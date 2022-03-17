Kokomo man arrested after fatal shooting

Mar. 17—Police arrested a Kokomo man earlier this week for what they say is his connection to a fatal shooting last month on the city's northside.

Jonathan L. Capers, 31, is now facing a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged role in the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to the Ascension St. Vincent emergency room in reference to a man who had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, initial police reports stated.

Izjohn S. Trice, 25, had already been pronounced deceased by the time authorities arrived, the media release noted, and police ended up locating a crime scene at a residence in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street, as well as a single spent .45 caliber shell casing on an inside rug.

Investigation into the shooting led police to Capers — who was already in jail on an unrelated case when authorities served him with the warrant for this new charge, per the release.

According to court documents, Capers and Trice — along with several other individuals police interviewed regarding the incident — had been at the Elbow Room bar shortly before the shooting, and an alleged altercation took place there.

The group of men then reportedly left the bar and eventually ended up at the house on North Wabash Street, the affidavit noted.

While there, according to one of the witnesses to the incident, the men then got into another verbal and eventual physical altercation, with Capers reportedly "jumping" on Trice.

The witness who was telling police about this also stated that it was around this time when the witness grabbed a .45 caliber handgun from a nearby bookcase and put it into his pocket for protection, the affidavit stated.

At some point during the physical fighting, the gun allegedly then fell out and onto the floor, the witness added.

The witness also told investigators that sometime after the gun fell out, Capers allegedly picked it up and fired a shot at Trice, striking him in the chest.

Capers and the other men — who were reportedly already outside when the shooting occurred — then left the house and drove away, court documents indicated.

During the course of the investigation, police also interviewed several of the men who said they were with Capers while they were driving away from the house on North Wabash Street after the shooting had occurred, and one of them told authorities that he remembered Capers saying, "I shot that n—."

Capers also stated that he allegedly destroyed the gun, per witness interviews in the affidavit.

Capers is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and an initial hearing is still pending in Howard Superior IV.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.