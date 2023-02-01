Kokomo man arrested in drug investigation

Feb. 1—A Kokomo man was arrested on numerous drug charges this week following a multi-agency investigation into illegal drug use.

Devon Nice, 28, is now facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana with prior convictions, a misdemeanor, per online arrest records.

On Thursday, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department's Drug Task Force, the Peru Police Department and the Indiana State Police obtained a search warrant for Nice's residence in the 1300 block of East Jefferson, according to a KPD media release.

During the search, authorities reportedly located one pound of methamphetamine, approximately two pounds of marijuana, 57 syringes and Suboxone, per the release.

Nice is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation or indicated whether more arrests will be made as part at this time.

If you have additional information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting "TIPKPD" and then the tip information to 847411.