Kokomo couple arrested after attempted kidnapping

Sep. 25—A Kokomo couple is under arrest after police say they tried to remove a 1-year-old child from a shopping cart while inside Walmart late Friday morning.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Chrystalyn Myers, 36, is now facing preliminary charges of attempted kidnapping, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Gregory Culbertson, 53, is also facing charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, court records note.

The pair are being held without bond at the Howard County Jail awaiting their initial hearings.

Their charges stem from an incident that occurred around 11:30 a.m. Friday at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., in which police were dispatched in reference to an attempted kidnapping.

When authorities arrived on scene, they were met by a woman who told them she was pushing a cart with her child strapped in the seat when she was approached by an unknown female — later identified as Myers — the release indicated.

Myers then allegedly appeared to purposely bump into the mother before unbuckling the child from the cart, police stated in the release. Authorities did not indicate whether the two women knew each other.

After Myers allegedly attempted to take the child from the cart, the release noted that a struggle between the two women ensued before the mother was eventually able to regain control of her child.

It was then that Myers fled the store, the release said.

During the on-scene police investigation into the incident, the mother and Walmart employees were able to provide authorities with Myers' description, along with that of an unidentified male — later identified as Culbertson — with whom she arrived at the store.

The pair were located a short time later sitting inside a vehicle in the store's parking lot, and they were taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.