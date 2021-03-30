Kokomo man accused of child abuse

Mar. 30—A Kokomo man was arrested on Monday after police say his 2-month-old child was taken to the hospital after suffering a fractured skull, as well as several broken ribs and limb fractures.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Chase A. Williams, 20, is now facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury on a child less than 14, a Level 3 felony; and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for his alleged role in the incident.

Authorities note in the release that officers were initially dispatched to Community Howard Regional Health on Friday in reference to the infant, who was later transferred to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for additional treatment.

The child's current condition is unknown at this time.

Williams is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and his initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 4 is still pending.

Police have not released any further information regarding the investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.