Kohl's unveils 400 stores will get a Sephora beauty shop in 2022. Is your store on the list?

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·14 min read
Kohl&#39;s and Sephora plan to bring the &quot;Sephora at Kohl&#39;s&quot; experience to more than 850 stores by 2023.
Kohl's and Sephora plan to bring the "Sephora at Kohl's" experience to more than 850 stores by 2023.

More Kohl’s stores are getting a beauty makeover.

After opening the first 200 Sephora at Kohl’s locations in 2021, the department store chain unveiled the next 400 stores that will add small beauty shops in 2022.

Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement that with the expansion the companies will be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s to millions of customers nationwide.

“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,” Howe said. “We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

By 2023, the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's experience to more than 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores. Sephora at Kohl’s shops are replacing Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.

Instead of being a traditional department store beauty counter like you’d see at Nordstrom or Macy’s, the experience will be like a store within a store, each occupying about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance.

More brands coming in 2022

Shoppers have access to around 125 brands and more than 8,500 products in categories including makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products at the new shops and online. Brands include Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.

But Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new prestige beauty brands to its assortment this spring: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible," Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Double loyalty: Kohl's Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider

If you shop at Kohl's for your Sephora products, you'll earn Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider points.

The first step to getting extra savings is to link your Sephora Beauty Insider account with your Kohl's Rewards account. (And if you're not members of either program, you can sign up for Sephora here and Kohl's program here.)

Shopping tip: While you can earn rewards with Kohl’s Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider program, Sephora products are excluded from Kohl's coupons and do not earn Kohl’s Cash. Also, rewards do expire for both programs, so keep track and use them accordingly.

While Kohl's and Sephora have teamed up, Ulta also started opening small shops in Target stores in another beauty partnership.

Sephora at Kohl's 2022 locations

The following 400 Kohl's stores are slated to get Sephora at Kohl's shops added to them in 2022.

Alaska Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Anchorage: 1200 N Muldoon Road Suite D

Arizona Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Ahwatukee: 4637 E Chandler Blvd.

  • Avondale: 1611 N Dysart Road

  • Lake Pleasant: 10072 W Happy Valley Road

  • North Glendale: 5408 W Bell Road

  • North Scottsdale: 8680 E Raintree Drive

  • Northwest Gilbert: 1121 E Baseline Road

  • South Chandler: 1430 S Arizona Ave.

  • South Gilbert: 1497 E Williams Field Road

  • Surprise: 14020 W Bell Road

  • Yuma: 1350 S Castle Dome Ave.

California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Alhambra: 1201 S Fremont Ave.

  • Arden: 1896 Arden Way

  • Bakersfield NW: 9400 Rosedale Highway

  • Bakersfield SW: 5385 Gosford Road

  • Balboa: 5505 Balboa Ave.

  • Beaumont: 1479 E Second St.

  • Campbell: 525 E Hamilton Ave.

  • Chico: 1505 Springfield Drive

  • Chula Vista South: 1870 Main Ct

  • City of Industry: 21818 Valley Blvd.

  • Clovis: 1000 Shaw Ave.

  • Downey: 300 Stonewood St.

  • Folsom: 1013 Riley St.

  • Fontana: 14960 Summit Ave.

  • Fresno West: 3699 W Shaw Ave.

  • Huntington Beach: 7777 Edinger Ave. Suite 136

  • La Quinta: 78950 Highway 111

  • Manteca: 2360 Daniels St.

  • Mira Loma: 12315 Limonite Ave.

  • Monrovia: 504 W Huntington Drive

  • Oceanside: 3410 Marron Road

  • Palm Desert: 34940 Monterey Ave.

  • Pleasant Hill: 2302 Monument Blvd.

  • Porterville: 1275 W Henderson Ave.

  • Poway: 12880 Gregg Court

  • Rancho San Diego: 2398 Jamacha Road

  • Rancho Santa Margarita: 22215 El Paseo

  • Redding: 895 Browning St.

  • Redondo Beach: 1799 Hawthorne Blvd.

  • Riverside at Tyler: 3520 Tyler St.

  • Riverside Van Buren: 19260 Van Buren Blvd.

  • Roseville West: 10375 Fairway Drive

  • San Marcos: 720 Center Drive

  • Santa Rosa: 3746 Airway Drive

  • Santee: 9412 Mission Gorge Road

  • Simi Valley: 2930 Tapo Canyon Road

  • Sun Valley: 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

  • Temecula: 32085 Temecula Parkway

  • Tustin: 18182 Irvine Blvd.

  • Vacaville: 570 Orange Drive

  • Valencia: 24200 Valencia Blvd.

  • Vallejo: 1190 Admiral Callaghan Lane

  • Victorville: 14305 Bear Valley Road

  • Visalia: 2208 S Mooney Blvd.

  • Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

  • Whittier: 15602 Whittwood Lane

Colorado Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

  • Arapahoe Crossing: 6584 S Parker Road

  • Arvada: 15680 W 64th Ave.

  • Aurora East: 18307 E Hampden Ave.

  • Brighton: 2425 Prairie Center Parkway

  • Colorado Springs West: 4910 N Nevada Ave.

  • Fort Collins: 813 E Harmony Road

  • Longmont: 1211 S Hover St.

  • Loveland: 1340 Sculptor Drive

  • Parker: 11485 S Twenty Mile Road

  • Pueblo: 5627 N Elizabeth St.

  • Southwest Denver: 8444 S Kipling Parkway

Connecticut Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Branford: 1075 W Main St.

  • Brookfield: 84 Federal Road

  • Canton: 104 Albany Turnpike

  • Enfield: 95 Elm St.

  • Groton: 220 Route 12

  • Lisbon: 160 River Road Suite A100

  • Rocky Hill: 1899 Silas Deane Highway

  • Trumbull: 100 Hawley Lane

  • Wallingford: 1248 S Broad St.

  • West Norwalk: 500 Connecticut Ave.

Delaware Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

  • Brandywine: 401 Rocky Run Parkway

  • Kirkwood: 4437 Kirkwood Highway

  • Middletown: 601 S Ridge Ave.

  • Newark: 2800 Pulaski Highway

Sephora at Kohl's locations are at the front of stores.

Florida Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Brandon: 11151 Lake Brandon Drive

  • Cape Coral: 513 SW Pine Island Road

  • Clearwater: 2514 State Road 580

  • Clermont: 12305 US Highway 27

  • Fort Myers: 9357 Ben C Pratt/6 Mile Cypress Parkway

  • Lady Lake: 492 N Us Highway 441

  • Lakeland: 1401 Town Center Drive

  • Naples: 6381 Naples Blvd.

  • Ocala: 4031 SW 43rd Street Road

  • Orange City: 1065 Harley Strickland Blvd.

  • Pensacola: 9300 Baldridge Road

  • Sarasota: 3950 Central Sarasota Parkway

  • St. Petersburg: 4820 Park St N

  • Tampa North: 3979 Van Dyke Road

Georgia Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

  • Acworth: 3354 Cobb Parkway NW

  • Canton: 2034 Cumming Highway

  • Columbus: 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

  • Hamilton Mill: 2270 Hamilton Creek Parkway

  • Hiram: 5220 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway

  • Johns Creek: 3620 Peachtree Parkway

  • McDonough: 1570 Highway 20 W

  • Merchants Walk: 1289 Johnson Ferry Road

  • Newnan: 1140 Highway 34 E

Illinois Kohl’s getting Sephora shops added

  • Algonquin: 734 S Randall Road

  • Crestwood: 13130 Rivercrest Drive

  • Crystal Lake: 5420 Northwest Highway

  • Decatur: 1080 Hickory Point Mall

  • DeKalb: 2070 Sycamore Road

  • Downers Grove: 2920 Finley Road

  • Effingham: 1600 Ford Ave.

  • Fox Valley: 4340 Fox Valley Center Drive

  • Gurnee: 6120 Grand Ave.

  • Harlem-Irving: 4220 N Harlem Ave.

  • Lincolnwood: 3333 W Touhy Ave.

  • Machesney Park: 10153 N 2nd St.

  • McHenry: 2450 N Richmond Road

  • Moline: 800 42nd Avenue Drive

  • Mt. Prospect: 1500 S Elmhurst Road

  • Oswego: 2500 Us Highway 34

  • Peoria: 4100 W Willow Knolls Drive

  • Peru: 5253 State Route 251

  • Quincy: 6100 Broadway St.

  • Round Lake: 230 E Rollins Road

  • Schaumburg: 171 Barrington Road

  • South Elgin: 350 Randall Road

  • Springfield: 2901 S Veterans Parkway

  • Stratford Square: 6 Stratford Square Mall

  • Yorkville: 945 Erica Lane

Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Anderson: 4544 S Scatterfield Road

  • Bloomington: 3140 W Whitehall Crossing Blvd.

  • Brownsburg: 580 W Northfield Drive

  • Fashion Mall Commons: 8487 Union Chapel Road

  • Fort Wayne: 835 E Coliseum Blvd.

  • Geist: 8141 E 96th St.

  • Goshen: 3802 Midway Road

  • Kokomo: 2156 E Boulevard

  • Lafayette: 2415 Sagamore Parkway S

  • Merrillville: 1601 Southlake Mall

  • Muncie: 1200 E Princeton Ave.

  • Noblesville: 16701 Clover Road

  • Northeast Fort Wayne: 10310 Maysville Road

  • Plainfield: 2685 E Main St.

  • Portage: 6495 US Highway 6

  • Terre Haute: 5679 S US Highway 41

  • Valparaiso: 350 Silhavy Road

  • Warsaw: 590 W 300 N

  • Westfield: 2005 E Greyhound Pass

Iowa Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Ankeny: 1935 Se Delaware Ave.

  • Cedar Falls: 5911 University Ave. Suite 400

  • Coralville: 2795 Commerce Drive

  • Council Bluff: 3626 Metro Drive

  • Davenport: 3910 Elmore Ave.

  • Dubuque: 2595 NW Arterial

  • Northland Square Cedar Rapids: 361 Collins Road NE

Kansas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops

  • Olathe: 16250 W 135th St.

  • Overland Park: 11585 Metcalf Ave.

  • Shawnee: 15500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

  • Topeka: 6130 SW 17th St.

Kentucky Sephora at Kohl's new shops

  • Bardstown: 7915 Bardstown Road

  • Bowling Green: 2321 Gary Farms Blvd.

  • Elizabethtown: 3100 N Dixie Ave.

  • Oxmoor: 110 Oxmoor Lane

  • Preston Highway: 11811 Standiford Plaza Drive

  • Springhurst: 4200 Towne Center Drive

Maine Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops added

  • Auburn: 105 Mount Auburn Ave.

  • Augusta: 80 Stephen King Drive Suite 1

  • Bangor: 520 Stillwater Ave.

  • Westbrook: 41 Main St.

Maryland Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

  • Bel Air: 5K Bel Air South Parkway

  • Bowie: 4200 Mitchellville Road

  • Ellicott City: 4320 Montgomery Road

  • Frederick: 7350 Guilford Drive

  • Germantown: 20918 Frederick Road

  • Glen Burnie: 418 George Clauss Blvd.

  • Hagerstown: 17145 Cole Road

  • Severna Park: 575 Ritchie Highway

  • Silver Spring: 12024 Cherry Hill Road

  • Timonium: 50 W Ridgely Road

Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Burlington: 150 Lexington St.

  • Chelmsford: 265 Chelmsford St.

  • Framingham: 1 Worcester Road

  • Leominster: 10 Orchard Hill Park Drive

  • Pembroke: 139 Church St.

  • Plymouth: 68 Shops at 5 Way

  • Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Drive

  • Taunton: 80 Taunton Depot Drive

  • Walpole: 100 Providence Highway

Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Ann Arbor: 3160 Lohr Road

  • Benton Harbor: 980 E Napier Ave.

  • Brighton: 6650 Whitmore Lake Road

  • Flint: 3030 S Linden Road

  • Gaylord: 2450 W M 32

  • Grand Blanc: 6300 Saginaw Road

  • Jackson: 1222 Jackson Xing

  • Lansing: 6528 W Saginaw Highway

  • Midland: 901 Joe Mann Blvd.

  • Northville: 20155 Haggerty Road

  • Novi: 43550 W Oaks Drive

  • Okemos: 1710 Newman Road

  • Port Huron: 4485 24th Ave. Suite 100

  • Rochester Hills: 223 E Auburn Road

  • Saginaw: 3090 Tittabawassee Road

  • Southland: 14500 Racho Blvd.

  • Traverse City: 3333 N US Highway 31 S

  • West Bloomfield: 7200 Orchard Lake Road

  • White Lake: 7375 Highland Road

  • Woodhaven: 20840 West Road

The first Sephora at Kohl's locations are now open with more on the way.

Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Baxter: 7565 Excelsior Road

  • Blaine: 10311 Baltimore St. NE

  • Bloomington: 7931 Southtown Drive

  • Eagan: 1350 Town Centre Drive

  • Knollwood: 8440 Highway 7

  • Maple Grove: 8080 Wedgwood Lane N

  • Oak Park Heights: 5805 Krueger Lane

  • Rogers: 21985 S Diamond Lake Road

  • Rosedale: 1651 County Road B2 W

  • St. Cloud: 145 2nd St. S

Missouri Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Arnold: 2150 Michigan Ave.

  • Bridgeton: 12222 Saint Charles Rock Road

  • Columbia: 1010 E Green Meadows Road

  • Crestwood: 9701 Watson Road

  • Creve Coeur: 955 Woodcrest Executive Drive

  • Fenton: 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive

  • Joplin: 301 Geneva Ave.

  • Liberty: 8540 Church Road

  • Manchester: 14425 Andersohn Drive

  • O’Fallon: 2110 Highway K

  • St. Peters: 4000 S Saint Peters Parkway

  • Washington: 3198 Phoenix Center Drive

  • Wentzville: 1239 W Pearce Blvd.

Nebraska Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Crossroads: 909 S 72nd St.

  • Eagle Run: 13550 W Maple Road

  • Lincoln: 401 N 84th St.

  • Lincoln South: 8700 S 28th St.

  • Oakview: 3351 Oak View Drive

  • Papillion: 8909 S 71st Plaza

New Hampshire Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Bedford: 81 South River Road Route 3

  • Nashua: 101 Coliseum Ave.

  • Newington: 45 Gosling Road Unit 7

  • Plaistow: 30 Plaistow Road

  • Salem-NH: 2 Cluff Crossing Road

  • West Lebanon: 250 Plainfield Road

New Jersey Sephora at Kohl’s shops

  • Cherry Hill: 2133 Route 38

  • East Brunswick: 333 State Route 18

  • Flemington: 325 US Highway 202

  • Holmdel: 2145 State Route 35

  • Ledgewood: 275 State Route 10 E

  • Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 W

  • Mantua: 300 Bridgeton Pike

  • Marlton: 301 Route 70 W

  • Mays Landing: 110 Consumer Square

  • Middletown: 800 State Route 35

  • Morris Plains: 1711 State Route 10

  • Newton: 11 N Park Drive

  • South Plainfield: 4971 Stelton Road

  • Toms River: 1 Route 37 W

  • Westampton: 2703 Route 541

New York Kohl’s getting Sephora shops

  • Brewster: 60 Independent Way

  • Caesar’s Bay: 8973 Bay Parkway Suite 1

  • Clifton Park: 54 Crossing Blvd.

  • Commack: 45 Crooked Hill Road

  • Cortlandt Manor: 3008 E Main St.

  • Deer Park: 409 Commack Road

  • East Setauket: 5000 Nesconset Highway

  • Fayetteville: 100 Towne Drive

  • Fresh Meadows: 6111 188th St.

  • Greece: 4100 W Ridge Road

  • Henrietta: 3150 W Henrietta Road

  • Kingston: 800 Miron Lane

  • Rocky Point: 346 Route 25A Suite 130

  • Saratoga Springs: 79 Weibel Ave.

  • Vestal: 3208 Vestal Parkway E

  • Victor: 439 Commerce Drive

  • Wappingers Falls: Nine Mall Plaza, 1830 South Road

  • Watertown: 21850 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Hickory: 1920 Catawba Valley Blvd SE

  • Matthews: 9617 E Independence Blvd.

  • Mooresville: 350 W Plaza Drive Suite T

  • Waxhaw: 601 Sherman Place

  • Winston-Salem: 1010 Hanes Mall Blvd.

North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Bismarck: 1129 W Century Ave.

Ohio Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops

  • Akron South: 2975 S Arlington Road

  • Avon: 35906 Detroit Road

  • Bainbridge: 7005 Market Place Drive

  • Centerville: 6400 Wilmington Pike

  • Chillicothe: 45 River Trace

  • Eastgate: 4607 Eastgate Blvd.

  • Fairfield: 3173 Princeton Road

  • Governors Plaza: 9201 Fields Ertel Road

  • Highland Heights: 6245 Wilson Mills Road

  • Huber Heights: 8301 Troy Pike

  • Lancaster: 1355 Ety Road NW

  • Lorain: 3080 Jaeger Road

  • Macedonia: 8100 Macedonia Commons Blvd.

  • Mansfield: 524 N Lexington Springmill Road

  • Medina: 4095 Pearl Road

  • Miami Township: 1164 State Route 28

  • Miamisburg: 10800 Innovation Drive

  • New Philadelphia: 400 Mill Ave. SE

  • Niles: 2350 Niles Cortland Road SE

  • Parma: 6860 Ridge Road

  • Powell: 120 Meadow Park Ave.

  • Sandusky: 815 Crossings Road

  • Springfield: 1600 N Bechtle Ave.

  • Stow: 4240 Kent Road

  • Tylersville: 7935 Tylersville Road

  • Wadsworth: 1119 Williams Reserve Blvd.

  • Western Hills: 6580 Harrison Ave.

  • Westgate: 3221 Westgate

  • Wooster: 3792 Burbank Road

  • Zanesville: 3825 Gorsky Drive

Oklahoma Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Owasso: 12405 E 96th St. N

  • Riverside: 9595 S Delaware Ave.

  • Southeast Tulsa: 11011 E 71st St.

There are 200 open Sephora at Kohl's locations.

Oregon Kohl’s getting Sephora shop

  • Beaverton: 11055 SW Canyon Road

Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Allentown: 2010 Whitehall Mall

  • Bensalem: 2325 Street Road

  • Carlisle: 226 Westminster Drive

  • Center Square: 1301 Skippack Pike

  • Chambersburg: 955 Norland Ave.

  • Dickson City: 3907 Commerce Blvd.

  • Doylestown: 1745 S Easton Road

  • Exton: 229 W Lincoln Highway

  • Lebanon: 1261 Quentin Road

  • Quakertown: 200 N West End Blvd.

  • Ralphs Corner: 2333 W Main St.

  • Royersford: 989 S Township Line Road

  • State College: 275 Colonnade Blvd.

  • Warminster: 918 W Street Road

  • Wilkes-Barre: 17555 Southpark Center

  • York East: 2600 Pleasant Valley Road

  • York West: 200 Town Center Drive

Rhode Island Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Warwick: 650 Bald Hill Road Suite 300

South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora shop

  • Myrtle Beach: 8646 Highway 17 Bypass S

Tennessee Sephora at Kohl’s shops

  • Clarksville: 2840 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

  • Franklin: 300 Spring Creek Drive

  • Hendersonville: 1030 Glenbrook Way

  • Spring Hill: 1020 Crossings Blvd.

Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Conroe: 2808 Interstate 45 N

  • Flower Mound: 2501 Cross Timbers Road

  • Forum Northeast: 8098 Agora Parkway

  • Frisco: 7150 Preston Road

  • Garland: 3353 N President George Bush Highway

  • Katy South: 5550 W Grand Parkway S

  • Katy: 1200 Fry Road

  • Lake Worth: 6054 Azle Ave.

  • Lakeline: 11111 Lakeline Blvd.

  • Longview: 3096 N Eastman Road Suite 100

  • McKinney: 3001 S Central Expressway

  • Mesquite: 19065 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway

  • Midland: 3200 N Loop 250 W

  • New Braunfels: 1050 N Interstate 35

  • North Richland Hills: 6091 Precinct Line Road

  • Northwoods: 1950 N Loop 1604 E

  • Rockwall: 823 E Interstate 30

  • Round Rock: 200 Sundance Parkway

  • San Antonio West: 10838 Potranco Road

  • South Arlington: 5410 S Cooper St.

  • Southlake: 3001 E State Highway 114

  • Spring: 20614 Interstate 45

  • Tomball: 22529 Tomball Parkway

  • Tyler: 7715 S Broadway Ave.

  • Valley Ranch: 1035 Market Place

  • Waco: 2708 W Loop 340

Vermont Kohl’s store getting Sephora

  • South Burlington: 155 Dorset St.

Virginia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora shops

  • Brandermill: 4701 Commonwealth Centre Parkway

  • Chesapeake: 1547 Sams Circle

  • Chester: 2701 W Hundred Road

  • Fair Lakes: 12551 Fair Lakes Circle

  • Mechanicsville: 7390 Bell Creek Road

  • Midlothian: 11331 Midlothian Turnpike

  • Princess Anne: 3344 Princess Anne Road

  • Short Pump: 11240 W Broad St.

  • Stafford: 1220 Stafford Market Place

  • Virginia Beach: 4564 Virginia Beach Blvd.

  • Winchester: 2194 S Pleasant Valley Road

Washington Sephora at Kohl’s location

  • Bonney Lake: New store, address to come.

West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Clarksburg: 330 Emily Drive

  • Huntington: 300 Mall Road

  • Ranson: 260 West Virginia Way

Wisconsin Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Appleton North: 800 W Northland Ave.

  • Darboy: 3226 E Calumet St.

  • Delafield: 3105 Golf Road

  • Fond Du Lac: 913 W Johnson St.

  • Green Bay East: 2300 E Mason St.

  • Greenfield: 8750 W Sura Lane

  • Johnson Creek: 570 Wright Road

  • Lake Delton: 131 Commerce St.

  • Muskego: S68W15388 Janesville Road

  • Neenah: 1175 W Winneconne Ave.

  • Oak Creek: 9035 S Howell Ave.

  • Sheboygan: 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

  • Stevens Point: 150 Crossroads Drive

  • Waukesha: 2130 E Moreland Blvd.

  • West Allis: 2601 S 108th St.

  • West Bend: 1400 S Main St.

