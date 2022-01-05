Kokomo man arrested for child molest, exploitation

Jan. 5—Police arrested a Kokomo man earlier this week after they say he molested a 13-year-old boy last year.

Wayne Allan Jewell, 54, is now facing preliminary charges of child molesting where a defendant is at least 21 years of age, a Level 1 felony, child molesting, fondling or touching when a child is under 14, a Level 4 felony, and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, for his alleged role in the incidents, according to court records.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicated that Jewell photographed the boy while the teen was naked on three separate occasions sometime during 2020 and also paid the teen money to have him participate in oral sex.

This was according to an interview, detailed in the affidavit, that the boy had with investigators last November.

Around that same time, investigators also completed a warranted search of Jewell's residence, where the boy said the alleged incidents took place, and removed several electronic devices that they believed were related to the case, the affidavit stated.

It was during that search that authorities observed photographic material that was consistent with what the teen said had happened, court records note.

During his own interview with police, Jewell admitted to performing oral sex on the teen and taking the nude photographs, but he said he had since deleted them from his phone, according to the affidavit.

Jewell is currently being held without bond due to a parole hold at the Howard County Jail, and his pretrial conference in Howard Superior 4 is still pending.