Kokomo couple accused of abusing 9-year-old child

May 5—A Kokomo couple is now facing numerous charges related to domestic battery and neglect after a 9-year-old girl reportedly told authorities that the pair beat and strangled her for being kicked off a school bus.

According to court records, Tracy Seats, 32, and Amy Smith, 38, are each facing charges of domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14, a Level 5 felony; and neglect resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, for their alleged roles in the case.

Seats is also facing additional charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.

The investigation against the couple began March 24, 2022, when police were alerted by Kokomo School Corporation staff about a possible child abuse case, according to court records.

The girl reportedly had bruises throughout her body, and the Howard County Department of Child Services was called in to assist in the case and remove the child from the couple's home, per an affidavit filed in the case.

During an interview with DCS, as detailed in the affidavit, the girl reportedly stated that she was "hit with a belt" by both Smith and Seats after the bus incident, and she did not go to school two days after that alleged beating incident occurred.

The girl added that Seats also ended up grabbing her throat and hitting her head against the wall, and he also reportedly grabbed a hammer and "acted like he was going to hit her (the 9-year-old) in the head with it," court records indicated.

As part of typical procedure in these types of cases, the girl was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, where authorities learned she had several bruises and abrasions on her knees, as well as bruises along her back, thighs, hips, stomach and chin area.

Many of the bruises, per the affidavit, were in different stages of healing.

Court documents also noted that the girl appeared to have not bathed or showered for "sometime," and she also appeared malnourished. The girl weighed 48.5 pounds, according to the documents.

During an interview with police, Seats reportedly stated that he didn't know about the bruising on the girl's body, and he stated that he was the only one who ever spanked or disciplined the girl, the affidavit noted.

However, Smith admitted to authorities that she has also spanked the child, though neither Seats nor Smith admitted in the affidavit to the incident in question.

This was not the first time Seats — who is the child's biological father — has been accused of neglect toward her.

According to court records, he was also arrested for neglect of a dependent in 2019, and he plead guilty in that case.

He was sentenced to probation with time served.

In the latest case, Smith has since bonded out of jail, and Seats is being held on $25,000 cash bond, with 10%.

Seats and Smith are both due in Howard Superior Court IV on June 2.