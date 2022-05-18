Kokomo man accused of shooting near Carver Community Center

May 18—Police arrested a Kokomo man for what they are calling his role in a shooting earlier this month outside Carver Community Center.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 33-year-old Lavonski V. Elliott is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, after police executed a search warrant May 12 at his residence in the 1700 block of Teasdale Lane.

During the search of that property, officers located firearms, ammunition and illegal drugs, per the release.

Elliott's charges stem from an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred around 2:45 p.m. May 7.

Witnesses to the incident reportedly told authorities at the time that the shooting happened after a fight began inside the center a few minutes earlier, and those individuals involved in the fight then ran outside the building, the release noted.

No one appeared to have been injured as a result of the shooting, and there was also no apparent property damage.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.