Kokomo man arrested with pound of meth

Aug. 18—Police arrested a Kokomo man Thursday evening after they found over a pound of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Kyle Stacy, 43, is now facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, for his alleged role in the investigation, per a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, officers reportedly conducted the traffic stop on Stacy's dark gray 2022 Nissan in the 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, per the release.

That's when a KPD K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of Stacy's vehicle, police ended up reportedly locating 480 grams — or 1.07 pounds — of methamphetamine, along with $1,100 cash, the release indicated.

Stacy was taken into custody without incident, and he is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.

His initial hearing is still pending.

