Kokomo brothers arrested on murder charges

Aug. 26—Two Kokomo brothers were arrested recently for what police are calling their role in a shooting incident last month that left another man dead.

Dylan James Miller, 21, is now facing charges of murder, a Level 1 felony; conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 1 felony; straw purchase of a handgun, a Level 3 felony; unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony, a Level 5 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, according to arrest records.

Devonte Barlow, 27, is also facing Level 1 felony charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, per court records, as well as charges of unlawful transfer of a handgun and use of false information to obtain a firearm, both Level 5 felonies.

Their charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred shortly after midnight on July 16, 2022.

That's when officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of North Delphos Street, according to initial police reports, where they located the body of 25-year-old Jalen D. Dowling.

Court documents allege that Dowling died from a single gunshot that had been fired into his open bedroom window.

Due to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case being heavily redacted, many specific details of the July shooting are unclear — such as possible motive — but investigators did interview Barlow regarding the incident on Aug. 8.

During that interview, per court records, Barlow reportedly told authorities he purchased a Taurus GX4 9mm pistol and one box of ammunition on July 15, the day before the shooting.

And when asked by police about the purchase, Barlow reportedly told authorities he didn't purchase the firearm and ammunition for himself, court records indicated.

It was that same type of ammunition — CCI Blazer 9mm 115g — that investigators located at the scene of Dowling's residence the night the shooting occurred, court records allege.

Both Miller and Barlow are being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and they each have an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Howard Superior Court 4.