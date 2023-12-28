Kojo Quartey: Looking at the 2023 economy through our rearview mirror

The year 2023 is quickly coming to an end, and we are ending the year on a positive note, in spite of much uncertainty throughout the year. The year 2023 was marked by interest rate increases by the Fed, inflation and recessionary worries, supply chain issues, wars, threatened government shutdowns, and so much more.

Let’s roll out the good news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (stock market) closed at a record high of 37, 305.16 points on Friday, Dec. 15. While many of us do not own these stocks, it is still a positive signal for our economy, which impacts all of us. Third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.9 percent, which defied all the recessionary talk. This growth was spurred primarily by consumer spending as people earned higher wages, increased their spending, and businesses spent more to meet the demands. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is also expected to increase 3 to 4 percent, as people took advantage of sales and special deals.

Kojo Quartey, president Monroe County Community College

As the year began, our biggest fear was inflation, which seems to have abated as a result of the Fed’s tightening policy of raising interest rates. I was never a fan of raising interest rates. The inflation rate in November was down to 3.1 percent, so it seems the Fed’s policy of increasing interests actually worked to slow down inflation.

Now, please indulge me as I delve into that a bit more, since inflation appeared to be our biggest problem over the last year or two, and the Fed’s policies focused on reducing inflation. Please note that a decrease in inflation rates does not mean prices are falling. It simply means that prices are not rising as fast, but they are still rising. Take for example, if the price of an item doubled last year from $10 to $20, that’s 100 percent increase (inflation) — so now that item costs $20. If the price of that item then rises to $20.50 this year, that’s only a 2.5 percent increase (inflation) this year, which is a small increase, but the item is still more than twice as expensive as it was last year.

The great economist Milton Friedman used to say that prices are flexible upwards, but not downwards. While I am using one item for my illustration, and inflation is a general rise in the prices of all goods and services, it shows that a slowdown in inflation does not reverse the initial rise in prices. A slowdown in the rate of inflation is known as disinflation, while a decrease in prices is deflation. So, if the price of the item dropped from $20 to $19, that would be 5 percent deflation for that item. Many prices have settled at high levels, so just because they are not rising now does not make those items cheap.

Now the Fed is considering lowering interest rates sometime next year. In 2023, the Fed raised the federal funds rate four times by a total of 2.0 percent, but that’s nothing compared to the seven times they raised it in 2022. Imagine, the rate was at .25 percent in March 2022, and had risen to 5.25 percent in May 2023. Since the Fed feels it has some control over inflation, they have not raised it at their last three meetings. Mortgage rates are also starting to decrease and are hovering now at around 7 percent.

On the employment front, the unemployment rate went from 3.9 in October to 3.7 percent in November, so the job market is still solid as we end the year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that was a slight decrease in November, with the economy adding almost 200, 000 jobs. Unemployment has been below 4 percent for 22 months. The Fed is signaling interest rate cuts for next year. All in all, 2023 is ending on a much-needed good note. Let’s see what 2024 will bring.

— Kojo Quartey is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist

