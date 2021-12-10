Kokomo man acquitted in 2018 molestation case

Dec. 10—A Kokomo man accused of molesting three girls on different occasions inside a play room in 2018 was acquitted of all charges after a jury trial commenced earlier this week in Howard Superior Court 2.

Joshua P. Huff had been facing five charges of child molesting, all Level 4 felonies, court documents noted, and it took the jury of 12 members just a little over an hour to fully acquit the man.

Huff was on trial regarding an incident in which a woman alerted authorities after the three girls related to the case reported they had been inappropriately touched by Huff, according to an affidavit at the time.

The girls — who were then 9, 7 and 6 — also told investigators they had been touched by Huff while he was playing with them.

Huff was arrested without incident back in February 2018, but court records appear to indicate that he had also been out of jail on bond since that time.