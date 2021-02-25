Kohl's unveils first stores getting Sephora shops this fall. Is your store getting a beauty makeover? See the list.
Is your local Kohl's store getting a beauty makeover?
After announcing a new partnership in early December, Kohl's and Sephora unveiled the list of the first 200 locations Thursday, which are adding the "immersive beauty experience by Fall 2021." Kohl's also plans to start selling Sephora's products online in the fall.
Stores in 29 states will get the first locations and New York is slated to get the most with 22, followed by 20 in California. Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states, and the companies plan to bring the "Sephora at Kohl's" experience to more than 850 stores by 2023.
The beauty destinations inside Kohl's stores will occupy about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. They will sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products.
'Mini Apple shops': Target to open small 'Apple shops' in select stores, offer more products online. Will your location get an upgrade?
Victoria's Secret store closings 2021: Retailer to close up to 50 stores while Bath & Body Works opens new locations
Sephora, a mall-based premium beauty retailer with more than 2,700 locations in 35 countries, will bring more than 100 beauty brands to its locations inside Kohl's stores. The new beauty departments will be staffed by Sephora-trained associates.
“We are excited to bring a new generation of elevated beauty to Kohl's, including our signature Sephora experience to millions of new clients," Sephora said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Together, we will marry Kohl's expansive customer reach and omni-channel convenience with Sephora's prestige beauty service and selection, in a prominently featured space in Kohl's locations across the U.S. Sephora has a demonstrated track record of sustained decades-long partnerships, and this collaboration gives us great confidence in the long-term success of this partnership."
Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement to USA TODAY that the experience will bring new and younger customers to stores.
"We heard from our customers that they are looking for a bigger, bolder beauty offering from us, and our strategic, long-term partnership with Sephora, the globally renowned name in beauty, directly meets this need by bringing new and relevant beauty categories to Kohl's," Howe said.
Small shops within larger retailers are a growing trend. On Thursday, Target announced an expanded partnership with Apple that will bring more products to select stores.
First Sephora at Kohl's locations
Here are the first 200 Kohl's getting Sephora shops. However, Kohl's said store locations are subject to change.
Arizona Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Mesa East: 1632 S Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209
South Peoria: 9220 W Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305
California Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Alameda: 2201 S Shore Center, Alameda, CA 94501
Buena Park: 8191 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620
Cerritos: 12821 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Chino Spectrum Center: 4093 Grand Ave., Chino, CA 91710
Colma: 1200 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014
Elk Grove: 9650 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Fresno North: 175 E Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93720
Glendora: 1225 S Lone Hill Ave., Glendora, CA 91740
Lakewood: 2650 Carson St., Lakewood, CA 90712
Menifee: 30252 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584
Murrieta: 24661 Madison Ave., Murrieta, CA 92562
Northridge: 8800 Corbin Ave., Northridge, CA 91324
Ontario: 1051 N Milliken Ave., Ontario, CA 91764
Palmdale: 39850 Tenth St. W, Palmdale, CA 93551
Redlands: 27540 Lugonia Ave., Redlands, CA 92374
Riverbank: 2351 Claribel Road, Riverbank, CA 95367
San Jose South: 890 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, CA 95123
Seal Beach: 12345 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach, CA 90740
Turlock: 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock, CA 95380
Ventura: 4950 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Colorado Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Aurora West: 1350 S Ironton St., Aurora, CO 80012
Grand Junction: 636 Market St., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Greeley: 4224 Centerplace Drive, Greeley, CO 80634
Lakewood: 3150 S Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227
Lone Tree: 8660 S Quebec St., Lone Tree, CO 80124
Powers Blvd: 3110 N Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Thornton: 12090 Colorado Blvd., Thornton, CO 80241
Westminster: 11875 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO 80020
Connecticut Kohl’s getting Sephora
Manchester: 155 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042
Plainville: 200 New Britain Ave., Plainville, CT 06062
Florida Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Hunters Creek: 3200 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34741
Jacksonville SE: 13760 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
West Melbourne: 205 Palm Bay Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Georgia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Evans: 4227 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809
Snellville: 2059 Scenic Highway, Snellville, GA 30078
Woodstock: 120 Woodstock Square Ave., Woodstock, GA 30189
Illinois Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Batavia: 251 N Randall Road, Batavia, IL 60510
Bloomington: 1615 E Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61701
Bradley: 2006 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Bucktown: 2140 N Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
Burbank: 7608 S La Crosse, Burbank, IL 60459
Champaign: 109 Convenience Center Road, Champaign, IL 61820
Chicago Ridge: 9700 S Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
East Peoria: 401 N Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611
Edwardsville: 2120 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Elmhurst: 303 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Fairview Heights: 6109 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Frankfort: 11055 W Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423
Hodgkins: 9350 Joliet Road, Hodgkins, IL 60525
Joliet: 2510 Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586
North Riverside: 2200 Harlem Ave., North Riverside, IL 60546
Orland Park: 3 Orland Park Place, Orland Park, IL 60462
Rockford South: 6125 E State St., Rockford, IL 61108
Tinley Park: 7500 W 191st St., Tinley Park, IL 60487
Woodridge: 1001 75th St., Woodridge, IL 60517
Indiana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Evansville East: 201 N Burkhardt Road, Evansville, IN 47715
Ft. Wayne West: 1410 Apple Glen Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Greenwood: 550 W Fry Road, Greenwood, IN 46142
Highland: 10353 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, IN 46322
Mishawaka: 4410 N Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545
New Albany: 3899 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN 47150
Southport: 4850 E Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Iowa Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Clive: 10201 University Ave., Clive, IA 50325
Sioux City: 5001 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA 51106
West Des Moines: 6515 Mills Civic Pkwy., West Des Moines, IA 50266
Kentucky Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Florence: 61 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042
Lexington East: 1988 Pavilion Way, Lexington, KY 40509
Massachusetts Kohl’s getting Sephora
Danvers: 50 Independence Way, Danvers, MA 01923
Hingham: 100 Derby St., Hingham, MA 02043
Mansfield: 280K School St., Mansfield, MA 02048
Milford: 91 Medway Road, Milford, MA 01757
North Dartmouth: 81 Faunce Corner Mall Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747
Seekonk: One Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771
West Springfield: 935G Riverdale St., West Springfield, MA 01089
Michigan Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Auburn Hills: 4872 Baldwin Road, Lake Orion, MI 48359
Battle Creek: 12765 Harper Village Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49014
Canton Township: 44444 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187
Chesterfield Township: 50500 Gratiot, Chesterfield, MI 48051
Grand Rapids North: 745 Center Drive NW, Walker, MI 49544
Kalamazoo: 6100 S Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI 49002
Lakeside: 44200 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Lapeer: 1880 DeMille Blvd., Lapeer, MI 48446
Macomb: 32100 Beaconsfield St., Roseville, MI 48066
Muskegon: 5695 Harvey St., Muskegon, MI 49444
Oakland Square: 500 John R Road, Troy, MI 48083
Shelby Township: 8320 26 Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316
Troy: 1265 Coolidge Road, Troy, MI 48084
Westland: 35000 W Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185
Minnesota Kohl’s getting Sephora
Apple Valley: 14926 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Burnsville: 13900 Aldrich Ave., Burnsville, MN 55337
Duluth: 2115 Miller Trunk Highway, Duluth, MN 55811
Mankato: 1921 Bassett Drive, Mankato, MN 56001
Riverdale: 12785 Riverdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Rochester: 20 25th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904
Woodbury: 7100 Valley Creek Plaza, Woodbury, MN 55125
Missouri Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Lee's Summit: 1820 NW Chipman Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Metro North: 8500 N Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO 64155
Springfield: 1909 E Independence, Springfield, MO 65804
Montana Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Billings: 3900 King Ave. W, Billings, MT 59102
Nevada Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Green Valley: 30 N Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, NV 89074
Northwest Las Vegas: 6700 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149
New Jersey Kohl’s getting Sephora
Clifton: 14 Main Ave., Clifton, NJ 07014
Hamilton Township: 460 Market Place Blvd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08691
Hillsborough: 315 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Howell: 4799 US Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731
Paramus: 165 Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ 07652
Ramsey: 1300 State Highway 17, Ramsey, NJ 07446
Secaucus: 3 Mill Creek Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Turnersville: 5851 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012
North Plainfield: 1701 US Highway 22 Ste 12, Watchung, NJ 07069
Wayne: 1800 Route 23 North, Wayne, NJ 07470
Woodland Park: 1710 US Highway 46: Woodland Park, NJ 07424
New York Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Bay Shore: 2040 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Clay: 3827 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
Colonie: 1814 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12205
East Amherst: 8500 Transit Road, Amherst, NY 14221
Horseheads: 1200 County Road 64, Horseheads, NY 14845
Jericho : 28 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho, NY 11753
Lancaster: 4835 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043
Levittown: 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756
Massapequa: 5300 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Nanuet : 220 E Route 59 Corner, Nanuet, NY 10954
Newburgh: 150 Old Little Britain Road, Newburgh, NY 12550
New Hartford: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413
North Amherst : 3115 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228
Oceanside: 3600 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572
Orchard Park: 3430 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Port Chester: 431 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573
Ronkonkoma: 106 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Shirley: 999-21 Montauk Highway, Shirley, NY 11967
Staten Island: 2239 Forrest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10303
Wallkill: 470 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10940
Webster: 925 Holt Road, Webster, NY 14580
Yonkers: 2350 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10710
North Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora
Fayetteville: 255 Glensford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Garner: 185 Shenstone Blvd., Garner, NC 27529
Wilmington: 228 Old Eastwood Road, Wilmington, NC 28403
North Dakota Kohl’s getting Sephora
Fargo: 4444 13th Ave. SW, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Airport Highway: 1220 S Holland Sylvania Road, Holland, OH 43528
Beavercreek: 2850 Centre Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324
Boardman: 383 Boardman Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44512
Canton: 5478 Dressler Road NW, North Canton, OH 44720
Dublin: 6063 Sawmill Road, Dublin, OH 43017
Findlay: 2310 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH 45840
Franklin Park: 4865 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43623
Grove City: 1548 Stringtown Road, Grove City, OH 43123
Hilliard: 1855 Rome-Hilliard Road, Hilliard, OH 43026
Lima: 2750 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45805
Mentor - 9581 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060
New Albany: 4865 N Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43230
Perrysburg: 10323 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, OH 43551
Pickerington: 175 Postage Drive, Pickerington, OH 43147
Strongsville: 17555 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH 44136
Troy: 1869 W Main St., Troy, OH 45373
Oklahoma Kohl’s getting Sephora
Yukon: 1715 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK 73099
Pennsylvania Kohl’s getting Sephora
Altoona: 213 Sophira Drive, Altoona, PA 16602
Century III: 9911 Mountain View Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15122
Colonial Park: 5125 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Cranberry: 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
Easton: 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway, Easton, PA 18045
Erie: 1906 Keystone Drive, Erie, PA 16509
Hanover: 360 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331
Havertown: 250 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA 19083
Mechanicsburg: 6444 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
North Huntingdon: 88 Rocky Road North, Huntingdon, PA 15642
Oxford Valley: 1641 Big Oak Road, Yardley, PA 19067
Robinson Township: 6571 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
South Hills: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Springfield: 405 Baltimore Pike, Morton, PA 19070
Stroudsburg: 5045 Windsor Drive, Bartonsville, PA 18321
Trexlertown: 6900 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown, PA 18087
Rhode Island Kohl’s getting Sephora
Smithfield: 371 Putnam Pike Ste A280, Smithfield, RI 02917
South Carolina Kohl’s getting Sephora
Lexington: 5440 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072
Summerville: 480 Azalea Square, Summerville, SC 29483
Texas Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Amarillo: 2610 Soncy Road, Amarillo, TX 79124
Bandera Pointe: 11781 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78250
Burleson: 1173 N Burleson Blvd., Burleson, TX 76028
Corpus Christi: 5626 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Keller: 2001 S Main St., Keller, TX 76248
Lubbock: 3307 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423
Virginia Kohl’s stores getting Sephora
Fredericksburg: 1571 Carl D Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Springfield: 5701 Kingstowne Blvd., Kingstowne, VA 22315
Woodbridge: 13725 Foulger Square, Woodbridge, VA 22192
West Virginia Kohl’s getting Sephora
Beckley: 1048 N Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Charleston: 222 R H L Blvd., Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin Kohl’s getting Sephora
Bayshore: 5650 N Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI 53217
Brookfield: 2325 N 124th St., Brookfield, WI 53005
Eau Claire: 3711 Gateway Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Grafton: 1050 Port Washington Road, Grafton, WI 53024
Green Bay West: 500 Bay Park Square, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304
Madison East: 2602 E Springs Drive, Madison, WI 53704
Madison West - 7401 W Towne Way, Madison, WI 53719
Menomonee Falls: N95 W18000 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, WI 53545
Kenosha: 7200 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 49424
La Crosse: 9404 State Road 16, Onalaska, WI 54650
Racine: 5500 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406
Wausau: 3600 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401
Contributing: Sarah Hauer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kohl's and Sephora announce first stores getting beauty makeover