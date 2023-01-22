Kojo Quartey: How long we can sustain the low employment rates?

Kojo Quartey, president Monroe County Community College

The U.S. unemployment rate was down to 3.5% in December 2022, the lowest in several decades. This is good, suggesting that people are working and not looking for work.

The employment market is still so robust that many employers are unable to find workers. I recall, a few years ago, while I was in Washington, D.C., for a conference, I walked by a pizza place (no need to mention which one), with a sign that read, “Jobs available, come in work, get paid cash – $12.00 an hour.” Note this was several years ago, before the pandemic.

Well, employees were hard to find then, and they are even harder to find now. With my previous experience delivering and cooking pizzas during my graduate school days, I am sure I would have been hired on the spot, but as I said, I was at a conference, and I had somewhere else to go. The labor market is tight, and in spite of some recent layoffs across the nation, there still appear not to be enough workers. Workers are job hopping and many are taking jobs that they can work remotely from home.

So what do the unemployment numbers really say about our economy? The unemployment rate measures the share of workers in the labor force who do not currently have a job but are actively looking for work. To be considered unemployed, one must be over age 16 and actively looked for work over the last four weeks. Individuals who are discouraged and not looking for work are not included, because they have left the labor force. With a current unemployment rate of 3.5%, it appears our economy is approaching full employment, which is a situation where everyone willing to work at the going wage rate is able to get a job. The full employment rate can never be zero because there will always be people between jobs and out of work for various other reasons.

The national unemployment rate is computed solely from a nationwide survey of about 60,000 households, conducted by the Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Residents of selected households are asked, among other questions, about their employment status. From their responses, the BLS then estimates the size of the labor force – all people employed and unemployed – and the number of people who are jobless. This computation is by no means perfect, but it is what it is.

Various regions, industries and groups experience different levels of unemployment. Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for whites was 3% in December, the jobless rate for adult men was 3.1%; adult women, 3.2%; teenagers, 10.4%; Blacks, 5.7%; Asians, 2.4%; and Hispanics, 4.1%.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to hike interest rates, hoping to get inflation down to about 2% from its current 7.1%. Good luck! Since prices tend to go upwards but not downwards, this is not likely to happen anytime soon, unless we actually go into a recession. Being in a recession would mean that our unemployment rate would worsen, people would have less money and not spend as much, which would lead to lower prices. Another major concern, with the recent holiday shopping, with people taking advantage of “buy now, pay later” and utilization of credit cards, the adverse effect of higher interest rates as they attempt to pay off these accumulated debts remains to be seen.

I do not see the unemployment rate going any lower than the current 3.5%, and as interest rates continue to rise, the unemployment rate will also rise as we head into a mild recession. As unfortunate as it may seem, I do not see inflation getting much lower this year either, despite all the Fed’s tightening. I hope I am wrong on both counts.

Kojo Quartey, Ph.D., is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist.

