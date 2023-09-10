Kojo Quartey: All things are not equal: the facts about disparities in earnings

I always do my best to present the facts, but I could be wrong when I mix my opinions with the facts. In a meeting last week, I made a statement about Black women earning as much as white women. Upon researching the facts, I know that is wrong. Black women earn considerably less that white women. The fact is that Black women earn as much as Black men, using median income as a measure. Let’s look at disparities in income and race. The data/facts show that there are inherent inequalities and inequities in our system. I don’t make them up, I just report them as evidenced by the research.

Here are some numbers from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) in an article from March 3, 2022, by Asante-Mohammed, Kamra and Sanchez. They indicate that women have made great strides in the workplace, yet still earn considerably less than men.

Gender and racial gaps

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data from 2021 annual median incomes shows the following:

Asian men: $78,000; Asian women : $61,000

White men: $59,000; white women: $49,000

Black men: $42,000; Black women: $42,000

Hispanic men: $44,000; Hispanic women: $38,000

They did not have similar data for Native Americans.

As can be seen from the numbers above, there are significant gaps between what men and women earn, regardless of race. Asian men and women earn more than any other group, however, the gap between them is the largest. The only exception is that for Black men and women, there is no gender gap. Their median earnings are the same. The lowest earners are Black men/women and Hispanic women.

More Interesting facts

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, in 2021 when compared with white men’s earnings, for Hispanics/Latinas ratio for all workers with earnings is 53.6% (53% of what a white man earns); for Black women, the ratios were 63.7%, for white women, 73.3%, and for Asian women (not including Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders) 86%. This includes all full and part-time workers.

Another study, led by researchers at Stanford, Harvard and the Census Bureau, (Emily Badger, Claire Cain Miller, Adam Pearce and Kevin Quely) showed that “Black boys raised in America, even in the wealthiest families and living in some of the most well-to-do neighborhoods, still earn less in adulthood than white boys with similar backgrounds. Though Black girls and women face deep inequality on many measures, Black and white girls from families with comparable earnings attain similar individual incomes as adults.

“White boys who grow up rich are likely to remain that way. Black boys raised at the top, however, are more likely to become poor than to stay wealthy in their own adult households.

“Even when children grow up next to each other with parents who earn similar incomes, Black boys fare worse than white boys in 99 percent of America. The study, is based on anonymous earnings and demographic data for virtually all Americans now in their late 30s. Gaps persisted even when Black and white boys grew up in families with the same income, similar family structures, similar education levels and even similar levels of accumulated wealth.” End quote.

These findings are surprising, but they are factual and say something about inequities in our system. Just the facts. So let’s dispense with the labels and other pejoratives and realize that racial and gender income and wealth gaps are real, and while education helps, it does not resolve the systemic issues. Progress can be made only with recognition and acknowledgement of the challenges.

Kojo Quartey, Ph.D., is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist he may be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Kojo Quartey: Facts about disparities in earnings