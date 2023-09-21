Kojo Quartey: UAW strike and its potential impact on the economy

The United Auto Workers members have gone on strike. A strike is simply when workers stop working in the hopes of better working conditions, pay and benefits. John Kennan defines an economic strike as “A suspension of production while workers and their employer argue about how to divide the surplus from their relationship.”

In for-profit organizations, the value of an employee’s labor is greater than what they are paid, hence the profit generated. So the strike is an attempt to extract additional compensation from that surplus that they believe accrues to the employer. Essentially, the UAW workers, based on economic strike theory, believe that if the CEO receives a 40% raise, there is sufficient surplus to also to give them a similar increase.

Strikes have been part of labor history for centuries, with strikes becoming part of the political landscape with the industrial revolution. Generally, because most workers are not unionized strikes are rare and do not last very long. Whatever be the case, strikes are not good for the economy. Let’s take a look at this particular UAW strike.

As powerful as the UAW is, it is not as big as it used to be and currently faces significant competition from foreign car makers, many of whom are located in states where there no unionized workers. According to CNN.com, foreign automakers operate 19 plants in the U.S. More than half of the cars sold in the U.S are made by foreign automakers. I remember my days of living in Alabama, when the Mercedes plant opened in Tuscaloosa and the Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama. Those were exciting economic times! As these areas lost the textile industry, it was replaced by higher-paying, non-unionized auto jobs. I was at the Detroit auto show last week, and many of the cars I saw were foreign brands. Economic theory says that one of the factors affecting demand is the availability of substitutes, and if prices go up for these particular vehicles, people will turn to more affordable substitutes such as foreign cars. These American companies are competing against other made-in-America cars, whose prices can be kept lower because of lower wages in a non-unionized environment.

A few other points: American auto makers are already making more cars than they can sell – the demand is not that high. General Motors, for example, is operating plants at 80% capacity. These car companies also have some months of excess inventory, so they still have cars to sell.

According to NPR’s Sean Horsley, “Economists say even if all 150,000 workers were to go on strike, say, through the end of October, that would probably shave about two-tenths of 1% off the country's GDP in the final months of the year. That is noticeable, but it's not earthshaking.”

Several other economists have weighed in, suggesting that the strike’s impact would not be significant, causing GDP to decline by 0.2% to 0.3% due to a 30% decrease in motor vehicle production and lower expenditures in the economy by the strikers who will earn strike pay of only $500 a week.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence "The economic impact of a strike will depend on which manufacturers are struck, for what length of time and how their competitors and suppliers react. Any agreement will raise costs, but a rise in productivity over the past 20 years provides a buffer against the need to increase vehicle prices. Labor costs are also just 5% of manufacturing expenses, so a 46% settlement would only increase costs by 2% over four years. That may be enough, though, to provide a price disadvantage for U.S.-made (foreign) vehicles."

The last auto workers strike was in 2019, when 50,000 GM workers walked off the job for six weeks. General Motors lost $3.6 billion. The Anderson Economic Group, an economic research and market analysis group, has estimated that a 10-day strike by all of the 150,000 union members would total $5 billion in economic losses. Michigan faces the greatest economic impact, as all of these companies are headquartered here.

I expect and hope that this strike will end soon. A prolonged strike would not bode well for our economy, even if the initial impact is small.

Kojo Quartey, Ph.D., is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist. He may be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Kojo Quartey: UAW strike and its potential impact on the economy