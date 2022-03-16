Kokomo man arrested in connection with Nov. 2021 death

Mar. 16—A Kokomo man was arrested in Logansport earlier this week after police say he was involved in the death of a woman last November.

According to court records, Deontrae M. Adams, 26, is facing preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and dealing in a narcotic drug over 10 grams, a Level 2 felony, for his alleged role in the case.

On Nov. 21, 2021, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to Ascension St. Vincent in reference to a deceased female that had been brought to the emergency room, the release indicated.

That woman has since been identified as 27-year-old Shalynn N. Carroll.

A probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office this week notes that an autopsy conducted under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office revealed that Carroll's body reportedly had no physical trauma but did show levels of acute ethanol, acetyl fentanyl and flurofentanyl in her bloodstream.

In an interview with police, Adams — the one who dropped Carroll off at the hospital — said he had met Carroll at Big Daddy's Show Club on the city's northside on Nov. 20, court records noted.

Adams then reportedly bought Carroll a drink, telling investigators that he drove Carroll back to his house, per the affidavit.

Adams also told investigators that the pair had sexual intercourse, but he then "blacked out" afterward, court documents noted, waking up the next afternoon to an unconscious and unresponsive Carroll beside him in the bed.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities also spoke with one of Adams' family members who lives in the same residence, and she reportedly stated that she had seen Carroll standing by Adams' bedroom earlier that morning, the affidavit indicated.

During a warranted search of Adams' bedroom, according to court records, authorities did locate a pink powder substance in a shoebox, which Adams denied knowledge of.

Story continues

That substance later reportedly tested positive for fentanyl, as did a roll of money and two baggies in Adams' vehicle.

According to DNA analysis, Carroll's DNA was reportedly found on one of the baggies, the affidavit indicated.

Further investigation into the incident led investigators to a case report filed by a Howard County probation officer, in which the officer wrote that Adams admitted to a connection with drug dealing, though he stated that "he is just a middle man."

Adams is being held at the Howard County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond, with no 10% and no surety.

He has a status of counsel hearing at 9 a.m. April 4 in Howard Superior Court I.