Kokomo man arrested for child molest

Aug. 17—Police arrested a Kokomo man recently after they say he had had sexual intercourse with two juvenile females at his residence last October.

Dajon Lewis, 24, is now facing one count of child molesting, a Level 3 felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, both Level 4 felonies; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 5 felony; for his alleged connection to the case.

The investigation into Lewis' alleged actions began in October 2021, according to court records, when the mother of a 14-year-old girl told police that she believed her daughter was having a sexual relationship with an unknown adult male.

The mother also told authorities the family had discovered Snapchat messages between her daughter and a man named "GasGod00," per a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Around that same time, another mother alerted authorities that her 13-year-old daughter also had sexually explicit conversations between her friend — the same 14-year-old girl — and "GasGod00," court records indicated.

Those conversations — in which the juveniles reportedly told Lewis they were 16 — allegedly included comments by Lewis pertaining to engaging in sexual activity, drug use and pornographic material.

During the course of the investigation, police held separate interviews with both the 13-year-old and the 14-year-old, who said they were picked up by Lewis and driven to his residence in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, per court records.

At one point, according to the 13-year-old's interview with police, Lewis allegedly told the girls that when they went to his residence, they needed to wait until his roommates were asleep to come inside because "if his roommates saw how young they were, then they would make them leave."

Once inside the residence, per the girls' interviews with authorities as highlighted in the affidavit, the three reportedly used drugs, drank alcohol and had unprotected sex.

In November 2021, Lewis met with authorities in reference to the investigation into his alleged actions.

At first, Lewis reportedly denied that he was "GasGod00" and that he had ever had conversations with the two girls, court records indicated.

However, as the interview continued, Lewis admitted to being behind the Snapchat handle and providing the teenagers — who he said he thought were 18 or 19 — with drugs and alcohol, but he still denied having sexual intercourse with them.

By this time, investigators had already extracted information from the Snapchat conversation between "GasGod00" and the two girls, in which he allegedly had sent pornographic images to the teenagers and talked about sneaking them into his residence to have sex.

Lewis is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail on an unrelated petition to revoke.

He has a pretrial conference on the new charges at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Howard Circuit Court.