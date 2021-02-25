Kohl's unveils first stores getting Sephora shops this fall. Is your store getting a beauty makeover? See the list.

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·11 min read
A rendering of the &quot;Sephora at Kohl&#39;s&quot; locations launching at 200 stores in the fall of 2021.
A rendering of the "Sephora at Kohl's" locations launching at 200 stores in the fall of 2021.

Is your local Kohl's store getting a beauty makeover?

After announcing a new partnership in early December, Kohl's and Sephora unveiled the list of the first 200 locations Thursday, which are adding the "immersive beauty experience by Fall 2021." Kohl's also plans to start selling Sephora's products online in the fall.

Stores in 29 states will get the first locations and New York is slated to get the most with 22, followed by 20 in California. Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states, and the companies plan to bring the "Sephora at Kohl's" experience to more than 850 stores by 2023.

The beauty destinations inside Kohl's stores will occupy about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. They will sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products.

'Mini Apple shops': Target to open small 'Apple shops' in select stores, offer more products online. Will your location get an upgrade?

Victoria's Secret store closings 2021: Retailer to close up to 50 stores while Bath & Body Works opens new locations

Sephora, a mall-based premium beauty retailer with more than 2,700 locations in 35 countries, will bring more than 100 beauty brands to its locations inside Kohl's stores. The new beauty departments will be staffed by Sephora-trained associates.

“We are excited to bring a new generation of elevated beauty to Kohl's, including our signature Sephora experience to millions of new clients," Sephora said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Together, we will marry Kohl's expansive customer reach and omni-channel convenience with Sephora's prestige beauty service and selection, in a prominently featured space in Kohl's locations across the U.S. Sephora has a demonstrated track record of sustained decades-long partnerships, and this collaboration gives us great confidence in the long-term success of this partnership."

Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement to USA TODAY that the experience will bring new and younger customers to stores.

"We heard from our customers that they are looking for a bigger, bolder beauty offering from us, and our strategic, long-term partnership with Sephora, the globally renowned name in beauty, directly meets this need by bringing new and relevant beauty categories to Kohl's," Howe said.

Small shops within larger retailers are a growing trend. On Thursday, Target announced an expanded partnership with Apple that will bring more products to select stores.

First Sephora at Kohl's locations

Here are the first 200 Kohl's getting Sephora shops. However, Kohl's said store locations are subject to change.

Arizona Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Mesa East: 1632 S Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209

  • South Peoria: 9220 W Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305

California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Alameda: 2201 S Shore Center, Alameda, CA 94501

  • Buena Park: 8191 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620

  • Cerritos: 12821 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703

  • Chino Spectrum Center: 4093 Grand Ave., Chino, CA 91710

  • Colma: 1200 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014

  • Elk Grove: 9650 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757

  • Fresno North: 175 E Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93720

  • Glendora: 1225 S Lone Hill Ave., Glendora, CA 91740

  • Lakewood: 2650 Carson St., Lakewood, CA 90712

  • Menifee: 30252 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584

  • Murrieta: 24661 Madison Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562

  • Northridge: 8800 Corbin Ave., Northridge, CA 91324

  • Ontario: 1051 N Milliken Ave., Ontario, CA 91764

  • Palmdale: 39850 Tenth St. W, Palmdale, CA 93551

  • Redlands: 27540 Lugonia Ave., Redlands, CA 92374

  • Riverbank: 2351 Claribel Road, Riverbank, CA 95367

  • San Jose South: 890 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123

  • Seal Beach: 12345 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach, CA 90740

  • Turlock: 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock, CA 95380

  • Ventura: 4950 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003

Colorado Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Aurora West: 1350 S Ironton St., Aurora, CO 80012

  • Grand Junction: 636 Market St., Grand Junction, CO 81505

  • Greeley: 4224 Centerplace Drive, Greeley, CO 80634

  • Lakewood: 3150 S Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227

  • Lone Tree: 8660 S Quebec St., Lone Tree, CO 80124

  • Powers Blvd: 3110 N Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

  • Thornton: 12090 Colorado Blvd., Thornton, CO 80241

  • Westminster: 11875 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO 80020

Connecticut Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Manchester: 155 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042

  • Plainville: 200 New Britain Ave., Plainville, CT 06062

Florida Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Hunters Creek: 3200 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34741

  • Jacksonville SE: 13760 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

  • West Melbourne: 205 Palm Bay Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Georgia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Evans: 4227 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809

  • Snellville: 2059 Scenic Highway, Snellville, GA 30078

  • Woodstock: 120 Woodstock Square Ave., Woodstock, GA 30189

Illinois Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Batavia: 251 N Randall Road, Batavia, IL 60510

  • Bloomington: 1615 E Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61701

  • Bradley: 2006 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

  • Bucktown: 2140 N Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

  • Burbank: 7608 S La Crosse, Burbank, IL 60459

  • Champaign: 109 Convenience Center Road, Champaign, IL 61820

  • Chicago Ridge: 9700 S Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

  • East Peoria: 401 N Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611

  • Edwardsville: 2120 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

  • Elmhurst: 303 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL 60126

  • Fairview Heights: 6109 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

  • Frankfort: 11055 W Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423

  • Hodgkins: 9350 Joliet Road, Hodgkins, IL 60525

  • Joliet: 2510 Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586

  • North Riverside: 2200 Harlem Ave., North Riverside, IL 60546

  • Orland Park: 3 Orland Park Place, Orland Park, IL 60462

  • Rockford South: 6125 E State St., Rockford, IL 61108

  • Tinley Park: 7500 W 191st St., Tinley Park, IL 60487

  • Woodridge: 1001 75th St., Woodridge, IL 60517

Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Evansville East: 201 N Burkhardt Road, Evansville, IN 47715

  • Ft. Wayne West: 1410 Apple Glen Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804

  • Greenwood: 550 W Fry Road, Greenwood, IN 46142

  • Highland: 10353 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, IN 46322

  • Mishawaka: 4410 N Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545

  • New Albany: 3899 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN 47150

  • Southport: 4850 E Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Iowa Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Clive: 10201 University Ave., Clive, IA 50325

  • Sioux City: 5001 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA 51106

  • West Des Moines: 6515 Mills Civic Pkwy., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Kentucky Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Florence: 61 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042

  • Lexington East: 1988 Pavilion Way, Lexington, KY 40509

Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Danvers: 50 Independence Way, Danvers, MA 01923

  • Hingham: 100 Derby St., Hingham, MA 02043

  • Mansfield: 280K School St., Mansfield, MA 02048

  • Milford: 91 Medway Road, Milford, MA 01757

  • North Dartmouth: 81 Faunce Corner Mall Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747

  • Seekonk: One Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771

  • West Springfield: 935G Riverdale St., West Springfield, MA 01089

Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Auburn Hills: 4872 Baldwin Road, Lake Orion, MI 48359

  • Battle Creek: 12765 Harper Village Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49014

  • Canton Township: 44444 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

  • Chesterfield Township: 50500 Gratiot, Chesterfield, MI 48051

  • Grand Rapids North: 745 Center Drive NW, Walker, MI 49544

  • Kalamazoo: 6100 S Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI 49002

  • Lakeside: 44200 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

  • Lapeer: 1880 DeMille Blvd., Lapeer, MI 48446

  • Macomb: 32100 Beaconsfield St., Roseville, MI 48066

  • Muskegon: 5695 Harvey St., Muskegon, MI 49444

  • Oakland Square: 500 John R Road, Troy, MI 48083

  • Shelby Township: 8320 26 Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

  • Troy: 1265 Coolidge Road, Troy, MI 48084

  • Westland: 35000 W Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185

Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Apple Valley: 14926 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124

  • Burnsville: 13900 Aldrich Ave., Burnsville, MN 55337

  • Duluth: 2115 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth, MN 55811

  • Mankato: 1921 Bassett Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

  • Riverdale: 12785 Riverdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

  • Rochester: 20 25th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

  • Woodbury: 7100 Valley Creek Plaza, Woodbury, MN 55125

Missouri Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Lee's Summit: 1820 NW Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

  • Metro North: 8500 N Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO 64155

  • Springfield: 1909 E Independence, Springfield, MO 65804

Montana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Billings: 3900 King Ave. W, Billings, MT 59102

Nevada Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Green Valley: 30 N Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, NV 89074

  • Northwest Las Vegas: 6700 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149

New Jersey Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Clifton: 14 Main Ave., Clifton, NJ 07014

  • Hamilton Township: 460 Market Place Blvd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08691

  • Hillsborough: 315 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

  • Howell: 4799 US Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731

  • Paramus: 165 Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ 07652

  • Ramsey: 1300 State Highway 17, Ramsey, NJ 07446

  • Secaucus: 3 Mill Creek Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094

  • Turnersville: 5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012

  • North Plainfield: 1701 US Highway 22 Ste 12, Watchung, NJ 07069

  • Wayne: 1800 Route 23 North, Wayne, NJ 07470

  • Woodland Park: 1710 US Highway 46: Woodland Park, NJ 07424

New York Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Bay Shore: 2040 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, NY 11706

  • Clay: 3827 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090

  • Colonie: 1814 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12205

  • East Amherst: 8500 Transit Road, Amherst, NY 14221

  • Horseheads: 1200 County Road 64, Horseheads, NY 14845

  • Jericho : 28 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho, NY 11753

  • Lancaster: 4835 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043

  • Levittown: 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756

  • Massapequa: 5300 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

  • Nanuet : 220 E Route 59 Corner, Nanuet, NY 10954

  • Newburgh: 150 Old Little Britain Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

  • New Hartford: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413

  • North Amherst : 3115 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228

  • Oceanside: 3600 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572

  • Orchard Park: 3430 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127

  • Port Chester: 431 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573

  • Ronkonkoma: 106 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

  • Shirley: 999-21 Montauk Highway, Shirley, NY 11967

  • Staten Island: 2239 Forrest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10303

  • Wallkill: 470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10940

  • Webster: 925 Holt Road, Webster, NY 14580

  • Yonkers: 2350 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10710

North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Fayetteville: 255 Glensford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

  • Garner: 185 Shenstone Blvd., Garner, NC 27529

  • Wilmington: 228 Old Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC 28403

North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Fargo: 4444 13th Ave. SW, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Airport Highway: 1220 S Holland Sylvania Road, Holland, OH 43528

  • Beavercreek: 2850 Centre Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324

  • Boardman: 383 Boardman Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44512

  • Canton: 5478 Dressler Road NW, North Canton, OH 44720

  • Dublin: 6063 Sawmill Road, Dublin, OH 43017

  • Findlay: 2310 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH 45840

  • Franklin Park: 4865 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43623

  • Grove City: 1548 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH 43123

  • Hilliard: 1855 Rome-Hilliard Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

  • Lima: 2750 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45805

  • Mentor - 9581 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060

  • New Albany: 4865 N Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43230

  • Perrysburg: 10323 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, OH 43551

  • Pickerington: 175 Postage Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147

  • Strongsville: 17555 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH 44136

  • Troy: 1869 W Main St., Troy, OH 45373

Oklahoma Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Yukon: 1715 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK 73099

Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Altoona: 213 Sophira Drive, Altoona, PA 16602

  • Century III: 9911 Mountain View Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15122

  • Colonial Park: 5125 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

  • Cranberry: 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

  • Easton: 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway, Easton, PA 18045

  • Erie: 1906 Keystone Drive, Erie, PA 16509

  • Hanover: 360 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331

  • Havertown: 250 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA 19083

  • Mechanicsburg: 6444 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

  • North Huntingdon: 88 Rocky Road North, Huntingdon, PA 15642

  • Oxford Valley: 1641 Big Oak Road, Yardley, PA 19067

  • Robinson Township: 6571 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

  • South Hills: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

  • Springfield: 405 Baltimore Pike, Morton, PA 19070

  • Stroudsburg: 5045 Windsor Drive, Bartonsville, PA 18321

  • Trexlertown: 6900 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown, PA 18087

Rhode Island Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Smithfield: 371 Putnam Pike Ste A280, Smithfield, RI 02917

South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Lexington: 5440 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

  • Summerville: 480 Azalea Square, Summerville, SC 29483

Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Amarillo: 2610 Soncy Road, Amarillo, TX 79124

  • Bandera Pointe: 11781 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78250

  • Burleson: 1173 N Burleson Blvd., Burleson, TX 76028

  • Corpus Christi: 5626 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

  • Keller: 2001 S Main St., Keller, TX 76248

  • Lubbock: 3307 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423

Virginia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

  • Fredericksburg: 1571 Carl D Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

  • Springfield: 5701 Kingstowne Blvd., Kingstowne, VA 22315

  • Woodbridge: 13725 Foulger Square, Woodbridge, VA 22192

West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Beckley: 1048 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

  • Charleston: 222 R H L Blvd., Charleston, WV 25309

Wisconsin Kohl’s getting Sephora

  • Bayshore: 5650 N Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI 53217

  • Brookfield: 2325 N 124th St., Brookfield, WI 53005

  • Eau Claire: 3711 Gateway Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701

  • Grafton: 1050 Port Washington Road, Grafton, WI 53024

  • Green Bay West: 500 Bay Park Square, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

  • Madison East: 2602 E Springs Drive, Madison, WI 53704

  • Madison West - 7401 W Towne Way, Madison, WI 53719

  • Menomonee Falls: N95 W18000 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

  • Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, WI 53545

  • Kenosha: 7200 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 49424

  • La Crosse: 9404 State Road 16, Onalaska, WI 54650

  • Racine: 5500 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406

  • Wausau: 3600 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Contributing: Sarah Hauer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kohl's and Sephora announce first stores getting beauty makeover

