Kokomo man appeals murder conviction

Oct. 20—A Kokomo man convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison is appealing both.

William Mealer, 29, through his attorney Eric Grzegorski, filed a brief with the Court of Appeals of Indiana last week arguing that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to rebut Mealer's self-defense claim.

The brief also argued that Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray's sentencing was "inappropriate" given the nature of the crime and Mealer's lack of criminal history and asking the Appeals Court to reverse his conviction and suspend part of Mealer's sentence.

Mealer was charged in March 2020 and later convicted in November 2021 of the murder of Dennis J. Vincent, 43, of Kokomo. Vincent was shot four times in the head and back from behind. His body was found in the middle of the road in the 400 block of North Purdum Street.

According to court documents and trial testimony, the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men over possession of a shotgun Mealer gave to Vincent.

During the trial, Mealer said he visited Vincent's house to retrieve the shotgun but was told by Vincent that it was not at the house but at a house on East Taylor Street. Mealer, during his trial testimony, claimed he killed Vincent in self-defense following a struggle after Vincent pulled a gun on him while the two were walking to East Taylor Street.

The prosecution argued that Mealer shot Vincent in cold blood and in anger over the fact Vincent wasn't going to give the shotgun back, possibly because Vincent didn't have it anymore. The main crux of the prosecution's argument was that Mealer's story was unlikely because the autopsy report showed the bullets entered Vincent from the back and at a slightly downward angle.

That argument, though, according to appellant brief, is not sufficient enough to counter Mealer's self-defense claim.

In a few paragraphs that rely on taking Mealer's sworn testimony at face value (no third-party witness testified during the trial), the brief argues "Mealer was not the aggressor or instigator of the incident and was not at fault for defending himself. And Mealer had a reasonable fear of apprehension of bodily harm" because was a victim in two past shootings."

Murray sentenced Mealer to 55 years, all executed. During the sentencing hearing, she cited the fact Mealer had 16 pages of incident reports since during his time in the Howard County Jail and that he, in her opinion, took no responsibility for his actions.

"I'm just not hearing you take responsibility for intentionally killing Mr. Vincent," Murray told Mealer at the sentencing hearing. "Even if the shooting wasn't intentional ... you ran from the scene and hid the weapon. It doesn't sound like someone that's remorseful. ... This was entirely avoidable and senseless. ... All over possession of an old shotgun."

Mealer, through his attorney, argues that Judge Murray, in her sentencing order, leaves out any reasoning as to why Mealer's 55-year sentence was all executed and not partially suspended with some type of probation.

"Suspending part of Mealer's sentence would be beneficial for him and society," the brief reads. "Mealer had no criminal history prior to this incident. A more appropriate sentence would have been for the trial court to suspend a portion of Mealer's sentence to probation or community corrections and allow for him to transition back into society."

