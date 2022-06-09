Kokomo man arrested on charges related to robbery

Jun. 9—Police arrested a Kokomo man who they say was connected to a robbery that occurred earlier this week on the city's northeast side.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 21-year-old Dayton Thompson is facing preliminary charges of robbery, a Level 2 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, for his alleged connection to the incident.

Thompson also has active warrants for escape and aggravated battery, the release added.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday, when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of North Purdum Street in reference to a person who had been battered and was bleeding from his head and face, the release indicated.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old male with multiple injuries. Authorities were told that the man had reportedly been beaten and robbed by several other males while on a walking trail earlier that morning, police noted in the release.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and he was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital with numerous fractures to his head and face.

His condition is unknown at this time.

During the investigation into the incident, per the release, authorities ended up locating a battery and robbery crime scene on a walking trail near Spraker and Main streets. Police were also able to grab surveillance of the alleged incident from one of the nearby trail cameras.

In that footage, investigators were able to identify three male individuals — Thompson reportedly being one of them — the release noted.

Thompson was located late Tuesday afternoon at Highland Park, and he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

He is being held at the Howard County Jail on $20,000 cash bond, with 10%, and his initial hearing is still pending.

The release did not publicly identify the other two men in the surveillance footage of the alleged robbery, and it's still unclear whether they have been apprehended at this time.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

