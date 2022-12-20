Kokomo man arrested for armed robbery

Dec. 20—A Kokomo man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he robbed a store inside Markland Mall and then attempted to flee the scene.

Leevontay Brown, 20, is now facing charges of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, as well as intimidation and unlawful possession of a gun by a serious violent felon, both Level 5 felonies, for his alleged role in the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release and online court records.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, authorities were dispatched to the Piercing Pagoda, located inside the concourse area of the Markland Mall, in reference to an armed robbery that had reportedly taken place, per the media release.

Further investigation into the incident led authorities to arrest Brown, who was located and detained just outside the mall entrance between Chipotle and Books-A-Million, police noted.

Authorities also seized two semi-automatic handguns that were in Brown's possession at the time he was taken into custody, according to the media release.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.

If you have any additional information regarding this case, you are asked to contact KPD at 765-456-7017.

You can also submit tips anonymously using the department's "Kokomo PD" mobile app or by texting TIPKPD, typing a space, adding your tip and then sending it it 847411.