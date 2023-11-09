Kojo Quartey: There is good news on the U.S. economic front

There is so much happening locally, state-wide, nationally, and globally that it is easy to lose track of what is going on in our economy, because the economy is doing well and most of us appear to be doing just fine. With the raging wars, political wrangling, and bad news, I would like to turn back to the economy and provide some good news on GDP growth, inflation, and unemployment. Heaven knows we need some good news!

My information is derived from the U.S. Treasury Department from an October 2023 article by Eric Van Nostrand and Tara Sinclair.

Kojo Quartey, president Monroe County Community College

Their information is from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report. According to the article, the U.S. economy has outperformed all expectations and serves as a source of strength for the rest of the world. U.S. GDP recovery is strong, the U.S. labor market is resilient, and inflation has slowed down. Our resiliency leads the world. That’s important because as I have said before, when the U.S. catches a cold, the rest of the world gets pneumonia. Our world is going through a lot and does not need any additional ailments.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

As the world continues to slowly recover from the pandemic, the U.S. leads the pack with real GDP exceeding the pre-pandemic level by 6.1 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Annually, in 2023, GDP has grown almost 5 percent by the third quarter of 2023. That is an incredible recovery during these turbulent and uncertain times. Around the world, the closest in growth is Canada with 3.5 percent during the same period. The U.S. returned to its pre-pandemic growth path much faster than other countries. I would attribute this to the very intentional stimuli. No doubt, some of the stimuli and pouring of money into the U.S. economy led to high inflation rates in the U.S. So, how is inflation doing, you ask?

Inflation

No doubt, the Inflation Reduction Act, which has led to several increases to interest rates has had some impact on inflation. It was supposed to. The annual inflation rate from September last year to now is 3.7 percent. A year before that, the annual rate was 7.8 percent from 2021 to 2022, the highest since 1981. The increases in interest rates appear to have been effective in reducing inflation, but they have had a dampening effect on borrowing. However, the fact that our economy is still doing well is good news. When the “core” inflation rate is compared to other countries, the U.S. is doing better than most of the advanced economies.

Unemployment

The U.S. labor market is still as robust as ever. The unemployment rate, which was 3.5 percent in July, went to 3.8 percent in September, has inched up to 3.9 percent currently, the highest level since January 2022 but, much better than that of most other advanced economies. The unemployment rates in many of these countries continue to ease after the pandemic. However, the wars in Ukraine and Israel have not been helpful This was partly due to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

Conclusion

The U.S. economy is solid and much better than many others around the world. I continue to be concerned about rising interest rates, but it appears that the Fed got the message and has not increased interest rates recently; it is unlikely that they will do so at their next meeting. This should cool fears of an impending recession. In other good news, in the last week, the stock market made a significant rally, primarily due to the Fed not raising interest rates and indicating that it may not do so the rest of this year.

Folks, I am tired of all the bad news and it’s time for just a little good news. Bad news is always around us, but then so is good news, provided we recognize and acknowledge it. Because of all the ongoing wars, conflicts, chaos, and doom and gloom, I felt it was important to strike a positive note, which is very much needed in these gloomy times. Indeed, this too shall pass, as we try to keep hope alive!

— Kojo Quartey is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist, he can be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Kojo Quartey: There is good news on the U.S. economic front