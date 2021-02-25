Kohl's unveils first stores getting Sephora shops this fall. Is your store getting a beauty makeover? See the list.

A rendering of the "Sephora at Kohl's" locations launching at 200 stores in the fall of 2021.

Is your local Kohl's store getting a beauty makeover?

After announcing a new partnership in early December, Kohl's and Sephora unveiled the list of the first 200 locations Thursday, which are adding the "immersive beauty experience by Fall 2021." Kohl's also plans to start selling Sephora's products online in the fall.

Stores in 29 states will get the first locations and New York is slated to get the most with 22, followed by 20 in California. Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states, and the companies plan to bring the "Sephora at Kohl's" experience to more than 850 stores by 2023.

The beauty destinations inside Kohl's stores will occupy about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. They will sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products.

Sephora, a mall-based premium beauty retailer with more than 2,700 locations in 35 countries, will bring more than 100 beauty brands to its locations inside Kohl's stores. The new beauty departments will be staffed by Sephora-trained associates.

“We are excited to bring a new generation of elevated beauty to Kohl's, including our signature Sephora experience to millions of new clients," Sephora said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Together, we will marry Kohl's expansive customer reach and omni-channel convenience with Sephora's prestige beauty service and selection, in a prominently featured space in Kohl's locations across the U.S. Sephora has a demonstrated track record of sustained decades-long partnerships, and this collaboration gives us great confidence in the long-term success of this partnership."

Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement to USA TODAY that the experience will bring new and younger customers to stores.

"We heard from our customers that they are looking for a bigger, bolder beauty offering from us, and our strategic, long-term partnership with Sephora, the globally renowned name in beauty, directly meets this need by bringing new and relevant beauty categories to Kohl's," Howe said.

Small shops within larger retailers are a growing trend. On Thursday, Target announced an expanded partnership with Apple that will bring more products to select stores.

First Sephora at Kohl's locations

Here are the first 200 Kohl's getting Sephora shops. However, Kohl's said store locations are subject to change.

Arizona Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Mesa East: 1632 S Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209

South Peoria: 9220 W Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305

California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Alameda: 2201 S Shore Center, Alameda, CA 94501

Buena Park: 8191 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620

Cerritos: 12821 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703

Chino Spectrum Center: 4093 Grand Ave., Chino, CA 91710

Colma: 1200 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014

Elk Grove: 9650 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757

Fresno North: 175 E Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93720

Glendora: 1225 S Lone Hill Ave., Glendora, CA 91740

Lakewood: 2650 Carson St., Lakewood, CA 90712

Menifee: 30252 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584

Murrieta: 24661 Madison Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562

Northridge: 8800 Corbin Ave., Northridge, CA 91324

Ontario: 1051 N Milliken Ave., Ontario, CA 91764

Palmdale: 39850 Tenth St. W, Palmdale, CA 93551

Redlands: 27540 Lugonia Ave., Redlands, CA 92374

Riverbank: 2351 Claribel Road, Riverbank, CA 95367

San Jose South: 890 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123

Seal Beach: 12345 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach, CA 90740

Turlock: 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock, CA 95380

Ventura: 4950 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003

Colorado Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Aurora West: 1350 S Ironton St., Aurora, CO 80012

Grand Junction: 636 Market St., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Greeley: 4224 Centerplace Drive, Greeley, CO 80634

Lakewood: 3150 S Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227

Lone Tree: 8660 S Quebec St., Lone Tree, CO 80124

Powers Blvd: 3110 N Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Thornton: 12090 Colorado Blvd., Thornton, CO 80241

Westminster: 11875 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO 80020

Connecticut Kohl’s getting Sephora

Manchester: 155 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042

Plainville: 200 New Britain Ave., Plainville, CT 06062

Florida Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Hunters Creek: 3200 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34741

Jacksonville SE: 13760 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

West Melbourne: 205 Palm Bay Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Georgia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Evans: 4227 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809

Snellville: 2059 Scenic Highway, Snellville, GA 30078

Woodstock: 120 Woodstock Square Ave., Woodstock, GA 30189

Illinois Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Batavia: 251 N Randall Road, Batavia, IL 60510

Bloomington: 1615 E Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61701

Bradley: 2006 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Bucktown: 2140 N Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

Burbank: 7608 S La Crosse, Burbank, IL 60459

Champaign: 109 Convenience Center Road, Champaign, IL 61820

Chicago Ridge: 9700 S Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

East Peoria: 401 N Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611

Edwardsville: 2120 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Elmhurst: 303 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Fairview Heights: 6109 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Frankfort: 11055 W Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423

Hodgkins: 9350 Joliet Road, Hodgkins, IL 60525

Joliet: 2510 Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586

North Riverside: 2200 Harlem Ave., North Riverside, IL 60546

Orland Park: 3 Orland Park Place, Orland Park, IL 60462

Rockford South: 6125 E State St., Rockford, IL 61108

Tinley Park: 7500 W 191st St., Tinley Park, IL 60487

Woodridge: 1001 75th St., Woodridge, IL 60517

Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Evansville East: 201 N Burkhardt Road, Evansville, IN 47715

Ft. Wayne West: 1410 Apple Glen Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Greenwood: 550 W Fry Road, Greenwood, IN 46142

Highland: 10353 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, IN 46322

Mishawaka: 4410 N Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545

New Albany: 3899 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN 47150

Southport: 4850 E Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Iowa Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Clive: 10201 University Ave., Clive, IA 50325

Sioux City: 5001 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA 51106

West Des Moines: 6515 Mills Civic Pkwy., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Kentucky Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Florence: 61 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042

Lexington East: 1988 Pavilion Way, Lexington, KY 40509

Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora

Danvers: 50 Independence Way, Danvers, MA 01923

Hingham: 100 Derby St., Hingham, MA 02043

Mansfield: 280K School St., Mansfield, MA 02048

Milford: 91 Medway Road, Milford, MA 01757

North Dartmouth: 81 Faunce Corner Mall Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747

Seekonk: One Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771

West Springfield: 935G Riverdale St., West Springfield, MA 01089

Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Auburn Hills: 4872 Baldwin Road, Lake Orion, MI 48359

Battle Creek: 12765 Harper Village Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Canton Township: 44444 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Chesterfield Township: 50500 Gratiot, Chesterfield, MI 48051

Grand Rapids North: 745 Center Drive NW, Walker, MI 49544

Kalamazoo: 6100 S Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI 49002

Lakeside: 44200 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Lapeer: 1880 DeMille Blvd., Lapeer, MI 48446

Macomb: 32100 Beaconsfield St., Roseville, MI 48066

Muskegon: 5695 Harvey St., Muskegon, MI 49444

Oakland Square: 500 John R Road, Troy, MI 48083

Shelby Township: 8320 26 Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

Troy: 1265 Coolidge Road, Troy, MI 48084

Westland: 35000 W Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185

Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora

Apple Valley: 14926 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Burnsville: 13900 Aldrich Ave., Burnsville, MN 55337

Duluth: 2115 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth, MN 55811

Mankato: 1921 Bassett Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

Riverdale: 12785 Riverdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Rochester: 20 25th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Woodbury: 7100 Valley Creek Plaza, Woodbury, MN 55125

Missouri Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Lee's Summit: 1820 NW Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Metro North: 8500 N Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO 64155

Springfield: 1909 E Independence, Springfield, MO 65804

Montana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Billings: 3900 King Ave. W, Billings, MT 59102

Nevada Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Green Valley: 30 N Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, NV 89074

Northwest Las Vegas: 6700 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149

New Jersey Kohl’s getting Sephora

Clifton: 14 Main Ave., Clifton, NJ 07014

Hamilton Township: 460 Market Place Blvd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08691

Hillsborough: 315 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Howell: 4799 US Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731

Paramus: 165 Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ 07652

Ramsey: 1300 State Highway 17, Ramsey, NJ 07446

Secaucus: 3 Mill Creek Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Turnersville: 5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012

North Plainfield: 1701 US Highway 22 Ste 12, Watchung, NJ 07069

Wayne: 1800 Route 23 North, Wayne, NJ 07470

Woodland Park: 1710 US Highway 46: Woodland Park, NJ 07424

New York Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Bay Shore: 2040 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, NY 11706

Clay: 3827 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090

Colonie: 1814 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12205

East Amherst: 8500 Transit Road, Amherst, NY 14221

Horseheads: 1200 County Road 64, Horseheads, NY 14845

Jericho : 28 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho, NY 11753

Lancaster: 4835 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043

Levittown: 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756

Massapequa: 5300 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Nanuet : 220 E Route 59 Corner, Nanuet, NY 10954

Newburgh: 150 Old Little Britain Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

New Hartford: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413

North Amherst : 3115 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228

Oceanside: 3600 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572

Orchard Park: 3430 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Port Chester: 431 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573

Ronkonkoma: 106 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Shirley: 999-21 Montauk Highway, Shirley, NY 11967

Staten Island: 2239 Forrest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10303

Wallkill: 470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10940

Webster: 925 Holt Road, Webster, NY 14580

Yonkers: 2350 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10710

North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

Fayetteville: 255 Glensford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Garner: 185 Shenstone Blvd., Garner, NC 27529

Wilmington: 228 Old Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC 28403

North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora

Fargo: 4444 13th Ave. SW, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Airport Highway: 1220 S Holland Sylvania Road, Holland, OH 43528

Beavercreek: 2850 Centre Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324

Boardman: 383 Boardman Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44512

Canton: 5478 Dressler Road NW, North Canton, OH 44720

Dublin: 6063 Sawmill Road, Dublin, OH 43017

Findlay: 2310 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH 45840

Franklin Park: 4865 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43623

Grove City: 1548 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH 43123

Hilliard: 1855 Rome-Hilliard Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

Lima: 2750 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45805

Mentor - 9581 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060

New Albany: 4865 N Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43230

Perrysburg: 10323 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Pickerington: 175 Postage Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147

Strongsville: 17555 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH 44136

Troy: 1869 W Main St., Troy, OH 45373

Oklahoma Kohl’s getting Sephora

Yukon: 1715 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK 73099

Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora

Altoona: 213 Sophira Drive, Altoona, PA 16602

Century III: 9911 Mountain View Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15122

Colonial Park: 5125 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Cranberry: 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Easton: 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway, Easton, PA 18045

Erie: 1906 Keystone Drive, Erie, PA 16509

Hanover: 360 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331

Havertown: 250 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA 19083

Mechanicsburg: 6444 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

North Huntingdon: 88 Rocky Road North, Huntingdon, PA 15642

Oxford Valley: 1641 Big Oak Road, Yardley, PA 19067

Robinson Township: 6571 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

South Hills: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Springfield: 405 Baltimore Pike, Morton, PA 19070

Stroudsburg: 5045 Windsor Drive, Bartonsville, PA 18321

Trexlertown: 6900 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown, PA 18087

Rhode Island Kohl’s getting Sephora

Smithfield: 371 Putnam Pike Ste A280, Smithfield, RI 02917

South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora

Lexington: 5440 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Summerville: 480 Azalea Square, Summerville, SC 29483

Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Amarillo: 2610 Soncy Road, Amarillo, TX 79124

Bandera Pointe: 11781 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78250

Burleson: 1173 N Burleson Blvd., Burleson, TX 76028

Corpus Christi: 5626 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Keller: 2001 S Main St., Keller, TX 76248

Lubbock: 3307 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423

Virginia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora

Fredericksburg: 1571 Carl D Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Springfield: 5701 Kingstowne Blvd., Kingstowne, VA 22315

Woodbridge: 13725 Foulger Square, Woodbridge, VA 22192

West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora

Beckley: 1048 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Charleston: 222 R H L Blvd., Charleston, WV 25309

Wisconsin Kohl’s getting Sephora

Bayshore: 5650 N Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI 53217

Brookfield: 2325 N 124th St., Brookfield, WI 53005

Eau Claire: 3711 Gateway Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Grafton: 1050 Port Washington Road, Grafton, WI 53024

Green Bay West: 500 Bay Park Square, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Madison East: 2602 E Springs Drive, Madison, WI 53704

Madison West - 7401 W Towne Way, Madison, WI 53719

Menomonee Falls: N95 W18000 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, WI 53545

Kenosha: 7200 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 49424

La Crosse: 9404 State Road 16, Onalaska, WI 54650

Racine: 5500 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406

Wausau: 3600 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Contributing: Sarah Hauer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

