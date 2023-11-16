Kokomo man arrested in connection to Marion homicide

Nov. 16—A Kokomo man has been arrested in connection to a shooting death in Marion.

Keegan Mills, 25, of Kokomo, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to a press release from the Marion Police Department.

Marion Police say they were dispatched to 720 S. Miller Ave., Marion, around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived at the house, they saw Quentin McCool, 25, of Marion, bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at Marion Health hospital.

Following an investigation, Mills was located in Kokomo in the 600 block of South Webster Street by Kokomo Police and arrested.

As of Thursday afternoon, formal charges have not been filed against Mills. He is currently incarcerated at the Grant County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This is the second time in recent years Mills has been arrested for attempted murder.

In early 2020, Mills was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another man in the elbow following an argument about the theft of $20.

The charge was later dismissed, and Mills pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, with four of the years executed — three in prison and one year on work release — and two years suspended on supervised probation.

Notably, the victim of the 2020 shooting did not give a victim's statement, was not present at the sentencing hearing and, in his deposition, supported a lesser prison sentence.

