3008 E Main St.
Deer Park: 409 Commack Road
East Setauket: 5000 Nesconset Highway
Fayetteville: 100 Towne Drive
Fresh Meadows: 6111 188th St.
Greece: 4100 W Ridge Road
Henrietta: 3150 W Henrietta Road
Kingston: 800 Miron Lane
Rocky Point: 346 Route 25A Suite 130
Saratoga Springs: 79 Weibel Ave.
Vestal: 3208 Vestal Parkway E
Victor: 439 Commerce Drive
Wappingers Falls: Nine Mall Plaza, 1830 South Road
Watertown: 21850 Towne Center Drive
North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora
Hickory: 1920 Catawba Valley Blvd SE
Matthews: 9617 E Independence Blvd.
Mooresville: 350 W Plaza Drive Suite T
Waxhaw: 601 Sherman Place
Winston-Salem: 1010 Hanes Mall Blvd.
North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora
Bismarck: 1129 W Century Ave.
Ohio Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops
Akron South: 2975 S Arlington Road
Avon: 35906 Detroit Road
Bainbridge: 7005 Market Place Drive
Centerville: 6400 Wilmington Pike
Chillicothe: 45 River Trace
Eastgate: 4607 Eastgate Blvd.
Fairfield: 3173 Princeton Road
Governors Plaza: 9201 Fields Ertel Road
Highland Heights: 6245 Wilson Mills Road
Huber Heights: 8301 Troy Pike
Lancaster: 1355 Ety Road NW
Lorain: 3080 Jaeger Road
Macedonia: 8100 Macedonia Commons Blvd.
Mansfield: 524 N Lexington Springmill Road
Medina: 4095 Pearl Road
Miami Township: 1164 State Route 28
Miamisburg: 10800 Innovation Drive
New Philadelphia: 400 Mill Ave. SE
Niles: 2350 Niles Cortland Road SE
Parma: 6860 Ridge Road
Powell: 120 Meadow Park Ave.
Sandusky: 815 Crossings Road
Springfield: 1600 N Bechtle Ave.
Stow: 4240 Kent Road
Tylersville: 7935 Tylersville Road
Wadsworth: 1119 Williams Reserve Blvd.
Western Hills: 6580 Harrison Ave.
Westgate: 3221 Westgate
Wooster: 3792 Burbank Road
Zanesville: 3825 Gorsky Drive
Oklahoma Kohl’s getting Sephora
Owasso: 12405 E 96th St. N
Riverside: 9595 S Delaware Ave.
Southeast Tulsa: 11011 E 71st St.
Oregon Kohl’s getting Sephora shop
Beaverton: 11055 SW Canyon Road
Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora
Allentown: 2010 Whitehall Mall
Bensalem: 2325 Street Road
Carlisle: 226 Westminster Drive
Center Square: 1301 Skippack Pike
Chambersburg: 955 Norland Ave.
Dickson City: 3907 Commerce Blvd.
Doylestown: 1745 S Easton Road
Exton: 229 W Lincoln Highway
Lebanon: 1261 Quentin Road
Quakertown: 200 N West End Blvd.
Ralphs Corner: 2333 W Main St.
Royersford: 989 S Township Line Road
State College: 275 Colonnade Blvd.
Warminster: 918 W Street Road
Wilkes-Barre: 17555 Southpark Center
York East: 2600 Pleasant Valley Road
York West: 200 Town Center Drive
Rhode Island Kohl’s getting Sephora
Warwick: 650 Bald Hill Road Suite 300
South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora shop
Myrtle Beach: 8646 Highway 17 Bypass S
Tennessee Sephora at Kohl’s shops
Clarksville: 2840 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Franklin: 300 Spring Creek Drive
Hendersonville: 1030 Glenbrook Way
Spring Hill: 1020 Crossings Blvd.
Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Conroe: 2808 Interstate 45 N
Flower Mound: 2501 Cross Timbers Road
Forum Northeast: 8098 Agora Parkway
Frisco: 7150 Preston Road
Garland: 3353 N President George Bush Highway
Katy South: 5550 W Grand Parkway S
Katy: 1200 Fry Road
Lake Worth: 6054 Azle Ave.
Lakeline: 11111 Lakeline Blvd.
Longview: 3096 N Eastman Road Suite 100
McKinney: 3001 S Central Expressway
Mesquite: 19065 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway
Midland: 3200 N Loop 250 W
New Braunfels: 1050 N Interstate 35
North Richland Hills: 6091 Precinct Line Road
Northwoods: 1950 N Loop 1604 E
Rockwall: 823 E Interstate 30
Round Rock: 200 Sundance Parkway
San Antonio West: 10838 Potranco Road
South Arlington: 5410 S Cooper St.
Southlake: 3001 E State Highway 114
Spring: 20614 Interstate 45
Tomball: 22529 Tomball Parkway
Tyler: 7715 S Broadway Ave.
Valley Ranch: 1035 Market Place
Waco: 2708 W Loop 340
Vermont Kohl’s store getting Sephora
South Burlington: 155 Dorset St.
Virginia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops
Brandermill: 4701 Commonwealth Centre Parkway
Chesapeake: 1547 Sams Circle
Chester: 2701 W Hundred Road
Fair Lakes: 12551 Fair Lakes Circle
Mechanicsville: 7390 Bell Creek Road
Midlothian: 11331 Midlothian Turnpike
Princess Anne: 3344 Princess Anne Road
Short Pump: 11240 W Broad St.
Stafford: 1220 Stafford Market Place
Virginia Beach: 4564 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Winchester: 2194 S Pleasant Valley Road
Washington Sephora at Kohl’s location
Bonney Lake: New store, address to come.
West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora
Clarksburg: 330 Emily Drive
Huntington: 300 Mall Road
Ranson: 260 West Virginia Way
Wisconsin Kohl’s getting Sephora
Appleton North: 800 W Northland Ave.
Darboy: 3226 E Calumet St.
Delafield: 3105 Golf Road
Fond Du Lac: 913 W Johnson St.
Green Bay East: 2300 E Mason St.
Greenfield: 8750 W Sura Lane
Johnson Creek: 570 Wright Road
Lake Delton: 131 Commerce St.
Muskego: S68W15388 Janesville Road
Neenah: 1175 W Winneconne Ave.
Oak Creek: 9035 S Howell Ave.
Sheboygan: 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive
Stevens Point: 150 Crossroads Drive
Waukesha: 2130 E Moreland Blvd.
West Allis: 2601 S 108th St.
West Bend: 1400 S Main St.
